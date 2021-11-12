naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Despite the obvious overheating of the US steel market, I believe that United States Steel (NYSE:X) is one of the most exciting Buy ideas on the market today due to its recent (and predictive) financial performance and recent events.

Why?

United States Steel, one of the biggest steel producers in the United States, has been trading sideways, in the zone of $20-29 per share since late March 2021:

I do not think I am letting you in on a secret when I tell you that the multiples of the company are extremely low even compared to the industry as a whole - as of this writing, X can be bought for 1.5 times forward earnings and 86% of book value (TTM).

Okay, you may ask - "Then why does the company have so many shorts?"

The answer is quite simple - the market, represented by many who understand the cyclical nature of this sector, suggests that current prices for flat-rolled steel (and not only) in the US are not sustainable in the long term - the longer the prices stay at such high levels, the stronger they should theoretically contract when the supply/demand balance normalizes.

We have seen this over the years, and given the price action today, I expect the market is drawing a natural cycle reversal shortly.

That is why the share price today is reluctant to react to positive news and much more likely to react to negative news.

Let me give you a trivial example - the reaction of the stock price to the quarterly report that was much better than expected in both earnings per share and revenue; EBITDA hits record levels, and the next quarter the management made it clear that EBITDA would be pretty "close to the third-quarter record." How did the market react? The stock opened with a gap, and the total return for the trading day right after the report was 12.87%. Quite strong. But not enough, considering the correction the stock experienced throughout the quarter:

After that, let us see how the stock reacted to the passage of Biden's infrastructure plan - yes, only $1.2 trillion, but that's insanely positive news given the volume of additional demand for steel that will appear in the market.

Michigan's biggest new funding injection from the bill is for roads and bridges. The bill dedicates $110 billion nationally to the cause, more than $1.5 billion of which could come to Michigan. Source: Bridgemi.com

How did X react to this news? The price rose by only 2.71% despite a fairly good growth immediately after the news came out (+5.3%). But now the price has dropped ~3.6% since the close of that day:

Why did it give back what it gained? Because Citi downgraded Nucor (NUE) being "tactically cautious as flat steel prices appear to have peaked". US Steel's stock corrected 2.88% and another 3.37% yesterday - and the news itself is not even about X!

In any case, the main reason for this sensitivity of X is that for some reason unknown to me, the market does not believe that the company's EBITDA and other key financial indicators will actually be what management claims in the latest earnings call. However, I think differently.

First, if we assume that the market is underestimating the company based solely on the cyclical nature of the industry, then it is logical to assume that there should be a pattern in the past between revenue growth, EPS, and EBITDA and the stock.

As we can see, there is indeed a dependency - when the key financial indicators are at too high a level, the share price starts to fall and vice versa - the influence of the cycle is obvious. But the current financials in terms of their size are not even comparable to what they were a few years ago - in particular, if we talk about EPS, then it is clear to see that the current value is >2 times higher than in FY2017.

At the same time, the current share price is 30-40% lower than the peak at that time. It turns out that the market is simply overly frightened by how much steel prices have risen and how their rapid fall can affect the dynamics of X's financials, but at the same moment, the market does not see (or not all market participants see) this discrepancy between current financials and stock prices. Therefore, we can talk about potential mispricing if US Steel shows what it promises in Q4 2021 and a bit beyond.

Secondly, the multiples have fallen too much amid such strong financials - another sign of mispricing. Roughly speaking, the stock is now in the middle of its long-term cycle (from $6 to $42, as shown in the chart below). At the same time, the EV/EBITDA multiple is well below the 3-year median, while EBITDA is as never high.

All that remains for the company to do is to show strong Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 so that the price rises to its upper limit. Even with the falling price of steel, the company, in my opinion, will be able to do this thanks to:

a) Supporting demand from the infrastructure plan;

b) buyback plan due to continued strong free cash flow generation; and

c) reduced long-term debt, which will have a positive effect on EPS:

Third, a recovery in the automotive sector, which has been hit by the chip shortages, will boost demand in the longer term. We can already see how the number of cars produced in the United States began to recover - this is certainly a good sign for X, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), NUE, and other steel producers.

A full recovery is still a long way off, but as more semiconductor plants are built in the US, the chip shortages will evaporate and steel demand will grow even higher, I believe. At least I don't think this is priced in X stock right now.

Bottom Line

In general, I do not see any macroeconomic threats to the company - it's not like $1.2 trillion is all the government is willing to allocate to creating new infrastructure, at least that's a far cry from the number Biden originally targeted. There is steel demand, and it is hardly in jeopardy. The fact is that steel prices are unstable at their current levels. But even if they fall, US Steel and its peers will easily catch up at current demand levels with the help of additional volumes currently "hiding" behind prices that are too high for many end-market consumers.

I may be wrong because X stock very much depends on steel prices - if a sharp decline begins, the rising wave can carry quotes to the bottom and no one knows how many years it will take to recover. Moreover, the company does not have the comparative advantage of a vertically integrated structure like CLF, whose operations are essentially unaffected by the fluctuations of the iron ore market.

In any case, I think X a) is too cheap, b) is most likely mispriced relative to its price action and financial performance, and c) has every chance of showing good long-term profitability due to strong FCF generation, favorable macroeconomic factors, and lower debt burden.

Happy investing and stay healthy!