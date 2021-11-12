Avalon_Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is an American company that develops, manufactures, sells, and maintains construction mining machinery and its related engines/ spare parts. In FY20, the company recorded $24.82B in annual sales as one of the world's largest machinery manufacturers. In addition, the company also offers financing and insurance solutions related to its machinery.

Caterpillar has reported consistent revenue growth, with a CAGR of 5% over the past five years. On a last-twelve-months (LTM) basis, the company's revenue exceeded FQ4'20's revenue by 17%. Therefore, Caterpillar has recovered remarkably well from the effects of the pandemic. With the future federal government infrastructure bill worth $1.2T, we can expect a massive trickle-down boost benefiting Caterpillar over the next 5 years.

We discuss whether investors should add CAT stock now.

CAT Stock YTD Performance

CAT stock YTD performance (as of 11 November 21).

CAT stock started the year in a spectacular fashion as it benefited from the growth-to-value rotation. It quickly raced to a YTD gain of almost 35% by June. However, the momentum has since subsided as investors rotated back to high-quality growth stocks. Despite recently recovering from its slump since June, the stock's YTD gain of 15.4% is significantly underperforming the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Caterpillar's Steady Performance Post Pandemic

Caterpillar Revenue By Geographical Region. Data source: Company Filings

In FQ3'21, Caterpillar reported a remarkable recovery in revenue from Latin America, EAME, and APAC compared to FQ3'19 levels. However, there is still a slight gap of 10% for the North American segment. However, that is likely to change soon. On 15 November 2021, President Joe Biden is expected to sign a $1.2T infrastructure bill. Of the $1.2T, here is where the majority of the sum will be invested:

$550B in transportation & utilities.

$110B in roads, bridges, and other significant projects.

$66B in passenger and freight rail.

$65B in broadband access.

$55B in water systems.

$39B in public transit, among others.

The infrastructure bill represents the most significant federal investment in infrastructure in more than a decade. As a result, we can expect Caterpillar to experience a massive trickle-down impact over the next 5 years.

APAC accounts for 21.7% of Caterpillar's machinery demand. Market Research has projected that the APAC region will continue to recover at 7.5% YoY growth this year due to the backlog caused by the pandemic. In addition, machinery makes up a sizeable portion of total construction costs, besides raw materials and labor. As a result, the company will experience increased global demand for its new machinery and maintenance services for existing products.

Notwithstanding the massive infrastructure boost, Caterpillar has also reported consistent growth. Its revenue grew by a CAGR of 5% over the past 5 years. On a last-twelve-months (LTM) basis, the company's revenue exceeded FQ4'20's revenue by 17%. Unfortunately, the pandemic led to a 24% YoY decline in its revenue of 24% in FY20. However, the company has recovered remarkably.

Furthermore, Caterpillar has consistently outperformed analysts' in its quarterly earnings. The reopening cadence has helped the construction industry to recover impressively fast. Consequently, CAT has ridden the recovery tailwinds superbly.

Caterpillar Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Nonetheless, Caterpillar recorded a decline of -4% QoQ in revenue growth in FQ3'21. It's mainly attributed to delays in manufacturing relating to global supply chain disruptions. In FQ3'21, Caterpillar reported a backlog of $2.2B worth of orders, while inventories fell $0.3B YoY. It shows that the demand for construction machinery remains high post-pandemic. The global supply chain issue is expected to cause further price inflation and delays to Caterpillar's customers. CEO Jim Umpleby added:

We experienced supply chain challenges, like many other industrial companies. We believe our sales in the third quarter would have been higher, if not for these issues. (FQ3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript)

Nonetheless, in September 2021, the US Census Bureau reported $1.5T in total dollar value of construction work spent in the US. It represents an increase of 10% from September 2019's numbers. As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction industry has shown promising signs of recovery. In FQ3'21, Caterpillar reported a Non-GAAP EPS of $2.66. The company's estimated to grow its EPS growth robustly at a CAGR of 18.5% over the next two years. The global construction equipment market is projected to be worth $234.6B by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. With the added boost from the infrastructure bill, we believe CAT is well-primed to benefit from the tailwinds lifting its industry.

Caterpillar Projected Adjusted EPS Mean Consensus. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Sustainability At Its Core

Caterpillar committed to the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 2030. As such, Caterpillar has announced collaborations with its partners on its operations and services. For example, since September 2021, the company has offered designed-to-order hydrogen-powered generators for commercial uses. This new equipment is built on Caterpillar's existing hydrogen solutions portfolio. One of which is the Solar Turbines, which can run on 100% hydrogen fuels for clean energy. Also, in September 2021, Caterpillar announced a collaboration with Chevron (CVX). The partnership will explore hydrogen as an alternative fuel for transportation, such as locomotive and marine vessels. The company added: "Combining CarbonPoint Solutions' patented technology with Caterpillar Oil & Gas solutions enables us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions further while helping our customers meet their climate-related objectives."

In September, Caterpillar acquired Enhanced Energy Group, a US-based company specializing in carbon capture technology. This technology will use captured carbon dioxide from industrial sources for future utilization or sequestration. In September 2021, Caterpillar also announced its collaboration with Rio Tinto (RIO) to develop zero-emission autonomous haul trucks for mining purposes. Similarly, in November 2021, Caterpillar announced its partnership with Newmont Corporation (NEM) to build its first battery-operated underground truck by 2026.

As of 2020, the company recorded these sustainable achievements since 2006:

51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

43% reduction in water consumption.

33% of annual aggregate electrical energy needs, sourced from alternative and renewable sources.

The above collaborations will help Caterpillar further reduce 30% of greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 2030.

So, is CAT Stock a Buy Now?

Caterpillar adjusted forward P/E valuation trend. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Caterpillar is currently trading at an adjusted P/E (NTM) of 18.23x. It is broadly in line with its 3Y mean of 18.05x. Furthermore, CAT is expected to continue growing its adj. EPS impressively over the next two years as shown in its forward P/E trend. Therefore, one can argue that CAT stock looks attractive now for a worldwide leader.

Given CAT's valuation and prospects moving forward, we rate Caterpillar stock at Buy.