Investment Thesis

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is a $485m biotech which won approval in September for its lead asset Maralixibat - which will be branded and marketed as Livmarli - for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome ("ALGS") one year of age and older.

It is the first product that Mirum has had approved since the company was formed in March 2018, before IPO'ing in July 2019, raising ~$75m via the issuance of 5m shares priced at $15 per share.

Mirum's share price hardly took off after the approval in September however - the stock had traded at $25 in December 2020 prior to a $210m funding arrangement agreed with Oberland Capital LLC, including a $50m upfront payment and an additional $110m based on certain regulatory milestones, and a $75m share offering at $20 per share - but has dwindled to just $16 at the time of writing.

Although Livmarli has been pegged for peak sales of $400 - $500m, and Mirum has >$230m of near term cash, expected to fund the company's operations for 3+ years, Mirum's cash burn - $94m across the first months of 2021, and $103.3m and $52.6m in 2020 and 2019 respectively - does look a little worrying.

Besides ALGS, Mirum is targeting approvals for 2 other rare liver conditions - Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis ("PFIC") and Biliary Atresia, with Phase 3 data expected in PFIC by the first half of next year, and Phase 2b data in BA expected in 2023.

A second candidate, Volixibat, is being developed to treat adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases, including primary sclerosing cholangitis ("PSC"), intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy ("ICP") and primary biliary cholangitis ("PBC"), with Phase 2 trials underway in each indication, and interim results expected in PSC and ICP in 2022.

Normally, a biotech that is valued at just 2x its cash position, with a newly approved asset targeting sales in the mid-triple digit millions, would be emitting strong buy signals, in my view, and it may be that Mirum stock has simply yet to catch fire - perhaps investors are waiting on initial sales data to see if peak sales estimates are accurate.

There is competition in the rare liver disease space also, mainly in the form of generic antipruritics and other medications prescribed off-label, and perhaps more significantly, in the form of Albireo Pharma (ALBO), a spin off from the major Pharma AstraZeneca (AZN), and its candidate Odevixibat.

The therapy has already won approval in PFIC, under the brand name Bylvay (with an estimated peak sales potential of ~$750m) and is in Phase 3 clinical studies for BA and ALGS also. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has a candidate undergoing Phase 3 trials in PBC, and there are a host of companies hoping to secure a first ever approval in PSC and PBC, including biotechs Intercept Pharma (ICPT), CymaBay (CBAY), DURECT Corporation (DRRX), HighTide Biopharma, NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) and the Pharma Gilead Sciences (GILD).

In the remainder of this article, I will dig a little deeper into Mirum, its drug products, competition, markets, management and prospects for share price accretion.

In a crowded space, the company appears to have a significant first-mover advantage, and a chance to establish itself as a fully commercialised biotech with a blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) sales opportunity.

As such, investors could do a lot worse than take a closer look at the company, although steady share price accretion, as opposed to catalysts capable of triggering triple digit overnight gains, seems to be the order of the day with Mirum.

Mirum Company Overview - Management lead assets, and first approval

Mirum Pharmaceuticals acquired its 2 lead assets, Maralixibat and Volixibat, from Shire Pharmaceuticals, now a part of Japanese Pharma giant Takeda (TAK) for the modest sum of just $7.5m in cash upfront, and $7m in shares, given Shire had acquired the biotech Lumena Pharmaceuticals in 2019 for $260m, chiefly to get its hands on these assets.

Shire was unable to successfully develop either asset, but Mirum's management - including founders Mike Grey - now Chairman of the Board, Chris Peetz, current President and CEO, and Niall O'Donnell, now a board member - felt that with the right trials and targets in place, the drugs could be successful. It may have helped that both Grey and O'Donnell were formerly at Lumena, and presumably had experience of working with both assets first hand.

Maralixibat is described as follows in Mirum's 2020 10-K submission:

a novel, oral, minimally-absorbed agent designed to selectively inhibit ASBT, also known as ileal bile acid transporter ("IBAT"). ASBT is primarily responsible for recycling bile acids from the intestine back to the liver. ASBT inhibition results in more bile acids being excreted in the feces, leading to lower levels of bile acids systemically, thereby reducing bile acid mediated effects and liver damage.

The mechanism of action ("MoA") is further clarified in a slide form a recent investor presentation below.

Slide from Mirum's Corporate Presentation Nov' 21 explaining IBAT inhibitors MoA.

Livmarli is a grape-flavoured oral solution whose primary role is to treat itching caused by diseases such as PFIC, which is characterised by the accumulation of bile in the liver, known as Cholestasis, causing severe itching, or Pruritus, and often forcing patients to consider liver transplant surgery, such is the pain. Alagille syndrome is an inherited disorder that causes abnormalities in the bile ducts, making it eligible for treatment with Livmarli.

In its pivotal ICONIC study, a clinically and statistically significant difference in pruritus between the treatment group and placebo group as measured by ItchRO(Obs) score (p<0.0001) was observed, and this efficacy was backed up by 5 years of safety data from prior trials conducted by Lumena / Shire.

The data was sufficient to garner an FDA approval, as well as a valuable Priority Review Voucher ("PRV"), which allows Mirum to request fast-track approval in another indication (or for another drug), or trade it to another Pharma at a going rate of ~$100m.

ALGS affects ~2-2.5k children in the US, with ~6 out of 10 patients progressing to transplant or death by adulthood, according to Mirum, who are launching the drug with a small sales team of 21, capable of covering 80% of ALGS lives, management believes.

The price per dose is $1,550 per unit, which translates to a cost of ~$391,000 for a 17-kilogram child, and a theoretical market opportunity of $900m, although management views the peak sales opportunity as closer to $500m.

Livmarli versus Bylvay

In terms of pricing, Livmarli comes in at a near identical price to Albireo's Bylvay, which is thought to cost ~$385k per annum.

Since it appears likely that each drug could well be approved in the other's current commercial market, i.e. Livmarli in PFIC, and Bylvay in ALGS, the pricing is important, although apparently not likely to be a deciding factor over which achieves market supremacy.

Slide from Albireo investor presentation defining market sizes in pediatric cholestatic liver disease.

As shown above, Albireo management rate ALGS as the larger market opportunity, but it seems that Biliary Atresia is larger still. In BA, Albireo is arguably further advanced, with a Phase 3 trial underway, although topline data will not be available until 2024, and Mirum's Phase 2 data is scheduled for 2023.

Livmarli may have an advantage in some overseas markets, given that Mirum has signed a deal with Takeda (TAK) to market and distribute the drug in Japan, and also has partners in Russia, and South Korea.

In terms of efficacy, it seems as though neither Livmarli nor Bylvay are having trouble delivering statistically significant data readouts, or meeting trial endpoints - perhaps a little surprising given Livmarli's prior trial failures, and with safety profiles to match, to the layman at least, there does not seem to be too many impediments to both of these drugs expanding their labels into BA, PSC, and PBC.

Arguably, however, in Volixibat, Mirum has a slightly stronger second lead candidate - in Phase 2 trials for 3 key liver diseases, than Albireo, whose secondary candidates are yet to progress Phase 1.

Mirum pipeline. Source: corporate presentation.

Conclusion: Losses Aside, Mirum Looks To Have A Commanding Market Share in a Potential $1.5 - $2bn Market, And A First Mover Advantage

It is very early days for both Mirum and Albireo, and Albireo's current market cap of $541m is only a little higher than Mirum's $483m, so there is very little to choose between the 2 companies.

Whilst they are rivals, however, the size of the addressable market in rare liver disease is substantial, and growing, and both Livmarli and Bylvay may have blockbuster potential, based on their solid efficacy and safety profiles, and similar mechanisms of action.

There will be more challengers in markets such as ALGS, PBS, BA etc. in the coming years - the space is a target for gene therapy developers - but apparently, the outlook for both these biotechs looks relatively strong.

Neither company has been able to generate much share price momentum however, with shares of Albireo down 18% over the past 12 months, and shares of Mirum down 8%.

As the first sales figures of significance start to roll in next year, however, both companies may justify some upside if they can support a successful commercial launch, whilst the label expansion opportunities are potentially a significant boost to share price performance also.

Could M&A activity also play a role in a growing valuation for Mirum? It's possible, given management's prior roles at Lumena. In my view, the jury is still somewhat out on Mirum, as in my view it is never usually a good sign when a drug is farmed out by a previous owner for <$15m upfront, but drug development is a complex business, and any FDA approval is worth paying close attention to. I am cautiously bullish, and look forward to next year's Livmarli sales data.