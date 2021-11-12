Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is not only targeting a massive market, but it also expects double-digit growth. In my opinion, investors are giving the company a lot of cash on hand to develop new partnerships and software integrations. In my opinion, if the company's applications are sufficiently scalable, under my best-case scenario, the sum of future FCF could imply a valuation of $750. With my DCF from now to 2031, I envisage more than 50% share price growth.

Leader In Its Segment, Targeting A Massive Market And Also Increasing Its Guidance

Founded in 1999, RingCentral offers global enterprise cloud communications. The company is a leader according to Gartner, which highlighted RingCentral's services as the best for unified communications:

Source: Presentation

The good news is that the company is targeting a massive market size of $100 billion, and its penetration is less than 10%. In my view, as more clients learn about the company's solutions, penetration would increase, and sales growth would trend north:

Source: Presentation

There are many reasons to study the company's business model right now. The recent increase in the company's guidance appears very relevant. RingCentral expects subscription sales growth to increase by 35% and operating margins to increase as much as 10%. Take a look at the numbers below because I based some of my estimates on the company's guidance:

Source: Presentation

RingCentral Reports A Significant Amount Of Cash On Hand

As of December 31, 2020, the company reports $639 million in cash, which is close to two times the sum reported in 2019. Investors seem to trust the company's operations. They are giving the company cash to finance further marketing efforts and the development of new technology.

Source: 10-Q

The company reports convertible senior notes worth $1.375 billion. I am expecting 2029 FCF of more than $1 billion, so I am not really worried about the company's financial debt:

Source: 10-Q

Integration With More Devices, More Investments In Technology, And More Scalability Could Push The Price Up To $315

Clients contract RingCentral's cloud-based solutions because they are designed to be location-independent. It means that the company helps clients communicate under a single identity from an office, on the road, at home, or on the street. If the company can develop new technologies so that communication can happen even more easily, sales will most likely increase. Integration with more devices will also help the company enhance its FCF:

Our solutions are designed to work with a broad range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones, enabling businesses to successfully implement a "bring-your-own" communications device strategy. Source: 10-K

If the company can also develop technology that scales easily and efficiently with the growth of its customers, revenue would also trend north. It is also especially important that clients can add new users without software upgrades, or acquiring new devices. As soon as RingCentral offers simple, scalable, and powerful solutions, FCF growth would continue. Currently, I believe that RingCentral has sufficient cash on hand to develop such technology.

According to market experts, the global telecom cloud market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from now to 2026. I didn't want to come with extraordinary assumptions, so I used a sales growth figure that is not far from that of the market:

The global telecom cloud market size is expected to grow from USD 19.8 Billion in 2021 to USD 52.3 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. Source: ReportLinker

My most relevant assumptions are sales growth of 25% from 2022 to 2031, and an EBITDA margin of 11%-13%. With these figures, the EBITDA stands at close to $165-$2.21 billion:

Source: Author's Compilations

My other assumptions are not very different from the figures that RingCentral reported in 2020 and 2019. I used depreciation of $180 million, changes in accounts receivable around -$65 and -$55 million, and capital expenditures of $340-$750 million. Finally, the FCF would increase from around $155 million in 2023 to close to $1.6 billion in 2031. If we use a WACC of 7.5%, which is more moderate than that used by other analysts, the sum of the DFCF would stand at close to $3.5 billion:

Source: Author's Compilations

The selection of the exit multiple is not easy. We need to foresee the multiple for the year 2032, and we don't really know how the market will behave. Right now, competitors trade at 22x-347x, so I used a multiple between those levels:

Source: YCharts

If we use an exit multiple of 30x and a terminal FCF of $1.815 billion, the terminal value would stand at close to $26 billion. If we sum the FCF, the enterprise value would be close to $29.5 billion. Adjusting with the cash in hand, the debt, and the leases, the implied market capitalization would equal $28 billion. Finally, the fair price would be equal to $315:

Source: Author's Compilations

Currently trading at $270-$285, I believe that under the previous assumptions, the shares are a gift. We are talking about more than 10% upside potential:

Source: YCharts

Lower Costs And Quality Than Legacy On-Premise Systems And Integration With Applications Could Mean A Fair Price Of $750

RingCentral offers technology at a lower cost than legacy on-premise systems. Take into account that clients don't need to own infrastructure hardware, maintenance, and trained IT personnel. With this in mind, I believe that RingCentral will make tons of money by communicating the advantages of its software. The company has sufficient cash to do so.

Under this scenario, I also expect that RingCentral will continue to integrate the software with other large cloud-based business applications like Google G-Suite (GOOG) (GOOGL), Salesforce (CRM), Oracle (ORCL), Zendesk (ZEN), and Box (BOX). If the company signs more partnerships, revenue would also increase significantly:

Source: Strategic Partnerships

Clients using other software will be able to share contacts, and information previously stored directly with RingCentral. Convincing clients that are using software from competitors is easier when you tell them that moving to RingCentral will only take them a few clicks.

In this case scenario, I used a sales growth of 25.5%, and an EBITDA margin of 11.5%-20.21%. In order to come out with such an EBITDA margin, I studied carefully the figures of other competitors. The median EBITDA margin stands at 28%-40%:

Source: YCharts

Using the previous figures, I obtained an EBITDA between $150 million and $3.65 billion. Have a look at the image below:

Source: Author's Compilations

With regards to the D&A, the change in accounts receivables, and accounts payables, I didn't really change my figures from the previous case scenario. The only modification was an adjustment in the capital expenditures growth. I assumed that RingCentral would not need a large amount of capex from 2025:

Source: Author's Compilations

If the company's EBITDA margin increases as I expect in this case scenario, I would expect the EV/FCF to be larger than that in the previous case. Hence, I decided to use an exit multiple of 32x. If we use a share count of 92 million, the implied share price would equal $750:

Source: Author's Compilations

Risks From An Eventual Break Of Partnerships Or Cybersecurity Issues

RingCentral makes a significant amount of revenue thanks to partnerships with Avaya (AVYA), Atos and Vodafone (VOD) among others. If the company fails to offer sufficient solutions to partners, or the company cannot cooperate for whatever reason, partners may break their agreements. In this case scenario, I would be expecting a decline in sales, and the share price may fall:

Setting up and maintaining the operations and processes of these strategic partnerships may cause us to incur significant costs, disrupt our business and, if implemented ineffectively, would limit the expected benefits to us. The failure to successfully and timely implement and operate our strategic partnerships could harm our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of these partnerships and could adversely affect our results of operations. Source: 10-K

Cyber-attacks could damage the reputation of RingCentral. Take into account that the company stores and transmits a lot of information of the clients and employees. If hackers get access to the company's systems, they may steal relevant information. If the media learns about any incident, the valuation of the company would decline significantly:

Cyber-attacks, including on the supply chain, appear to be increasing in sophistication. For example, while we do not use SolarWinds products in our environment, we have evaluated our internal systems and networks and found no evidence of unauthorized access to customer data as a result of the issue. We continue to investigate, including reaching out to our third-party supply chain partners to understand whether there have been impacts to vendors in our supply chain. We continue to monitor for insights to enhance our code review and security-by-design process to help prevent a similar incident. We cannot provide assurances that our preventative efforts will be successful. Source: 10-K

Conclusion

RingCentral is not only a leader according to Gartner, but it is also targeting a massive market and recently increased its guidance. In my opinion, if the company continues to invest in technology, and the solutions offer significant scalability, the fair price could go up to $315. That's not all. If the company continues to sign partnerships and new software integrations are developed, the fair price could be even close to $750.