Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) describes itself as an extreme value retailer in high growth mode. The company provides name brand products and perishables at discounts of 40% to 70% of conventional retailers. The market share price has dropped significantly since the company's 2019 IPO, but the price has recovered from its lows and is rallying on recent news. I believe the stock may have become oversold, perhaps based on the confusion that the pandemic brings, and the share price may be set to re-adjust to a fairer valuation. I see a current fair market value of $31.02.

The Company

Grocery Outlet can trace its roots back to 1946 when founder Jim Read pioneered the company's opportunistic buying approach. The number of stores grew over time until Grocery Outlet incorporated in 2014. The company continued to grow, and as mentioned, became a public company just 5 years later. As of the most recent reports Grocery Outlet has a presence in 6 states operating 407 stores with approximately 1,000 employees.

Grocery Outlet provides grocery consumables and perishables as well as other general merchandise products in an easy to navigate small store format. The company utilizes a treasure hunt experience for its customers by constantly changing assortments and deals on various products, while maintaining every-day low pricing for other staple products. Treasure hunting instills consumer excitement and encourages frequent visits to stores.

Stores are independently operated, allowing operators to tailor products, assortments, and product pricing per store. This differentiation further promotes customer visits, as a customer may travel to several different Grocery Outlet stores to discover different products, or to get the best price for various products.

In using independent operators (IOs) Grocery Outlet shares the profits, but the company is also able to transfer a significant amount of the risks and costs. IOs do their own hiring which insulates the company from labor related variability issues. As IOs share in the profits, they also assume a level of cost for damaged or stolen merchandise. The IO model reduces such losses as the owner seeks to reduce local expenses for their own benefit. Likewise, the IO works hard to increase profitability as they share in the profits.

Grocery Outlet provides quality merchandise at significant value, and the company believes that value-oriented consumer shopping has become a new normal with shoppers, representing a secular shift. With its longevity, Grocery Outlet has established decades-long relationships with suppliers and the company is able to obtain products at special pricing that may occur due to manufacturing overruns, cancellations, packaging issues, or declining sell by dates. Grocery Outlet has dedicated teams ready to process these items and IOs are able to see the opportunities quickly and get their orders in.

The company believes that they possess a leading share of this "excess inventory" market. Grocery Outlet expects these relationships to only improve as the company grows and can purchase in larger quantities. Grocery Outlet calls those opportunistic buys a "WOW!" deal in its marketing to its customers, and those deals represents about half of their product mix. While these limited time deals provide the treasure hunt experience, the remaining product mix are those staple items that are offered at the every-day low pricing. Staples are sourced from multiple suppliers to lower costs and to avoid long term commitments that could limit "WOW!" deal opportunities that arise.

The company's business strategy has delivered impressive results. Through the last full reporting year of 2020, Grocery Outlet has achieved consistent positive comparable store sales growth over the last 17 consecutive years. The company notes its positive performance occurring across all economic cycles. Thus, the company sees its business model, with its IO model and associated low fixed costs, as providing protection in the event of economic downturn.

Valuation

Apparently, the pandemic served to boost sales at Grocery Outlet, as 2020 revenue grew approximately 22% which was much higher than the historical 5-year average of 14%. This at a time when people ate out less and cooked at home more. Understandably, year over year 2021 sales reflect a decrease in comparable store sales, and the decrease may explain why the share price today is only a little above the 2019 IPO price.

With a non-GAAP TTM of $1.02 and a P/E (near current market P/E) you can expect a share price of $25.50, which is near the current share price at this writing. The share price has rebounded a bit since the most recent report, but spent some time near the low $20s. As mentioned, I think this may be due to the cool off following the pandemic, but I think it was overdone.

Grocery Outlet has a strong history of growth. As shown in the graphs below, sales growth was at a CAGR of 14% over the last 5 years, and EBITDA CAGR was 16% over the same period. Gross margins were strong and consistent during the same period, never below 30.1% and up to 31.1%.

With this performance record, I believe that a higher P/E should be awarded to Grocery Outlet. Unfortunately, since the IPO occurred just a little before the pandemic hit, we have little past price data to draw from, so I am picking a comparable in Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI). Ollie's is another value discounter with a similar number of stores. I'll go with the 5-year average P/E of 33 and use that for Grocery Outlet.

As mentioned, the comp sales appear to be in decline at Grocery Outlet, but that decline is on a year of extraordinary gain. When averaged out as a CAGR of 10%, total sales have grown at least 10% since 2018, which is not coincidentally near its yearly new store growth rate. Keeping a measure of 10% over the last 3 years you might expect total sales for 2021 to come in at about $3.04 billion.

Currently 2021 sales are about $2.3 billion, and the company guidance is to expect $770-$775 million in quarter four. Added together it would yield at least $3.07 billion to expect for all of 2021, which exceeds the CAGR of 10%. These calculations level off the effect of the pandemic, and I believe show that the company is performing near as expected based on historical results. Also worth noting is that the company sees its 2021 margins to remain in the historic range, despite the current inflationary pressures.

I'll assume 2021 at $.94 EPS. That is the current 3 quarters actual non-GAAP EPS, and simply repeat the latest result of $.24 for Q4. At a P/E of 33 that considers the company's typical growth results and is in line with a comparable competitor (Ollie's). At .94 x 33, that yields a fair market value of $31.02. I believe $31.02 is the current fair market value for Grocery Outlet. I think using 10% growth may be conservative, so the fair market value may be conservative. If longer-term EBITDA proves to remain in the historical range of 16% CAGR, then the potential is even greater going into 2022 and beyond.

Competition and Growth Potential

Competition for Grocery Outlet comes by many sources from large national chains to small hometown stores. Discount retailers such as Safeway, Walmart (WMT), Winco, Aldi, and Lidl are named by Grocery Outlet as some of the notable competitors in their area.

Grocery Outlet also competes with other retailers such as Big Lots (BIG) for the supply of discounted goods. The company believes that their established and long-standing relationships with their suppliers makes them the first call for deals that become available, and they continue to grow in scope. They believe that their buying power, financial credibility, and responsiveness are positive factors in their favor.

Grocery Outlet operated 407 stores by the end of Q3 21. In the nearer term, the company plans to continue to grow by filling in location opportunities in existing areas as well as reaching into contiguous states. They believe that there are currently 1,900 store opportunities in that criteria. The image below does not reflect all stores, but it indicates the current locations, along with contiguous location prospects.

New store growth has increased by at least 10% since 2015, and the company intends to maintain that rate as it grows into the current and contiguous areas. In the longer term, the company sees potential for 4,800 store locations nationwide.

Grocery Outlet is limited in e-commerce options; however, it has just recently announced an e-commerce partnership with Instacart, a leading online grocer. The initial program will run for 6 months where an Instacart shopper will pick up products from selected Grocery Outlet stores and deliver goods directly to the consumer. If the program proves successful, this may represent another substantial potential growth catalyst for Grocery Outlet.

Risks

The company provides a full list of risks in its annual filing. I recommend reading that in its entirety, but I will add a few notes.

I think a considerable risk comes in that Grocery Outlet is still regional and competes against national chains. Grocery Outlet's business model and supplier relationships may mitigate the risk, but there is a lot of the country where the company does not exist yet.

Another risk is the dependence on finding goods at very low prices. The company seems to have accomplished this over many years, and various economic cycles, but the practice is core to its success.

Final Thoughts

There are so many times you may see a company that is successful and growing, but by the time it's noticed it's already moved well across the country. You can never really say what exactly will happen as a company rolls across the country, but this does appear to be one of those opportunities to try to ride along with a growth plan. At 407 stores with perhaps a future of 4,800 stores, representing potential at nearly 12 times the current size, there are plenty of years of possible growth ahead if all goes well.

I made a purchase recently in the $23 range. This stock should represent something of an inflation hedge, as its appeal should be even greater in a climate of rising prices. Discounters also tend to weather downturns in economic cycles better. But I also believe that lots of consumers will be attracted to name brands at substantial discounts even in a stronger economy.

Another interesting note is that the company just announced a $100 million share repurchase program. Apparently, they are confident enough in cash flow to fund expansion plans and to buy back shares. This could also possibly indicate that they believe the recent lower market prices represent an opportunity to purchase at a good price.

I'm not in one of the areas served yet, but I'll be interested to try this store at first chance. Maybe they will come to me!