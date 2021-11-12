onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, midstream giant Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced its third quarter 2021 earnings results. These results certainly showcase one of the things that we typically appreciate among midstream companies. That is the overall cash flow stability that they tend to enjoy. This stability remains despite the thrashing that they took in the capital markets last year. This is the thing that allows these companies to pay out such respectable distribution yields. This stability was not the only highlight of these results though as Energy Transfer continues to work hard to push into other sectors of the energy industry, in a similar manner to some of its larger midstream peers. This could prove promising going forward. Overall, there are a lot of things to like in these results and the company continues to look like an excellent midstream investment.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Energy Transfer's third quarter 2021 earnings results:

Energy Transfer brought in total revenues of $16.664 billion in the third quarter of 2021. This represents a 67.39% increase over the $9.955 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $2.579 billion in the most current quarter. This represents a 10.01% decrease over the $2.866 billion that the company reported last year.

Energy Transfer continues to work on its plan to purchase Enable Midstream (ENBL) for $7.2 billion. The company expects this transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company reported a distributable cash flow attributable to its own limited partners of $1.306 billion. This represents a 22.03% decline over the $1.675 billion that it achieved in the year-ago quarter.

Energy Transfer reported a net income of $907 million in the third quarter of 2021. This compares very favorably to the $401 million net loss that the company reported in the third quarter of 2020.

It seems likely that the first thing anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that Energy Transfer's revenues increased substantially compared to the prior year quarter. One of the reasons for this was a sharp increase in transported resource volumes originating in the Permian Basin. During the low oil price environment that we saw last year, many upstream oil producers shut down their producing wells in order to conserve capital. Since then, however, crude oil and natural gas prices have surged in a very big way. Anyone that has been to a gasoline station lately can certainly attest to this. This price increase has prompted these same upstream producers to turn their wells back on, which naturally increased the production of crude oil and natural gas. These extra resources naturally need to be transported to the market. This increased volume of resources flowing through Energy Transfer's pipelines, particularly those serving the Permian Basin. As Energy Transfer makes its money based on the quantity of resources moving through its pipelines, this volume increase boosted the company's revenue.

Another thing that helped to boost Energy Transfer's revenues compared to the prior year quarter was the start-up of Energy Transfer's Nederland Terminal in East Texas back in January. This is a 1,200-acre facility that was constructed to support the growing American energy export market. The facility contains six ship and four barge docks capable of handling up to Suezmax-sized ships. This allows the facility to load up 600,000 barrels of crude oil and 700,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day. As this facility was not active last year, it was unable to provide revenues or cash flow to Energy Transfer. Thus, these incremental revenues served to boost the company's performance.

One of the most profitable ways to make capital gains in the market last year was to invest in renewable energy. This thesis even caused NextEra Energy (NEE) to briefly surpass Exxon Mobil (XOM) as the largest energy company in the United States. While some might attribute this to a raft of young and idealistic people entering the market armed with their government-issued stimulus checks, there is in fact a lot of potential for renewable energy. As might be expected, this is being driven by global fears about climate change. These fears have caused governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the things that they have been doing is promoting the development of renewable sources of energy. According to the International Energy Agency, this will cause the demand for renewable energy to surge over the next twenty years. In particular, the demand for wind and solar is expected to increase by 345% over the period:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

This may be one reason why some of the larger midstream companies have begun to get into the renewable space themselves. For example, as I pointed out in a previous article, Canada's Enbridge (ENB) has been investing heavily in the development of wind farms. Energy Transfer has now also joined into the fray. In September, the company entered into a 120-megawatt power purchase agreement with the Eiffel Solar project in Northeast Texas. This accompanies the 28-megawatt agreement that the company already had in place with another facility in Texas. Although the company is talking this up somewhat in its earnings report, it is important to note that Energy Transfer intends to use this energy to power its own operations and not for resale. This alone does not mean that the company is becoming a solar energy producer itself, as at the moment it appears to be more of a virtue-signaling moving.

Unfortunately, Energy Transfer is currently only using renewable power for its own operations. It is not selling the power that is produced by its on-site facilities, such as its 18,000 solar-powered metering stations. As such, for now, the company is not profiting from the growth in the industry. However, this may change in the near future. Energy Transfer owns fairly extensive acreage in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and North Dakota. There may be some opportunities to develop wind or solar power on this acreage, which the company is currently investigating. Energy Transfer has not stated what the power generated by these new facilities, if they are ultimately developed, will be used for. It is conceivable that the facilities will be used to feed the broader electric grid. If that proves to be the case, it could firmly put Energy Transfer into the renewables industry.

One of the more interesting developments with Energy Transfer lately is its proposed $7.2 billion acquisition of Enable Midstream. This deal is currently being held up by regulators but the companies are still confident that the deal can be consummated before the end of the year. There are several articles on this deal posted on this site so I will not go into too much analysis here but I will certainly provide some. I have discussed Enable Midstream on this site before and found a great deal to like about the company. It operates primarily in the Anadarko, Arkona, and Ark-La-Tex basins, which are areas in which Energy Transfer currently has relatively little presence:

Source: Enable Midstream

Thus, this acquisition will expand Energy Transfer's presence to more areas of the country, which could open it up for more opportunities as rising crude oil prices cause a growing number of upstream companies to ramp up production in basins all over the country. Enable Midstream also has a reasonably strong balance sheet and cash flow profile so it should not be a drag on Energy Transfer's performance. Overall then, this should prove to be a good acquisition for the company over the long term.

One of the biggest reasons that investors purchase midstream partnerships is because of the fairly high yields that they tend to boast. Energy Transfer is no exception here as the company yields 6.72% as of the time of writing. As is always the case though, we want to ensure that this distribution is sustainable as we do not want to find ourselves the victims of a distribution cut. The usual way that we analyze this is by looking at the distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash generated by a company's ordinary operations that is available for distribution to the limited partners. As noted in the introduction, Energy Transfer has a distributable cash flow of $1.306 billion attributable to the limited partners during the third quarter of 2021. This is enough to cover the distribution 3.17 times over. As a general rule, analysts consider anything above 1.20 to be reasonable and sustainable so as we can clearly see, everything looks to be just fine here. The company can easily sustain its distribution so it appears to be rather unlikely that it will be forced to reduce it.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Energy Transfer. The company showcased its general stability regardless of economic conditions as most of its numbers were fairly in line with last year despite the overall economic environment being significantly better this year. The company also boasts some growth prospects, particularly once the acquisition of Enable Midstream is closed. When we consider the very solid coverage on the distribution, this appears to be a reasonable way to earn a 6.72% yield.