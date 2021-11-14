AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) is PIMCO's high-performance CEF (Closed-End Fund) that has produced industry-leading returns since its inception in 2002. PTY is heavily composed of government and corporate bonds, convertible debt, bank loans, and asset-backed securities and is PIMCO's highest returning fund since inception.

PTY has had a huge dip over the past two months, and with the price more than 16% lower, it is a unique buying opportunity, with big upside and high income. Lock in the big yield now before it is too late.

We like to follow what a great billionaire investor has been saying all along:

We are going to be buyers of things over time. And if you're going to be buyers of groceries over time, you like grocery prices to go down. If you're going to be buying cars over time, you like car prices to go down. - Warren Buffett

We are buyers of dependable high-quality income and PTY is one of the best CEFs to fortify our income stream, especially when the price goes down. This article explains the opportunity in a high-yielding and attractively valued PTY that is backed by one of the best fixed-income fund managers in the world. We also discuss today's macro-economic factors where there is a serious deficiency of quality yield. This makes a bond proxy like PTY that yields 7.9% a stellar investment. We will now dive into PTY by first discussing the brains behind the CEF.

Background on the fund manager

When investing in CEFs, the most crucial criterion is high-quality management. For over 50 years, PIMCO has helped millions of investors pursue their objectives despite shifting and unpredictable market conditions. With over 25 years of experience managing CEFs, there is no better manager for these income securities than PIMCO.

PIMCO makes mid-term trades and actively moves in and out of securities to bring out value for investors with a very active management strategy. Speaking about shifting and unpredictable markets, we will see further in this article why management took a tough but necessary decision in reducing the dividend in September. These steps ensure the health of the fund for long-term income generation for investors.

The Bull Case for Bond Proxies

Today's market is a yield desert. The S&P 500 yields a paltry 1.2% and even junk bonds such as the ICE BofA US High Yield Index Effective Yield (4.2% yield) have negative returns when pricing in today's raging inflation. This means an average portfolio is producing some income, but your purchasing power is declining with every paycheck.

Source: St. Louis Fed

As interest rates go higher, yield income for Treasury Bondholders becomes more negative, hemorrhaging a retiree's portfolio. Investors have been selling their Treasury Bonds and buying stocks for higher returns and a thicker income stream, driving the markets to all-time highs almost on a weekly basis. This is no doubt a cash and liquidity driven bull market.

However, "conservative investors" have been buying bond proxies, including REITs, utilities, telecom, and preferred stocks because they exhibit bond-like characteristics while paying higher yields. As inflation persists or burns hotter, we see tremendous prospects for more cash inflows into bond proxies.

PTY is one of the perfect bond proxies because of its stable returns, high yield, strong track record, and leading management. We expect demand for PTY to come back in full force, driving its price much higher. Now is the best chance to lock in the high yield from PTY at an attractive valuation.

Recent Distribution Cut

Let us discuss the elephant in the room - PTY's recent distribution cut. As most readers are aware, PTY's monthly distribution was reduced by 8.6% in September. While a distribution cut is usually a sign of financial stress and declining health of a company, allow me to explain why it is the opposite in this case.

A CEF's dividend comes directly out of its NAV (Net Asset Value). Over time, if NAV is trending down, then the fund is cannibalizing itself. Declining assets will decline further, reducing future earning potential and this is the first indication of a poorly managed fund. On the other hand, if NAV is climbing (or steady) despite dividend payments, then the combination of the fund's capital gains and income (including both realized and unrealized), is greater than the amount paid out. Growing NAV is a fundamental requirement for a CEF investor. Here is PTY's NAV over the past year.

PTY's NAV has grown 11% YoY and the fund has a 10% annualized distribution rate on NAV. This clearly tells us that PTY is earning its distributions. So why did PTY cut its dividend last month?

Since it is quite hard to predict how much the fund will make during the year, most CEFs have a managed distribution policy. In other words, they set the dividend and make distributions regardless of whether the fund earns it over the year or not. And in that process, sometimes, CEFs end up with declining NAV. We just saw that PTY has boasted growing NAV despite sustaining a handsome yield. So why did PTY reduce its dividend?

The following are the core responsibilities of a prudent CEF manager:

Preserve/Grow NAV - Without "invested assets", there is no income. Maintenance of NAV is a clear indication of a healthy fund and we have seen PTY consistently preserve its NAV through the test of time. When dividends are reduced, the retained earnings boost NAV. Improved NAV presents prospects of higher income in the future. Raise cash - Quality CEFs need to traverse high and low interest rates, wide and narrow spreads, steep, flat, and inverted curves. There are times to be fully invested and there are times to take a step back and preserve/build cash in order to re-invest in much better opportunities and driving income higher in the future. Fixed-income securities are priced high now (and have very low yield), rising interest rates will put pressure on their prices. By preserving capital, PTY can take advantage of cheaper prices. Back in 2006, PTY reduced its dividend for a similar reason. The news created a lot of distaste for investors, but proved rewarding in the long term. Avoid NAV cannibalization - Depleting the NAV to pay dividends is a highly unsustainable practice and such CEFs must be avoided at all costs. Since fixed-income yields are extremely low at this time, it is difficult to maintain a dividend from this sector without cannibalizing the portfolio. As income investors, we expect PIMCO to make profitable trades from good investments and not make some trade that may jeopardize the long-term health of the portfolio for the sake of paying a dividend now. Considering PTY makes its trades with a 3-5 year outlook, it was a prudent decision to reduce the dividend and wait for better trades in the fixed-income space. This will result in more income in the future!

Dividend reduction here presents a rare opportunity: Dividend cuts cause the stock price to immediately plunge as a knee-jerk reaction to the announcement. Widespread negative perception spreads, and trader-nation and less-informed investors sell their shares to minimize loss of capital. But looking deeper into PTY's situation, by pursuing the dividend reduction, management has shown that they care about the health and stability of the fund long-term. Often, the pullback following such events are overdone, and the dividend reduction led to a 15% pullback in PTY's price. This has created a rare entry point into this highly dependable CEF.

As income investors, we like dividends more than your average investor. Even following the dividend reduction, today PTY offers a yield even higher than it was before the reduction. Today, you get to add to our holdings at a lower price, locking in a very high yield, and build a thicker income stream. We then wait for the chaos to end and capital to appreciate - which it will because PTY has proven to be an income investor's best friend for decades.

Speaking of the long-term, let's take a look at the income generated from a $10,000 investment in PTY since inception.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer - modified by author

Assuming distributions were withdrawn from the portfolio, PTY generated an average $1,274 paycheck annually. And this is through wars, recessions, and changing geopolitical climate. When times are good, PTY has paid special dividends. Similarly, when times are tough, PTY has prudently adjusted the distribution for long-term success of the portfolio. This is why PTY is best when bought at discounted prices. Today, PTY yields ~7.9% and presents a solid income opportunity for years to come.

Mr. Market is wrong about near-term rate hikes

The distribution cut caused PTY to plunge in early September, but more recent pressure on the price is due to expectations that the Fed will aggressively raise rates. Mr. Market is expecting 3 rate hikes in 2022 and at least 2 rate hikes in 2023. Higher rates put pressure on bond prices.

I have been saying all along that the Fed will NOT hike rates before the year 2023 and that Mr. Market is entirely wrong here for two reasons:

Firstly, the current inflation problem results from the rarity of basic materials to manufacture, severe bottlenecks in the supply chain, and a tight labor force that is proving to be extremely difficult to overcome. Hiking rates will NOT resolve this problem. There is not much to achieve by the Fed hiking rates to resolve this issue.

Secondly, the Fed is quite happy having inflation high with near-zero interest rates. This resolves several problems:

Alleviates the burden of Debt/GDP: High inflation increases GDP (by rising asset prices) and reduces the value of the enormous national debt that it carries on its balance sheet. Therefore, this will result in a much lower Debt/GDP ratio, thus resolving a big problem for the U.S. economy. The Fed is quite focused on employment rather than inflation: They want to achieve full employment at any cost, even if that means letting inflation run high. The Fed needs to keep the economy thriving: Banks and financial institutions are loaded with debt, with a large portion being junk debt. If the Fed hikes rates aggressively, we may face a financial crisis whereby many banks will fail, and we would be heading to a new financial crisis - and a very painful recession.

By keeping inflation running hot, the Fed is effectively reducing the national debt burden, and depleting the dollar value financial system's loans (including potential bad loans) on its balance sheet. Inflation resolves two big problems for the Fed.

Finally, the financial system is fragile and has become dependent upon liquidity. Very aggressive raises would cause substantial tightening in the credit markets and likely cause a recession. The Fed knows this and will continue to err on the side of caution.

Mr. Market is thus wrong about its expectations that the Fed will hike rates in 2022. We expect that the Fed will start raising rates in 2023 at a slow pace in order not to disturb today's fragile economy. The last thing the Fed wants is another recession that will be an extremely costly problem to manage and difficult to solve.

My views above were reinforced at the last FOMC meeting. During the meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell remained as dovish as ever. When asked about the Market pricing in several rate hikes in 2022, is the Fed going to do this? Mr. Powell clearly implied that it is not.

Mr. Powell said that the Fed is willing to be patient, and until the "economy heals". He said that "it is premature to raise rates". He expects that inflation will abate at the end of next year, even though it is clear that it will not because many inflation pressures such as shelter costs and employment costs will continue to rise. They are not behind the inflation curve. All the Fed is ready to do is speed up or slow down the pace of asset purchases depending on how the economy is doing. This is as far as the Fed is willing to go according to his statement. That the Fed's mandate of price stability has not been reached, even though higher inflation is hurting the average consumer. Basically, even if inflation goes higher than the current +5%, he will not hike rates. He confirmed that it will remain accommodative and will support the economy as stated by Powell: "Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses."

Therefore, I believe the Fed will continue to support the markets (as it has done over the past +10 years) and do everything in its power to avoid a market crash. The Fed has got our backs as investors!

PTY's correction largely lacks foundation as investors' expectations are invalid. The continued pressure on the price helps investors build a more significant position in this cash machine. I have been using "The more it drops, the more I buy" approach.

PTY's Portfolio Composition

As we discussed earlier, PIMCO focuses on funds producing current income. The firm manages over $2.2 trillion in assets spread across a variety of income-producing securities. PTY is PIMCO's flagship fund and was established in 2002. Today that CEF has over $1.6 billion in assets under management.

Since its inception, PTY's long tenure of continuous distributions has been achieved through a diversified portfolio of debt instruments. Its portfolio includes meaningful allocations to sovereign debt, investment-grade credit, high yield credit, mortgages, and other income-producing assets.

Source: PIMCO Website - Oct. 31, 2021

PTY is undoubtedly a more aggressively leveraged CEF with total effective leverage of around 43%. Yet, its net expense ratio, including interest expense, is a very reasonable 1.06%. You can't get a 43% margin on your portfolio at such small borrowing costs.

A flagship smartphone from a manufacturer is always priced at a premium compared to other models. Wouldn't this hold true for a flagship CEF too? We will now discuss PTY's valuation.

Valuation

Despite a highly transparent Net Asset Value, CEFs trade at the discretion of Mr. Market, largely independent of the NAV. In fact, PTY has been richly valued for many years as investors keep hunting for yield. Before the dividend cut, the CEF was trading at an almost 52% premium. This was the respect given to PIMCO's flagship fund that massively outperformed the S&P 500 since inception.

Currently, PTY's premium to NAV is around its 52-week low presenting an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

We live in an inflation-stricken economy with a dearth of securities producing sizeable income. This attractive valuation provides an added incentive to purchase this 7.9% yielding CEF managed by world-class management. To sweeten the deal, PTY is among those PIMCO CEFs that receive a 5% dividend-reinvestment discount. So your monthly dividends get reinvested at a 5% discount to its current price.

Source: Dreamstime

Conclusion

CEFs are highly recommended for an income portfolio due to their inclination to pass the majority of investment returns as dividends to shareholders. PIMCO has had a decades-long track record of finding value and delivering reliable income for investors. PTY is thoroughly battle-tested and easily qualifies as the greatest CEF of all time due to its long-term market outperformance. The CEF has navigated through two major economic crises and associated pressures on interest rates and is consistently rated as a top buy for retirees.

With high inflation and near-zero rates, we are facing yet another difficult time. PTY remains one of the healthiest fixed-income investments in today's world where yields are virtually zero. PTY is PIMCO's highest returning CEF that is now available at its 52-week-low premium to NAV. As Mr. Buffett says, the time to buy is when prices are low. We use this 15% pullback to lock in the big yield before it is too late.

With inflation clearly being a necessary evil to keep the fragile economy afloat, it is difficult to predict how long it will persist - as such, strengthening your income stream is more critical now than ever before. Conservative investors are hoarding bond proxies to fortify their income stream, and you should do the same. PTY is an excellent bond proxy investment, and its ~7.9% yield is an oasis in this yield desert. With PTY, you will be beating inflation, preserving your purchasing power, and at the same time have extra spending money from its very generous dividend. This opportunity will not last long!