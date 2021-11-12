JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the current market environment, it is not really a headline when a stock is increasing in value and when investors are making money by buying stocks. And almost 200% gains on my Novo Nordisk (NVO) position over the last few years (not including dividends) are probably boring and considered a terrible investment by several market participants as I could have gotten rich by investing in some cryptocurrencies or some meme stocks (and would probably be a billionaire right now). However, in my “world of investing” 185% gains in about 4-5 years are a pretty decent return on investment and something we can usually brag about (just not in the current market environment).

And aside from being happy about these gains, one might also ask if we should make these gains “real” by selling the stocks and not just have gains on paper. In many of my past articles about Novo Nordisk, I focused on the question when to buy Novo Nordisk. In the following article, I will rather focus on the question, if you should sell Novo Nordisk and realize gains. But before trying to answer this question, I will look at the current results and some positive developments.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Novo Nordisk could report once again great numbers and double-digit growth for the top and bottom line. Net sales increased from DKK 30,927 million in Q3/20 to DKK 35,622 million in Q3/21 – 15.2% year-over-year growth. Operating profit also increased from DKK 12,808 million in the same quarter last year to DKK 15,249 million this quarter resulting in 19.1% growth. And diluted earnings per share increased 19.2% from DKK 4.42 in the third quarter of 2020 to DKK 5.27 in the third quarter of 2021.

And when looking at the growth rates of the first nine months of fiscal 2021, we are seeing similar impressive growth rates. Sales increased 13% at constant exchange rates and diluted earnings per share increased 14% year-over-year.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q3/21 Investor Presentation)

In the recent past, growth especially stemmed from the diabetes and obesity care business while the biopharma business rather stagnated. When looking at the first nine months, biopharma sales declined from DKK 14,555 million last year to DKK 14,490 this year. Sales from diabetes and obesity care however increased from DKK 80,253 million to DKK 87,977 million. Diabetes and obesity care is therefore responsible for 85.9% of total sales in the first nine months (compared to 84.6% in the last year). And diabetes and obesity care got more and more important during the last few years – in 2016, diabetes and obesity care was “only” responsible for 80% of total sales.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q3/21 Investor Presentation)

When looking at the last nine months, growth was mostly driven by GLP-1, while insulin sales rather stagnated (with some exceptions like Ryzodeg, which increased 39% at constant exchange rates). Obesity care sales – which are including Saxenda and Wegovy sales – increased 49% at constant exchange rates, but the biggest contributor to growth (especially in absolute numbers) were the GLP-1 products. Growth was especially driven by Ozempic, which increased sales from DKK 15,023 million in the first nine months of 2020 to DKK 22,989 million in the first nine months of 2021 – 61% growth at CER. And Rybelsus could even triple sales from DKK 1,038 million to DKK 3,015 million in the same timeframe.

Positive Developments

Aside from strong growth rates, Novo Nordisk could also gain markets shares during the last year. The Danish diabetes company could increase its market share in the global insulin market from 47.0% in August 2020 to 47.3% in August 2021. However, the company’s market share in the important US market declined from 39.5% one year ago to 38.8% right now. Novo Nordisk could also gain market shares in the important GLP-1 market. Globally, the company’s market share increased from 49.9% in August 2020 to 52.1% one year later. And in this case, Novo Nordisk could also improve its market share in the United States – from 48.9% in August 2020 to 50.5% in August 2021.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q3/21 Investor Presentation)

Novo Nordisk could also improve its balance sheet during the last nine months. When comparing the company’s balance sheet on December 31, 2020, to the balance sheet right now (September 30, 2021), we see several improvements (and one slightly negative aspect):

Total assets increased from DKK 144,922 million to DKK 174,084 million and the company still has no goodwill on its balance sheet

Total equity also increased from DKK 63,325 million to DKK 66,112 million

And Novo Nordisk’s cash at bank increased from DKK 12,757 million to DKK 29,493 million. Additionally, Novo Nordisk has now DKK 5,897 million in marketable, short-term securities it did not have before.

The negative aspect is the higher total debt (short-term borrowings as well as long-term borrowings), which increased from DKK 10,356 million to DKK 13,748 million. But when considering about DKK 35 billion in cash and marketable securities, we should not worry about these “small” amounts of debt.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

So far, we only mentioned positive aspects – high growth rates, improved balance sheet, gaining market shares. And one might wonder why we will rather focus on the question if we should sell Novo Nordisk. Spoiler: I don’t think anyone should sell Novo Nordisk, but when looking at some valuation metrics one can certainly understand why we are talking about this aspect.

When looking at the price-earnings ratio as well as the price-free-cash-flow ratio, Novo Nordisk clearly seems to be expensive. Right now, Novo Nordisk is trading for 35 times earnings, which is clearly above the long-term average (last three decades) of 22.5 and aside from some spikes around the year 2000, it is also the highest P/E ratio during the last three decades. And when looking at the P/FCF ratio, Novo Nordisk is trading even for 41.5 times free cash flow, which is also above the long-term average of 25.4 and close to the highest P/FCF ratio of the last 17 years (we only have data since 2004).

And while the P/E and P/FCF ratio are not the best metrics to determine a clear price target for a stock, they can at least tell us that Novo Nordisk seems to be expensive from a historical point of view – making it understandable why some might wonder if Novo Nordisk should be sold. Of course, higher multiples are justified if the business is growing with a much higher pace right now. And although Novo Nordisk is reporting great numbers and strong growth, the company also reported strong growth in the past and I don’t think we are dealing with an even better business than in the past.

Data by YCharts

Aside from looking at simple valuation metrics, we can also determine an intrinsic value by using a discounted cash flow calculation. As basis for our calculation, we can once again use Novo Nordisk’s own guidance. Management is expecting free cash flow to be between DKK 44 billion and DKK 49 billion and we are taking the midpoint (DKK 46.5 billion) as basis. And like with every other wide-economic moat company I will assume 6% growth till perpetuity. In order to be fairly valued right now, Novo Nordisk would have to grow 11% annually for the next decade. Assuming 2,297 million in outstanding shares and a 10% discount rate will lead to an intrinsic value of DKK 721.

In my last article, I used much lower growth rates for Novo Nordisk and we must ask if 11% growth is realistic for Novo Nordisk. The (maybe) not surprising answer is that 11% growth is more than realistic for Novo Nordisk when looking at the bigger picture and past long-term growth rates.

Long-term Growth

When looking at the last three decades, we see not only a business, which was profitable in every single year. We also see a business that could grow earnings per share basically every single year and on average, EPS was also growing with a high pace. Between 1990 and 2020, earnings per share grew with a CAGR of 15.49% and the lowest 10-year EPS CAGR during the last three decades was 13.25%. This is not only underlining what a great business Novo Nordisk is but is also making 11% growth in the next ten years not unrealistic. And we can see that Novo Nordisk was struggling a bit in the last few years – but struggling means in this case that the 10-year EPS CAGR declined from above 20% to 13.79%.

(Source: Author’s work)

And considering the fact that growth slowed down in the last few years and the P/E and P/FCF are almost at the highest level for the last two or three decades, we can make the case that Novo Nordisk is rather expensive – at least from a historical perspective. But we can also make the case that Novo Nordisk is still a great investment and will achieve at least an annual return on investment of 10% - as Novo Nordisk could always grow with a higher pace than 10% in the past.

Should You Sell?

So let’s return once again to the question, if you should sell Novo Nordisk and take profits? Despite the fact that Novo Nordisk is trading for rather high valuation multiples and might not be fairly valued anymore, the answer to the question if you should sell Novo Nordisk is a clear: No!

And there are several reasons why you should not sell Novo Nordisk – despite the higher valuation multiples. First, Novo Nordisk has one of the great business models I know and as long as the business model is intact you should hold on to the stock. We already mentioned above that Novo Nordisk is not only growing with a high pace, but also with extremely high levels of consistency. Additionally, Novo Nordisk has extremely stable margins and is reporting phenomenal return on invested capital.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Additionally, Novo Nordisk is a clear market leader in an industry with only a few serious competitors. Novo Nordisk is treating chronic illnesses, which means that patients will need the products – like insulin – forever and as the number of diabetics will most likely increase in the decades to come, demand for Novo Nordisk’s products will also increase.

Of course, Novo Nordisk is a company that is heavily relying on research and development and constantly must develop new patent-protected products in order to grow its revenue. But during the last 100 years, Novo Nordisk has proven again and again that it is extremely innovative. And the current pipeline once again supports significant growth opportunities and will most likely lead to growing revenue in the years to come.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q3/21 Investor Presentation)

Technical Analysis

Finally, we can look at the chart and try to determine in which direction and to what price targets Novo Nordisk might move in the coming months. When looking at the monthly, long-term chart of Novo Nordisk, we can see the correction that lasted about five years – from 2015 until 2019 or 2020 (depending on the point of view). In early 2020, Novo Nordisk marked new all-time highs, but in March 2020 when almost all stocks around the world declined, Novo Nordisk also declined. In the following months, Novo Nordisk was fluctuating around the previous all-time highs – in a range between DKK 350 and DKK 400 – and in the spring of 2021 the stock could finally move higher.

(Source: TradingView)

When looking at the chart and the impressive rise in the last few months (Novo Nordisk could almost double between April 2021 and now) we must ask how long this upward movement will last. Novo Nordisk corrected a bit at the 1.61 Fibonacci extension but continued to climb higher. Right now, I would consider it a realistic possibility that Novo Nordisk will climb as high as DKK 1,000. Not only is this a psychological barrier, which could lead to a correction, we also have the 2.61 Fibonacci extension at DKK 1,015 and at this point we could see a steeper correction again. On the other hand, it would also not be surprising if Novo Nordisk is correcting without reaching DKK 1,000 as the stock is clearly expensive (see section above).

Conclusion

I will not buy any shares at this point, but I will also not sell any shares now or in the foreseeable future as Novo Nordisk is clearly a long-term hold for me. Novo Nordisk is not the cheapest stock one can find, but in case of Novo Nordisk we can be pretty certain that we are buying a high-quality business, which will outperform most other companies, grow with a high pace and high consistency and is a good long-term investment at almost any price. But that does not mean we can’t wait for a dip or correction (like in 2016 and 2017) and buy the stock then.