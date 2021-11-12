Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

Marks & Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF) is currently undertaking a strategic transformation that intends to increase its international presence and improve digital capabilities. With conservative assumptions and the new transformation, my DCF model implied a fair valuation of £2.21-£5. I believe that there are some risks resulting from the supply chain risks and perhaps labor shortages. However, the current valuation does not seem justifiable at all. I will be a buyer at the current price mark of $2-$3.

M&S Is Transforming Itself, Which Will Most Likely Enhance FCF Margins

British retailer, M&S offers its own label businesses, including Food, Clothing & Home, in the United Kingdom and overseas. The company is present in more than 62 countries, and reports around 1,519 stores.

In my view, it is a great moment to review the company’s business model because management is under a process of transformation. Among the measures, the company is trying to enter new growth markets, increase technology transformation, and accelerate rotation. I will show later that these measures will most likely lead to a gradual increase in the revenue line and the FCF margins:

Source: Investor Presentation

Under Normal Conditions, MAKSF Is Worth £2.8-£4

From now till 2026, I expect strong growth from M&S Food and an improving margin mix. In my opinion, the growth of 2020 and the second part of 2021 will continue in the future. Notice that in the last half-yearly report, the company reported double-digit growth in both UK Food and UK Clothing and Home. The company’s international operations are also promising:

Source: Semiannual Report

I also expect that the Clothing & Home business will continue to surprise investors in the following five years thanks to an increase in the number of online customers. In this regard, I am also very optimistic about the strong increase in retention levels and the good performance of the Jaeger business, a brand recently acquired by Marks & Spencer:

The number of online customers continued to grow, and we have seen stronger retention levels of newer shoppers supported by the Sparks data and personalization program. In October, we relaunched the acquired Jaeger business as a digital-first brand, with encouraging early customer response. Source: Semiannual Report

I also expect further progress in the store rotation program that the company commenced in 2021. The fact that the pipeline of new full-line stores grew to 20 is promising. In the short-term horizon, I expect an eventual increase in the FCF margin as soon as management accelerates this program:

In all of these stores, we expect to deliver high volume, enabling consolidation of nearby stores. Wherever possible we will accelerate this program. Source: Semiannual Report

Under normal conditions, I would be expecting 13% sales growth in 2022, and close to zero sales growth from 2022 to 2026. I also assumed a moderate EBITDA margin close to 7%-8% and D&A/Sales around 5%-6%:

Source: My Assumptions

I also included an inventories/sales ratio of 6%-7%, accounts/payables of 10%-11%, and capital expenditures/sales of 3%. I am not using extraordinary assumptions. My numbers are close to that of the company in the past:

Source: My Assumptions

With my previous figures, I designed a DCF model with a projection of five years. My results included FCF of £980-£381 million and a total sum of £1.3 billion:

Source: My Assumptions

The last information we have about the company’s net debt is shown in the image below. With the medium-term notes and the company’s lease liabilities, the group net debt stands at £3.15 billion:

Source: Semiannual Report

For the exit multiple, I studied the past EV/FCF ratio of the company. I believe that smart investors will be trying to sell the company at more than 20x FCF, like in 2012-2014. With that, I wouldn’t expect the valuation to go beyond 40x:

Source: YCharts

If we assume 2027 FCF of £385 million and an exit multiple of 40x, the terminal value would stand at £10 billion. If we also assume close to 1955 million shares, the implied price would be equal to close to £4.1.

On the contrary, with an exit multiple of 20x and net debt of £3.1 billion, the implied share price would be close to £2.83. The shares are currently trading at $2-$3, so I believe that under these particular assumptions, the company is a buy.

Source: My Assumptions

Source: Marks and Spencer Group plc (Number in USD)

More International Expansion Will Bring Diversification, And May Imply A Valuation Of £2.21-£5

In 2021 and 2020, management really proved that the company’s internationalization is one of the company’s secret sauces for success. Even after taking into account the EU border costs and the lockdown and restrictions in India, M&S stores and marketplaces reported revenue growth. With this in mind, I believe that investors will most likely trust the future M&S’ operations. In my view, more international expansion will most likely offer more FCF generation apart from diversification.

M&S is also implementing a multi-year program to improve efficiency and reduce waste. The company’s Vangarde store process is close to being implemented across 75% of the estate. The company appears to be preparing new automated networks, and new plans for the future. In my view, if the company continues to improve its operations, FCF growth would increase significantly:

Comprehensive new forecasting, ordering, allocation, and space planning systems are under development and commence roll out towards year-end. With our distribution partners, we are also working on plans to create a streamlined, modern, automated network. Source: Source: Semiannual Report

Finally, I also expect significant improvements from the website Ocado. In 2021, customer orders are growing significantly. If M&S can manage to implement correct pricing strategies in the coming years, revenue would also increase:

Compared to 2020/21, Ocado.com customer orders grew by c.19% and, revenue declined 2.7% over the 26 weeks ended 29 August 2021, contributing a share of net income of £28.1m. M&S product sales on Ocado Retail were c.£309m, 27% of total sales. Source: Semiannual Report

Under the previous conditions, sales growth may grow as much as 15% in 2022, and around 2.5% from 2022 to 2026. I also expect the EBITDA margin to stand at around 7.5%, and the depreciation/sales ratio to be close to 5%:

Source: My Assumptions

I also included an inventories/sales ratio close to 5.5%, accounts payable/sales of 10%, and capital expenditures of £200- £355 million:

Source: My Assumptions

Putting everything together, 2021 EBITDA would grow from £618 million to more than £852 million in 2026. The free cash flow would also grow from around £390 million in 2023 to close to £425 million in 2026:

Source: My Assumptions

Finally, if we use a multiple of 20x-40x and around 1955 million shares outstanding, the fair price would range from £2.20 to £5:

Source: My Assumptions

Significant Risks From Disruption In Supply Chain And Lack Of Technological Innovation

In my opinion, the company would suffer significantly from a change in the retail environment as well as sustained disruption in the company’s supply chain. Labor shortages, product shortages, and negotiations with suppliers could cause major harm to the company’s FCF margins. As a result, I would expect significant value destruction.

M&S is making significant improvements thanks to online orders. Most investors expect that the management will successfully invest in technological developments to increase the online business. In my opinion, if the company cannot improve its core technology and enhance its digital capabilities, the revenue growth may be lower than expected. As a result, I believe that the fair valuation of M&S would decline.

Takeaway

If M&S continues its international expansion and invests successfully in technology transformation, both sales growth and FCF would increase. In the best-case scenario, my DCF model with moderate assumptions implied a fair price of £2.21-£5. There are obviously risks coming from potential supply chain disruptions or labor shortages. However, I believe that the shares are currently a gift at their current value. I will be a buyer.