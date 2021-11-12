ByoungJoo/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Buy rating for KT Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:KT) [030200:KS]. My prior article for KT Corporation was written on August 23, 2021, and I have not changed my Bullish view of the company.

In the third quarter of 2021, KT Corporation's core businesses such as the wireless and B2B segments performed in line with market expectations, while the company's fintech and media businesses have decent growth prospects. Considering the company's in-line Q3 results and its low single-digit forward EV/EBITDA multiples, I continue to assign a Bullish investment rating to KT Corporation's shares.

Q3 2021 Financial Performance Was In Line With Expectations

KT Corporation reported the company's Q3 2021 financial results on November 9, 2021, and its performance in the recent quarter did not disappoint the market.

Based on its Q3 2021 results presentation slides, the company's top line increased by +4% YoY from KRW6,001 billion in Q3 2020 to KRW6,217 billion in Q3 2021. KT's most recent quarterly sales exceeded the market consensus' revenue estimate of KRW6,183 billion by +0.5% according to S&P Capital IQ data. KT Corporation's operating income also grew by +31% YoY from KRW292 billion to KRW382 billion during this period, which came in +3% above the sell-side analysts' consensus operating profit amounting to KRW372 billion.

KT Corporation's key businesses performed reasonably well in the recent quarter.

KT's wireless service revenue expanded by +4% YoY from KRW1,636 billion in the third quarter of 2020 to KRW1,698 billion in the most recent quarter. This was driven by a +2% YoY increase in the company's wireless subscriber base to 22.7 million and a +3% YoY growth in ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) to KRW32,476 over the same period. Specifically, the number of KT Corporation's wireless 5G subscribers doubled from 2.8 million in Q3 2020 to 5.6 million in Q3 2021, which helped to support the rising ARPU over the past year.

The company's broadband and IPTV businesses saw their respective sales increase by +2% YoY and +3% YoY to KRW511 billion and KRW473 billion, respectively in the third quarter of the current year. Over the last one year, broadband subscribers and IPTV subscribers increased by +3% YoY and +5% YoY to 9.4 million and 9.1 million, respectively.

KT Corporation's B2B (Business-to-Business) segment saw a +6% YoY increase in its revenue from KRW686 billion in Q3 2020 to KRW728 billion in Q3 2021. A +30% jump in sales for its AI/DX (Artificial Intelligence & Digital Transformation) sub-segment to KRW161 billion in the recent quarter was the key driver of the company's B2B segment's reasonably strong top line growth. In its Q3 2021 presentation slides, KT Corporation highlighted that its AI/DX sub-segment's areas of focus included the fast-growing "IDC (Internet Data Centers), Cloud, AI Platform, Block chain, Smart mobility" markets among others.

There are also other relatively smaller businesses within KT Corporation that warrant more attention for their growth potential, which I touch on in the next section of this article.

Fintech & Media Businesses Draw Attention

KT Corporation's fintech and media businesses contribute a relatively low proportion of the company's top line & bottom line at the moment, but they should not be ignored.

Revenue for KT Corporation's BC Card subsidiary, which is typically referred to as South Korea's largest credit card company in the media, increased by +3% YoY from KRW863 billion in Q3 2020 to KRW888 billion in Q3 2021. BC Card has a 34% equity interest in K Bank, which is only one of three digital banks in South Korea.

K Bank's Products & Services

Source: KT Corporation's Presentation On K Bank

As disclosed at KT Corporation's Q3 2021 earnings call on November 9, 2021, K Bank turned profitable since the second quarter of 2021 and remained in the black for the third quarter achieving a net income of almost KRW17 billion. Notably, K Bank's Q3 2021 net profit was only equivalent to about 5% of KT's bottom line.

K Bank boasted loans and deposits of KRW6 trillion and KRW12 trillion, respectively as of September 30, 2021. Three years ago, K Bank had loans of KRW1.3 trillion and deposits of KRW1.9 trillion, and this is an indication of how fast K Bank has grown.

K Bank is planning for an IPO in 2023, which could allow investors to have a better appreciation of the value of KT Corporation's indirect stake in K Bank via its subsidiary BC Card.

KT Corporation also made investments in two fintech companies in 2021. KT first invested KRW25 billion in Banksalad, which Korean media The Korea Herald refers to as an app that "recommends suitable financial products" after "analyzing a user’s financial assets and spending habits." The second one is a KRW23.6 billion investment in Webcash, which KT Corporation calls the "No. 1 B2B FinTech specialized company" in the country.

Separately, KT Corporation is also placing a strong emphasis on the company's media business. At the start of this year, KT Corporation formed a media production company called KT Studio Genie, and the company recently invested KRW175 billion in Studio Genie in September 2021.

KT Corporation guided at the company's Q3 2021 results briefing that Studio Genie is expected to launch 15 and 20 original productions in 2022 and 2023, respectively. KT Corporation has set a target for Studio Genie to own "100 drama IPs (Intellectual Properties) by 2025" as per its comments at the recent earnings call.

According to the company's Q3 presentation slides, revenue for KT's media business or content subsidiaries grew by a strong +25% YoY to KRW242 billion in the recent quarter, but this only accounted for about 4% of KT Corporation's total revenue in Q3 2021.

KT Corporation's media business has significant room for growth, as it exploits synergies between Studio Genie and its existing market leading businesses over time. KT's Genie Music is the second largest player in South Korea's music streaming market; while KT SkyLife has the leading market share in the country's pay television industry as indicated in the company's Q3 2021 presentation slides.

Although KT Corporation's Q3 2021 results are decent and its fintech & media businesses show good growth potential, these don't seem to have been factored into KT's valuations as discussed in the final section of this article.

Valuation And Dividends

KT Corporation trades at 2.2 times consensus forward fiscal 2021 EV/EBITDA and 2.1 times consensus forward fiscal 2022 EV/EBITDA, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 7.4 times and 7.6 times, respectively. All of the forward-looking consensus financial numbers were sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

KT also boasts consensus forward fiscal 2021 and 2022 dividend yields of 5.5% and 5.7%, respectively.

KT Corporation indicated at the company's Q3 2021 results call that "there are no non-operating profit items that will have any significant impact this year", when asked about the sustainability of the "upward trend of dividend payout" by an attendee. Market consensus implies that KT Corporation will maintain dividend payout ratios above 40% for the next two fiscal years, and the management's comments suggest that the company is very likely to maintain a reasonable dividend payout ratio.

I maintain a Buy or Bullish rating for KT Corporation in view of its undemanding valuations, steady growth in the core segments, and the untapped growth potential of its fintech & media businesses.