JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By Valuentum Analysts

Demand for semiconductors is booming in the wake of the proliferation of cloud computing operations and work-from-home activities, trends that were accelerated by the coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic. However, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been falling behind the competition in recent years as it concerns the manufacturing side of this business, and its new CEO is aggressively ramping up Intel's capital expenditures to catch up.

Though Intel has historically been a stellar cash flow generator (its annual net operating cash flows averaged ~$32.7 billion from fiscal 2018-2020), and we expect that will continue being the case going forward, the firm's free cash flows (net operating cash flows less capital expenditures) will face meaningful headwinds in the near term as it ramps up its investments in the business. Free cash flows are what's left over for shareholders that can be used as dividends and buybacks after the company has invested in both growth and maintenance capital spending.

The Challenges Ahead for Intel

Image Shown: Intel is planning to spend a considerable amount on capital expenditures in the coming years, and while management notes it is "committed to a healthy and growing dividend," free cash flow will take a hit. Image Source: Intel - Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 IR Earnings Presentation

Perhaps needless to say, we're a bit concerned about Intel. The company is slated to invest a considerable amount of capital in the coming years (up to $28 billion in 2022 alone), and the return on that capital is far more uncertain in a world where competitors are starting to catch up. For reference, Intel's capital spending averaged ~$15.2 billion during the past three years. As shown in the image above, management is targeting a revenue compound annual growth rate of 10-12% over the next 4-5 years, but the market doesn't seem to be buying it. According to consensus forecasts, revenue declines are expected in fiscal 2021 and also in fiscal 2022 at the time of this writing.

From our perspective, Intel will likely have to spend a lot more money to effectively run in place to grow modestly and hold the line. Management's gross margin outlook, as shown above, is also "back-end" loaded "51%-53% over the next 2-3 years, then moving upward), much like its revenue forecast given that the next couple years will be rough. In light of the strength that we're witnessing across the semiconductor space right now, it's hard for us to put much weight into an intermediate-term "story" such as Intel, and that's why we think shares have been in the doghouse.

Intel's shares are roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, up marginally when considering the dividend payments, while the S&P 500 has advanced in the mid-20%. Even worse, the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) has soared 34%, and Intel has done little but to weigh down that index. When there are exciting companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Nvidia (NVDA), ASML Holding (ASML), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Qualcomm (QCOM), it's hard to get excited about Intel. For dividend growth investors, Qualcomm, in particular may be a better consideration.

Intel's Third Quarter Earnings

Intel reported mixed third-quarter earnings Thursday, October 21, with revenue growth (+4.6%) coming in a bit shy of expectations and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.71 beating the consensus mark by a nice margin. The quarter was solid by most measures, with the chip giant achieving an all-time record in revenue in its Internet of Things Group (“IOTG”) and record third quarter revenue in its Data Center Group (“DCG”). Intel has been and continues to face serious headwinds from rising competitive pressures which, as we noted previously, weigh negatively on its longer term outlook, though secular growth tailwinds (such as the proliferation of cloud computing operations) will provide some reprieve here as the company revamps its business.

Here’s what CEO Pat Gelsinger had to say in the press release:

Q3 shone an even greater spotlight on the global demand for semiconductors, where Intel has the unique breadth and scale to lead. Our focus on execution continued as we started delivering on our IDM 2.0 commitments. We broke ground on new fabs, shared our accelerated path to regain process performance leadership, and unveiled our most dramatic architectural innovations in a decade. We also announced major customer wins across every part of our business. We are still in the early stages of our journey, but I see the enormous opportunity ahead, and I couldn’t be prouder of the progress we are making towards that opportunity.

Guidance

Looking ahead, Intel raised its full-year 2021 earnings per share and gross margin guidance, now expecting non-GAAP earnings per share of $5.28 and non-GAAP gross margin of 57% for the year. Non-GAAP free cash flow generation is also expected to be resilient during 2021, with the measure expected to come in at $12.5 billion on capital spending projections of $18-$19 billion. Expected non-GAAP free cash flow will likely cover cash dividend payments by ~2.2x this year, so Intel’s payout remains very well-covered in the near term.

However, Advanced Micro Devices continues to make inroads against Intel (as the former's stock price has shown), and Intel is contending with a balance sheet that is likely to get gradually weaker in coming years as spending ramps. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, Intel's total debt stood at $40.3 billion and ~$5.7 billion on a net basis, after accounting for cash equivalents, short-term investments and trading assets. Intel’s future free cash flows ('FCF') are also expected to face pressure in the coming periods, per Fitch:

Fitch expects lower than historical FCF and FCF margins as Intel accelerates process technology development while adding significant capacity to meet expected internal and foundry customer demand. Fitch expects more than $5 billion of annual FCF and FCF margins in the mid-single digits through the forecast period, down from $15 billion and nearly 20% in 2020, respectively, although subsidies could offset investments as the U.S. governments seeks to incentivize the build-out of U.S.-based manufacturing capacity.

Our free cash flow expectations are a bit more optimistic than those of Fitch, but Intel’s capital spending expected in the coming years will certainly dent free cash flow relative to the $20.9 billion mark Intel registered in 2020. We’re modeling in non-GAAP free cash flow north of $10 billion for 2021, but capital spending expected in the range of $25-$28 billion in 2022 with the “potential for further growth in subsequent years” is quite the shocker, explaining why shares of Intel tumbled aggressively after its latest earnings report.

We expect Intel will regain its ~$10 billion in annual free cash flow generating abilities by 2025. The company's ~$5.7 billion in run rate dividend obligations at the end of 2020 will be funded in part by the balance sheet in the coming years before Intel regains its once strong free cash flow generating abilities.

Image Shown: Our free cash flow forecasts for Intel over the coming years. Image Source: Valuentum

Concluding Thoughts

Image Shown: A look at Intel's fair value estimate range, derived through our enterprise cash flow models covering the firm. Image Source: Valuentum

Weakening free cash flow due to a huge expected capital-spending build now makes Intel incrementally less attractive of an idea in the face of rising competitive headwinds, though we note shares continue to trade within our fair value estimate range ($42-$62). Shares are trading at ~$51 at the time of this writing.

Intel's dividend yield of ~2.7% is supported by future free cash flow in the near term, but there may be more clouds on the horizon. Rising competitive pressures are our biggest concern, though the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated certain secular growth tailwinds that have benefited Intel in the recent past and should continue to support its financial performance going forward. We think there are much better dividend growth ideas out there, and point to either Qualcomm or ASML Holding.