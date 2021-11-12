KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is a digital native bank that is well-positioned to outperform over the coming years. The bank’s business plays on the generational theme of digital banking. Its management is executing well on a long-term strategy that offers excellent prospects.

The bank is well-positioned from a profitability perspective as well. It has industry-leading metrics. Its lean structure enabled by a lack of physical footprint isolates it from the rising-cost environment of the day. Axos will differentiate itself further over the coming quarters.

The valuation is moderately rich but not rich enough. The bank trades like a premium legacy bank but not a premium digital bank. I’m a buyer of Axos as I see significant upside from here.

Axos is Betting on the Future of Banking

I always like a story in longer-term holdings and Axos Financial has one of the best. The company is playing to become the bank of tomorrow and it’s doing it well as it has been the best online bank for the third straight year. Its digital-native platform appeals to the younger demographics’ demand for easy-to-use, convenient solutions. As wealth transfers to these younger generations, the bank should see incremental demand as a long-term value driver.

Axos isn’t just looking to be a consumer retail bank but a one-stop shop for banking needs. The desire isn’t just management commentary but is also evident in the bank’s actions. A few years back, Axos acquired WiseBanyan, a digital wealth management platform. This is a solid fit for the bank’s mortgage-weighted business mix as it offers cross-selling opportunities to its retail clients. The bank is further building on top of the acquisition with its trading, robo advisor, and crypto products the earnings results of which we should begin to see soon. The increasing product breadth should grow as well as diversify earnings over the coming years.

Axos is a growth name all around and its deposits are no different. The bank's deposits grew 11% YoY and 15% over the year prior. The deposit growth shows the incremental demand for its digital products as well as giving it optionality.

Axos is playing into the secular theme of digital banking with a solid strategy and I expect it to capitalize on the theme and boost its results over the coming years.

The Bank is Structurally Stronger than Peers and it Shows in its Metrics

Being an exclusively digital bank’s advantages go far above just appeasing consumer demand. Having no retail footprint enables much better profitability. Additionally, Axos management is great at managing capital. To highlight this I’ve prepared the table below. I’ve gathered the efficiency ratio, net interest margin, return on equity, and return on assets for major banks. Axos’ structural advantages were clear; the bank had the 7th best efficiency ratio, 5th best net interest income, 6th best ROE, 5th best ROA. To highlight the all-around performance I built a metric that’d capture all aspects of profitability. I ranked the banks from best to worst in each metric and then assigned a number for each of the 4 metrics based on their ranks. I then summed up these rank values to have one metric that captures all aspects. Ranked them according to this new metric showcased Axos’ value. Axos was the third-best in terms of broad profitability.

The bank may very well place first soon. I wrote extensively on my macro view that centers around strong economic growth, tight job market, and rising wage and broad inflation before and how I expected banks to perform well in this environment. My thesis is playing out with the NASDAQ KBW Bank Index (BKX) delivering 8.4% return vs. the S&P 500’s 3.8% return and my Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) stock recommendations based on their interest rate sensitivity delivering 16.7% and 8.9%. There is another factor in addition to interest rates, though; banks’ retail footprint is turning out to be a key disadvantage. I mentioned the tight job market in my article. This will eat into retail banking earnings as wage costs contract margins. Now, with the hot real estate market, rents will start rising as well. Broad inflation will increase other running costs. Axos’ digital nature isolates it from the majority of these costs as it has no cumbersome branches. As these pressures build, Axos will differentiate itself further as it will be able to invest into growth and improve its relative prices as peers navigate through rising costs.

Axos’ Valuation Offers Upside, the Bank is a Buy

To gauge valuation I will use two approaches. The first, my favorite valuation gauge in banking, is a comparison between P/B multiples and ROEs to highlight the price of returns. For the second I will compare P/B multiples with book value growth. This will factor in medium-term growth prospects. I used CY21-CY22 growth estimates of analyst consensus. Below are my input table and output charts.

Source: Author Analysis

Both charts show a dispersion around the trendline indicating that the market values my hypothesized relationship. There are outliers, but we’re seeing at least a weak correlation in the data.

Axos screens as moderately expensive on both metrics. I argue that this is warranted and that it should be trading at an even higher premium. The bank has excellent underlying profitability KPIs. Its loan book is safe targeting single and multi-family mortgages with 86% of the loan book having loan-to-value ratios below 70%. It’s arguably best positioned to perform in the current rising cost environment. Furthermore, it best captures the secular theme of digital banking and it will likely see the most organic growth. Its current valuation is that of a good traditional bank and not of a disruptor one.

I think that SVB Financial (SIVB), or better known by its main subsidiary the Silicon Valley Bank, is an apt corollary here. SVB is the most expensive bank on both charts. It has good prospects as it has well above average ROEs and book value per share growth but its valuation still far exceeds what these metrics would imply. The reason behind its high multiples is its Silicon Valley, high-tech focus. It also is a play on secular growth trends. Axos is way under the radar compared to SVB. I believe that as Axos grows and proves its business case, it can earn this premium multiple to peers. SVB’s multiple is 44% higher than that of Axos albeit with marginally better underlying metrics. There is significant multiple expansion potential here. Further book value growth and better ROE with scale could further juice returns.

Overall, I see an undervalued, overlooked bank here with excellent metrics and prospects along with a capable management team on their way to executing on a solid strategy of capitalizing on a generational theme. Axos is a buy for me.