Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

As everyone in the food delivery industry expected, DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was ready to acquire an international food delivery platform - probably from Europe. And it finally occurred! DoorDash has publicly announced its plans to acquire Wolt in a $8.1 billion stock for stock deal. Instantly after the news, DoorDash's stock soared by 15% - adding ~$10 billion in market capitalization. The market is clearly euphoric about this merger...

Wolt? Say again?

Wolt Delivery is a Finnish last-mile delivery startup operating in dozens of countries, including Finland, Sweden, Japan and Norway. Just like DoorDash, Wolt markets its app as a platform connecting restaurants or merchant partners with customers and couriers.

What makes Wolt unique? Just like DoorDash which became the US market leader through its relentless focus on the less dense suburbs. Wolt has also focused on smaller, less dense cities in Europe. Wolt's vision, just like DoorDash, is to acquire as much efficiency in the business as possible through relentless business optimization - this is necessary to become profitable due to the low density of its cities. Some other unique characteristics of Wolt are its great app with a phenomenal user experience.

Still, Wolt operates in very competitive markets like Sweden, Finland and Japan. Markets with multiple incumbents like Foodpanda and Uber Eats. Through this acquisition, DoorDash acquires a foothold in multiple "emerging" food delivery markets.

(Source: Measurable.ai)

Why DoorDash acquired Wolt

As one can read in the previous section, Wolt's vision, platform and business model are similar to DoorDash. As Tony Xu explains in the earnings call, it is essential for DoorDash to acquire a company with like-minded people.

Through this acquisition, DoorDash significantly expands its total addressable market. DoorDash now operates in 24 countries instead of 2. But I do note that most markets - like Germany, for example - are still tiny. Wolt has a 1% market share in Germany. While this acquisition may significantly expand the TAM, I think it is very much the question whether the company will actually capture a significant chunk of this TAM. In every single market wherein Wolt operates, competition is hefty, to say the least.

DoorDash paid a lot...

Since DoorDash has acquired Wolt in a stock-for-stock deal, the number of outstanding shares of the combined enterprise has grown significantly, and the total price of the deal fluctuates with the stock price. As of writing, Wolt's share of the combined DoorDash enterprise amounts to approximately $9 billion (higher than the $8.1 billion as announced on Nov 10). Wolt's ttm gross order value (GOV) amounts to $2.5 billion. This means DoorDash paid a whopping 3.6 EV/GOV for Wolt. While Wolt's European competitors are selling at significantly lower valuations. Just Eat Takeaway (GRUB) is selling at 0.3 EV/GTV, Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF) at 0.7 EV/GMV and Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) at 0.5 EV/GTV. While I agree that Wolt is a good company with a great vision and a good platform, I question whether such a high valuation multiple can be justified in the long run. Yes, Wolt's growth rate is high (130%), but its market shares in most markets are also small. I feel like management paid a hefty sum here.

Red flag

So why do I state that this acquisition is a red flag? It is possible DoorDash's management is somewhat worried about market saturation in its core US market. To increase the top-line growth of the company, management acquires a small international player with a much larger TAM relative to current revenues.

Add to this the fact that DoorDash is selling at a very expensive valuation: 1.9 EV/GTV; management clearly wants to benefit from its good standing with the public markets. But what does that mean for DoorDash's core business? I think this acquisition may indicate that the risk/reward of DoorDash's stock is less favourable than previously, and so management thinks it is a good time to diversify the business.

My concerns

I think the market's euphoria about this merger is dangerous. DoorDash's management has never successfully grown into a market-leading position outside the United States. It is absolutely not a certainty that DoorDash's management can recreate its success outside the US. (However, the stock's hefty valuation does increase the chances of success since the company can easily acquire capital.)

Yes, DoorDash's management has been tremendously successful in the US due to its focus on the suburbs. The suburbs, which were always seen as a market with little value, became the holy grail of food delivery in the US. And Yes, Wolt has a similar vision of swimming where the flow is heavy. But I think the risk exists that DoorDash will not succeed outside the US - I am not saying this without respect for DoorDash's management; I think they've done a phenomenal job; it is just something the market seems to entirely neglect. The typical thing about food delivery markets is that every country is vastly different due to culture and regulations, amongst other factors.

I also think DoorDash's management needs to continue to focus on the US. Yes, DoorDash has amassed a leading position in the meal delivery market - outgrowing both Uber and Grubhub over the last few years partially due to COVID. But Uber and Grubhub remain powerful players in metropolitan areas. Also, if Just Eat Takeaway sells Grubhub to Amazon as Cat Rock proposes - it may be so that the American food delivery war or last-mile delivery war is far from over. This may be another reason why DoorDash has decided to pull the trigger and acquire Wolt: buy it now you can.

(Source: Second Measure)

Takeaway

Wolt is a Finnish company building a platform just like DoorDash. Through this acquisition, DoorDash acquires a foothold in multiple "emerging" food delivery markets with a platform similar to its own. Still, the acquisition may also be a warning that DoorDash's management thinks their stock is expensive and/or that the growth rate in the US may significantly deaccelerate going forward.