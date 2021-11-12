plastic_buddha/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is one of my favorite long-term gold miners that I have been regularly following on Seeking Alpha for many years.

Q3 results snapshot

Agnico Eagle reported a net income of $114.48 million or $0.47 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $222.65 million or $0.91 per diluted share reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.60, slightly missing analysts' expectations.

Sean Boyd, the CEO, said in the conference call:

As a result of the strong production and cost performance in the quarter, we've maintained our 2021 guidance. We did provide commentary in the press release on cost inflation. As we said in the press release, we're seeing cost inflation on consumables and supplies in the order of about 5% to 7% going into next year.

Source: Presentation

Stock performance

Agnico Eagle, Newmont (NEM), Barrick Gold (GOLD), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) are my core long gold miners. After an excellent rebound from April to June, the group turned bearish until a week ago. AEM down 22% on a one-year basis despite reporting record production.

Note: Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold announced a merger of equals to create a senior gold producer. The transaction is expected to close in December 2021. After the news, I decided to liquidate my entire KL position and redirected the cash to my other long-term gold miners.

The transaction needs to be approved by the shareholders, but I believe it is only a formality, and the merger will be approved.

Data by YCharts

A quick look at Agnico Eagle's production in 3Q21 shows an excellent quarter, with LaRonde, Meadowbank, and Kattila producing at a record high. Agnico Eagle presently produces gold from ten mines with details below:

Investment thesis

The investment thesis continues to be the same, quarter after quarter. Agnico Eagle presents a solid financial profile that fits the requirements of a savvy investor's balanced portfolio.

The company is generating significant free cash flow and pays a safe dividend. However, the stock performance has been lagging behind its peers for quite a while now.

Thus, as I have said in my preceding articles, I recommend accumulating this gold miner on any weakness for the long term.

But, to profit, it's crucial to trade short-term LIFO a minimum of 30% of your AEM position to benefit from the current gold volatility.

The gold miners group is particularly vulnerable now and will fluctuate widely depending on the Fed's concerning and stubborn inflation position. The gold price is enjoying a positive momentum because the Fed expressed a dovish tone, but it could change quickly.

Agnico Eagle - Financials and Production in 3Q21 - The Raw Numbers

Agnico Eagle 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 980.6 928.5 934.4 966.3 974.1 Net Income in $ Million 222.7 205.2 136.1 189.6 114.8 EBITDA $ Million 527.3 489.9 432.9 480.8 415.6 EPS diluted in $/share 0.91 0.84 0.56 0.77 0.47 Cash from operations in $ Million 462.5 403.5 356.4 406.9 291.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 195.3 224.7 181.9 204.3 244.6 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 267.2 178.8 174.5 202.6 46.4 Total Cash $ Billion (including equity securities) 0.32 0.41 0.13 0.28 0.24 Total Debt in $ Billion 1.56 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 Dividends per quarter in $/ share 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 Shares outstanding diluted in million 243.9 244.1 244.2 244.8 244.9

Source: Company filing and Fun trading.

1 - Gold Production Details

Agnico Eagle had a strong gold production this quarter. Production was 541,663 Au Oz from 526,006 Au ounces the preceding quarter.

CEO Boyd said in the conference call:

We had record quarterly production as expected in the third quarter, producing over 520,000 ounces, excluding production from the Hope Bay mine. There was a big part of this -- performance was really driven by the performance of our Abitibi mines and our Meliadine mine.

The gold production includes 17,957 ounces of payable gold production at Hope Bay and 6,881 pre-commercial production of gold at the Tiriganiaq open pit at Meliadine.

LaRonde, Meliadine, Meadowbank, Canadian Malartic, and Kittilä are the five primary producing mines. Hope Bay mine is a new mine for the company.

At Hope Bay, The company said extensions suggest that it can mine the Doris project longer, which is good news.

Source: Presentation

All-in sustainable costs, or AISC, are now down sequentially, with an average of $1,059 per ounce in 3Q21. AISC is up sequentially from $1,021 per ounce the preceding quarter. The company is experiencing some inflation pressure this quarter as well.

Guidance for 2021 unchanged

The company expects gold production guidance for 2021 at a mid-point of 2.0475 million ounces. The company anticipates that total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce for 2021 will range from $700 to $750 and $950 and $1,000, respectively. Capex is expected to be between $750 million and $800 million through 2024. Capex for 2021 will be $803 million. The quarterly production guidance for Hope Bay is 18k-20k ounces of gold at total cash costs per ounce of $950-$975 and AISC per ounce of $1,525-$1,575.

2 - Balance Sheet Analysis

A - Revenues of $974.07 million in 3Q21

Agnico Eagle reported its 3Q21 results on October 27, 2021. Revenues were $974.07 million, down 0.7% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 0.8% quarter over quarter.

The company posted a $114.48 million net income, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

The total cash costs per ounce for gold production were $765 per ounce.

The gold price realized was $1,787 per ounce during the third quarter of 2021. The total cash from operating activities was $290.96 million in the quarter, down 37.1% year over year (please see table).

The company generated nearly $1 billion in revenue this quarter. Furthermore, the silver price, a component for Agnico Eagle, has been dropping sequentially. The silver price realized for 3Q was $23.54 per ounce.

B - Free cash flow was $46.37 million in 3Q21

Trailing twelve-month free cash flow was $602.26 million ("TTM"), and the free cash flow for 3Q21 was $46.37 million. The quarterly FCF was quite disappointing and, due to low cash from operations, down 28.5% sequentially.

Free cash flow generation is expected to be strong in the next few quarters, and the company decided to keep the quarterly dividend at $0.35 per share. The dividend yield is 2.46%.

C - Net debt was $1.324 billion in 3Q21

Agnico Eagle has solid financials with a low net debt of $1.32 billion, up sequentially from $1.16 billion.

Agnico Eagle's debt profile is what we want to see for a long-term investment.

Agnico Eagle had total cash of $243.62 million in 3Q21 compared with $321.52 million as of September 30, 2020. Long-term debt was around $1,567.13 million, compared with $1,564.59 million in 3Q20.

Financial position from Presentation:

Source: Presentation

The 2020 Reserves (Proven and Probable) is growing.

24.082 Au Moz 27.767 Ag Moz 84,987 Cu M Metric Tonnes 115.454 Zc M Metric Tonnes

Technical Analysis and commentary

Note: The chart has been adjusted for dividends.

AEM forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $58.5 and support at $53.

The trading strategy I recommend is to sell about 30% between $58.5 and $60.75 and buy accumulate between $54.60 and $52.5.

AEM is an excellent proxy for gold, even if this correlation has not always been accurate. AEM is trending up now with the gold price.

The recent inflation data are showing a concerning situation that will take much longer to resolve. Inflation is good for gold as long as the Fed is not acting drastically against it. Right now, the Fed dovish stance is helping gold.

This period of uncertainty about how the Fed will react against rampant inflation that seems more permanent than previously thought has been highly volatile for the gold miners.

I expect the group to experience frequent wild swings for the next several months. Thus, it is crucial to allocate a sizeable portion of your investment in AEM to trade short-term LIFO and take advantage of the volatility.

Warning: The TA analysis is only a picture-in-time and must be updated frequently to help your short-term trading strategy.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!