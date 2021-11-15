Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment

Since my first article was published on 8/22/21 about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), shares have appreciated by 67.89%. Over this period, SOFI has absolutely crushed the S&P 500 the same way it just crushed Q3 2021 earnings. After the earnings call, I read through the earnings transcript and reviewed the presentation several times. SOFI is a mission-driven company setting out to reduce financial illiteracy while positively impacting the lives of millions, and I want to be a part of it. Instead of taking a huge win in a short period or selling my cost basis, I am averaging up and buying more shares. I love the mission, the product, and I believe Anthony Noto will continue to deliver on multiple critical success factors. I am very selective about growth stocks because I believe valuations matter and fundamentals matter, but there are three companies in particular that I believe will revolutionize their respective industries. I see SOFI as the largest fintech disruptor as it has the potential to change personal finance for an entire generation and beyond.

SOFI caught an upgrade this morning as Oppenheimer raised their price target to $28 prior to the market opening. When I look for a growth company, I know traditional valuations get thrown out the window, so I look for exponential growth factors and assume if I believe they can change the narrative within their respective sector. YoY SOFI has grown its member base by 96%, increased its product offerings by 108%, grown its Galileo accounts by 80%, and increased its financial service products by 179%. SOFI has built a better platform than any banking apps I have used and offers 4.27 million financial service products to their members. Members are getting a one-stop-shop as there are 1.03 million lending products and 3.24 million financial service products to help its clients improve their financial future. I look at disruption as breaking out of the previous box and innovating a space to work more efficiently and improve the customer's experience. SOFI is accomplishing this, and the following comment at the bottom of SOFI's earnings call transcript represents the mindset of many who will choose SOFI over a traditional bank:

The opportunity in SOFI could have exponential growth as Gen Z enters the workforce

Many millennials, gen x, and baby boomers stick with traditional banks because it's what they grew up with, and it's what they know. Just because these were the ridged options previous generations were allotted doesn't mean evolution in personal finance isn't occurring, Gen Z was born between 1997 and 2012 and will never know life without connected devices. Today Gen Z consists of people between the ages of 9-24, and this will be the generation taking on student debt to attend college and enter the workforce.

Over the next decade, Gen Z is on track to take over the economy. According to Bank of America (BAC), Gen Z's income will reach $33 trillion and surpass millennials in 2031. Since the end of 2020, Gen Z is on track to increase its income from $7 trillion to $17 trillion by 2025. The Pew Research Center has reported that Gen Z has the fastest-growing income, led by individuals in the U.S, followed by China. Before thinking about why SOFI would be attractive to Gen Z, it's important to understand how Gen Z operates. Here are some interesting statistics about Gen Z:

Gen Z-ers spend 8+ hours a day online.

95% of teens report they have a smartphone or access to one.

Over 32% of Gen Z transactions happen on a mobile device.

55% of Gen Z use their smartphones for 5 or more hours a day.

74% of Gen Z-ers spend their free time online

Gen Z consumers are 2x more likely to shop on mobile devices than Millennials

58% of Gen Z users check their email multiple times a day

85% of Gen Z use social media to learn about new products

71% of Gen Z-ers watch more than three hours of online videos every day.

45% of Gen Z currently follows more than 10 influencers on social media.

80% of Gen Zers aspire to work with cutting-edge technology

(Source: 99 Firms)

Some of the people reading this article may think these numbers are ridiculous, but the facts are we live in a digital age, and Gen Z is utilizing technology more than any other generation. This isn't likely to end, and if I had to place a wager, I would bet that these statistics have increased over the years. Meta Platforms (FB), previously known as Facebook, believes in this so much that they rebranded their company and are allocating tens of billions from their free cash flow (FCF) to build the Metaverse.

Gen Z is growing up in an on-demand culture where access to information is at their figure tips. Google Trends has documented that Gen Z dominates online searches for information compared to post-millennials. With 74% of Gen-Z spending their free time online and 55% of Gen-Z using their smartphone for more than 5-hours per day it's not unrealistic to believe that Gen-Z would welcome a truly digital personal banking experience rather than being placed in the same box with traditional banks.

(Source: Pew Research Center)

SOFI delivered immensely in Q3 2021, and this time the market rewarded them

SOFI's member growth isn't slowing down, and they had the second largest membership increase adding 377,000 people to their platform in Q3. When I look for growth companies, I want to see that their critical metrics are growing, but what's more important is that I believe the growth trend will continue. SOFI checks off all of the boxes for me. They closed Q3 2021 with 2.937 million users, a 96% (1,436M) increase YoY. In the past two years, SOFI has grown its membership by 239.93%, adding almost 2.1 million members. SOFI has only exceeded adding over 300,000 members sequentially QoQ three times in its history, and that accomplishment has occurred in Q4 2020, Q1 2021, and Q3 2021. When you look at their membership chart in the first three-quarters of 2020, SOFI's QoQ average membership growth was 62.33%, as they added an average of 175,000 members per quarter. In 2021 SOFI has an average QoQ membership growth rate of 106.33% as they have added an average of 362,000 members per quarter. These are the exact types of growth trends I am looking for, and I believe it will only get better as Gen-Z continues to look for personal finance solutions.

[Source: SOFI]

I am absolutely shocked how many personal finance products SOFI has, how easy they are to find, and that they are all on one platform. It doesn't matter what you're looking for; SOFI offers products for investing, personal loans, student loan refinancing, home loans, credit cards, insurance, and so much more. This is a major critical success factor for SOFI because they have built a platform that can cater to just about any financial need someone may have. Offering their membership, so many financial products increases SOFI's chances of having members use multiple products because they never have to venture out to a new platform. This is great for SOFI and horrible for traditional banks.

Just like membership, SOFI's products growth has substantially increased to create a platform to fulfill everyone's financial needs. In the first 9 months of 2020, SOFI's products grew at an average rate of 91.67% QoQ. In the first 9 months of 2021, this has increased to 117.33%. In Q3 of 2021, SOFI's products increased by 1.03 million (101%) YoY. This trend continues to increase in 2021 as SOFI added 2.22 million products (108%) YoY. I would think at this point; if you can't find what you're looking for at SOFI, it probably doesn't exist as I am stunned there are over 4 million personal finance products.

[Source: SOFI]

SOFI also owns one of the most interesting services in FinTech today, and that's the Galileo platform. Galileo provides the backend services any digital finance company needs as it's a true Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform. Galileo allows companies to focus on the front end of their products while Galileo provides the backend, including payment network connectivity, regulatory and compliance, authorization and settlement, security, chargebacks, fraud protection, digital-first card issuing, ACH processing, and more. Galileo powers some of the most innovative FinTech companies such as Dave, MoneyLion, monzo, SOFI, uala, and WISE as it's become the API standard for card issuing and digital banking. In this interview with Anthony Noto, SOFI's CEO, he explained that his team ran an extensive RFP process to find the best backend platform for digital banking and ended buying Galileo so they could control their own destiny and innovate at their pace.

Galileo handles $100 billion in annual payments and is the backend for 55+ clients in the FinTech space. Since SOFI announced its acquisition of Galileo on 4/7/20, its growth has done nothing but accelerate. Galileo has over 89 million accounts and in Q3 of 2021 grew by 80% (40M accounts) YoY. In the first three quarters of 2020, Galileo had an average QoQ growth rate of 96%, which has increased to 109.67% in the first three quarters of 2021. In the first three quarters of 2020, Galileo added 24 million accounts, which increased to 30 million in 2021. Over the past ten quarters, Galileo has grown its accounts by an average of 7.2 million per quarter, while in 2020, they grew by an average of 8.5 million. So far in 2021, Galileo's growth is exceeding on all levels as its average growth by accounts is 10 million per quarter.

[Source: SOFI]

All the growth on the customer side is translating to more revenue and EBITDA. YoY SOFI increased its revenue by $210 million in 2019, $170 million in 2020, and $291 million in the TTM. SOFI has increased the amount of revenue generated YoY by 46.86% as it's grown from $621 million to $912 million. These are huge jumps, and I believe SOFI is just getting started. They are pioneering the true digital banking space, which I believe is just going to get larger as Gen-Z's banking needs increase. The beautiful thing about SOFI's business is that they have digitized a service everyone needs. While people could try to argue that the BOA's of the world are digital banks, at the end of the day, they are nothing like SOFI. There will always be an incoming rush of customers as people grow up, and Gen-Z is more likely to consider a truly digital solution than a traditional bank, in my opinion.

In the past, SOFI indicated that they hold themselves from a profitability standpoint accountable to the metric of EBITDA. In the interview, I previously linked Mr. Noto, stating, "I have always been a believer that EBITDA is a better longer-term measure of economic cash flow because there are many non-cash charges below EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA is the financial metric that indicates earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortizations. Adjusted EBITDA removes non-recurring, irregular, and one-time items that could distort EBITDA. SOFI is on track for its first year of profitability measured by EBITDA as they have generated $37 million in EBITDA over the TTM. If SOFI just matches what they achieved in 2021, they will finish the year with their first $1 billion year of annual revenue and positive annual EBITDA.

[Source: SOFI]

The critical success factors that SOFI needs to capitalize on

The two main critical success factors I am focused on for SOFI are the bank charter and building brand awareness. SOFI raised $1.2 billion in a 0-coupon convertible debt offering to bring their total capital rates to $3.6 billion over the past year and their total capital to $4.6 billion. When SOFI is granted its bank license, this will create flexibility and a new source of funding. Mr. Noto has been very clear that the capital is coming from its balance sheet when SOFI provides a loan. SOFI also borrows money from traditional banks at around 2.25%. When the national bank charter is granted, SOFI will utilize customer deposits and lower SOFI's cost on loans. SOFI plans on extending a portion of the savings back to their members by either a lower interest rate on the loan or a high-interest rate on their cash.

SOFI didn't apply for an ILC, FinTech Charter, or a crypto charter. SOFI applied for a bank holding company and national bank charter, which the Federal Reserve and the OCC would regulate. SOFI is building its business to last and sustain long-term growth. Their lending licenses are not borrowed or rented as they are owned licenses in all 50 states, and SOFI also has a money transmitter license in cryptocurrency. Taking the more complex path will separate SOFI from other FinTech companies and enhance their position as the gold standard in digital personal finance.

[Source: SOFI]

The second critical success factor I am watching closely is building the SOFI brand. Mr. Noto was the former COO of Twitter (TWTR), so he understands social media, social engagement, and how people increase their brand awareness in 2021. As a new digital banking solution, SOFI needs to gain trust with its potential customers and grow its brand. Recently Liz Young joined Joe Terranova on the Halftime Report on 11/8/21 on CNBC. Liz Young is SOFI's Head of Investing Strategy, and the more she is seen on media outlets such as CNBC and Bloomberg, the more notoriety and credibility SOFI Invest gains.

SOFI is getting their name out there and capitalizing on its knowledge of how branding works in 2021. Through TV spots, SOFI drove more than 500 million impressions during some of the biggest moments in fall sports. SOFI purchased the naming rights to the now SOFI Stadium in Los Angeles, California, home to the LA Rams, LA Chargers, and will host many other events and concerts. So far, nationally televised games from SOFI Stadium have averaged more than 20 million TV viewers per game. SOFI Stadium will also be home to the 2022 Super Bowl and the 2028 Summer Olympics. SOFI has created an additional 400 million impressions and 775,000 engagements with SOFI content across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. SOFI's social media expertise led to their hashtag challenge campaign #SOFIMONEYMOVES on TikTok to drive more than 8 billion views and more than one million uses of their branded hashtag.

[Source: SOFI]

SOFI is in a position where they can create their own image, make banking fun, and set themselves apart from the BOA's and JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) of the world. I see the vision, and I believe it's working. How many are older investors invested in cryptocurrency compared to people under 30? The younger generation is always ahead of the curve with technology, and SOFI's digitalized personal finance solution has the potential to become the premier banking solution of a generation. Some may find this idea crazy, but as Gen-Z becomes more established and enters the workforce, I am betting my money that their personal finance choice will be SOFI and not BOA. As long as SOFI doesn't stop innovating and delivers on these critical success factors, I think their potential is enormous.

Conclusion

I am invested in SOFI for the long haul. While writing this article, I added to my SOFI position twice, and cost averaged up. I was up roughly 60% on my shares before today as I had purchased at different times, and I have no interest in taking profits. SOFI is one of my two largest conviction growth stocks of the decade. I opened a SOFI account and bought shares with SOFI on principal, and after playing around with the app, it's lightyears ahead of any other banking app I have used. I believe in SOFI's vision, and I believe the younger generation will gravitate to a digital personal finance option rather than the traditional banking solutions. Mr. Noto is a proven leader, and I believe the team at SOFI will make this one of the best investments of the decade. My only fear is that SOFI gets acquired, and I hope that doesn't occur.

