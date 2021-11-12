Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

Two weeks ago, I got pretty excited about the private mortgage insurance, or MI, stocks – MGIC (MTG), Radian (RDN), Essent (ESNT) and (National Mortgage (NMIH). What got me going was MGIC’s announcement that it is aggressively buying back its shares and announced a new $500 million repurchase program. And Q3 earnings were about to be reported, and I expected the news to be fine. So, I wrote an MI article for Seeking Alpha, focusing on MGIC.

So, what happened since MGIC’s October 28 press release? The stocks sold off by an average of 4%, while the S&P 500 rose by 1½%. Huh? Earnings were solid; all four companies met their EPS expectations or beat by a penny a share. What were investors depressed about?

Is revenue growth the problem?

The only thing I can identify is revenue growth. For example, MGIC’s revenues were flat with a year ago, as were Essent’s (excluding one-time gains). That is despite growth in mortgage insurance in force of 12% and 9%, respectively. That is because their insurance premiums earned on insurance in force continue to decline. For example, MGIC premium rate fell from 43.6 basis points (bp) a year ago to 39.1 bp this past quarter. And the MIs gave only confusing guidance about when the declines will end. For example, here’s what MGIC had to say on its Q3 earnings call about the direction of the premium yield:

“That mix can impact sort of how the premium sort of moves, which is why I think we’re always a little bit, I guess, reluctant to sort of go too far out on what might happen there… It’s not only new business coming in, but it’s also the pace of prepays of the old book, and it’s a long-tail business. So that’s what makes it more complicated to try and give more specific guidance to.”

Not much help at all. Especially when today’s investors are obsessed with revenue growth, earnings be damned.

But if you that think that cash profits generated for investors aren’t a bad thing, then read on. Because MGIC went on to say:

“But then to us the key focus is the returns that we’re able to get off of the business. And from capital deployed, we still feel extremely comfortable with the risk-return equation that we’re able to get, and I think others are able to get in the industry right now.”

Let’s take a look at those returns MGIC is referring to. I’m going to use Radian as my example.

How the MIs are growing cash flow per share without much revenue growth

Check out this table for Radian:

Source: Radian financial reports

Let’s take the columns one by one:

Insurance in force grew by 5% a year for Radian, actually well below average for the industry. I expect slightly faster over the next four years because of the recent surge in home prices. The mortgage insurance product is important for first-time homebuyers, who generally don’t have the savings for a 20% downpayment.

Insurance premiums earned grew by only 2% a year because of the declining average insurance premium I noted above. Why? Because Radian, like its peers, is now insuring only high quality, lower risk mortgages, which naturally command lower premiums, while the older higher risk/higher return stuff originated before 2009 is paying down. I expect this trend to continue for at least a few more years.

Insurance claims paid plummeted. Remarkably, Radian’s pre-2009 high risk mortgages insured was still actively defaulting in 2016. But those old loans are now less than 5% of Radian’s insurance in force, and their claim payments are minor.

Cash flow grew sharply from 2016 to this year because of the large decline in claims payments, partly offset by the weak revenue growth. I expect only modest cash flow growth over the next four years, and even that will begin only in a year or two, when the average premium stops declining.

Shares outstanding: Lower claims payments obviously increase Radian’s cash flow. And the safer book of business reduces the amount of regulatory capital Radian is required to retain. As a result, Radian’s free cash available to return to investors has grown. Radian has used this excess cash to buy back stock. Shares outstanding therefore declined by 16% over the past five years. I expect another 20% decline over the next four years. Fewer shares = more cash flow per share.

Cash flow per share nearly doubled over the past five years. Not because of Radian’s revenue growth, but in spite of it. The improvement came from fewer losses and fewer shares. Going forward, I expect Radian to grow cash flow per share by nearly 50% by 2025 because of stabilizing revenues and the continued use of free cash flow to reduce its share count.

Think of the MIs as super-high yield bonds with growth

At its current $22 share price, Radian’s $2.70 in cash flow means a 12% yield. Let that soak in for a minute. A 12% cash yield. I would be very happy to buy a long-term bond with half that yield. But the yield is going higher, to 16½% by 2025 if I am right. Again, let that sink in - 16½%. If investors bid Radian’s yield down to a still-high 10%, the stock rises to $37, or a 65% gain. A more reasonable 8% yield doubles the stock.

That sounds like a buy to me. Buy some Radian. Or MGIC, or National Mortgage, or Essent. Or some of each. I did. And I expect to be very happy down the road.