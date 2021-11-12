Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) telegraphed an ambitious plan to become a platform innovator in early October. The company estimates that it will double its total revenue from $138B to $272B by 2030. While its line-up of electric vehicles (EVs) will take center stage, GM also expects to build its leadership around its software capability and autonomous driving. Mary Barra & Co. plans to transit its ICE leadership through its three-pronged strategy to convert its massive installed base.

Despite GM's ambitious electrification plans, GM stock is still trading at a relatively low valuation compared to its peers. It seems like the market has not given America's leading automaker the due credit for its ambitious roadmap.

We discuss why we think General Motors is on its way to realizing its platform innovator ambition. Therefore, a potential re-rating of the stock could take place moving forward.

GM stock has had a fantastic year so far. Its YTD return of 48.1% has easily outperformed the broad market. Moreover, while Tesla (TSLA) stock is slightly ahead with a YTD gain of 50.7%, GM stock has been much less volatile in 2021 in comparison. Notwithstanding, its arch-rival Ford (F) stock has moved well ahead of GM stock since the start of H2'21. Currently, F stock is leading its peers listed here with a spectacular YTD gain of 120.7%.

GM's Platform Innovator Strategy

GM communicated to investors in early October on its ambitious roadmap to take on Tesla. Notably, it's centered around a three-pronged approach as the foundation of its strategy. CEO Mary Barra reiterated the importance of the company's approach recently:

I think when you have to look at the value creation that can happen -- because it's not just electric vehicles, frankly. If -- I think, is even more of an opportunity is the fact that the vehicle is a software platform, and we started rolling out the electrical architecture to support that back in 2019. We just announced Ultifi that allows us to quickly update and roll out things to customers after they buy the vehicle. Think about it. Your vehicle can get better through ownership, so the software platform. And then the other aspect we have is autonomy, whether it's Super Cruise, Ultra Cruise or Cruise. And I think we have a tremendous opportunity to grow. (from 2021 New York Times DealBook Online Summit)

The transition from ICE to EV will continue to be the bedrock of its strategy. The company expects to post about $90B in annual EV revenue by 2030 from just $10B in 2023. Its plans consist of introducing a line-up of more than 30 EVs to the market by 2025. As a start, the company will be releasing its "GMC Hummer pickup and Cadillac Lyriq as well as an upcoming Chevrolet crossover." Barra emphasized that the company has no intention of ceding its US automaker leadership. On the contrary, the company will keep innovating until it achieves US market leadership in EVs. Barra emphasized:

I am very comfortable, because when people get into these vehicles, they are just wowed. So we will be rolling them out and we're going to just keep working until we have No. 1 [US] market share in EVs. (from CNBC article)

Wedbush highlighted that it estimates GM can convert 20% of its installed base by 2025 and more than 50% by 2030. Moreover, IHS Markit estimates that Tesla's US market share will be reduced to 20% by 2025. In addition, the firm also expects GM to replace Tesla as the US market share leader by then.

Tesla is currently leading the US EV market with a share of 63%. GM's share is pegged at about 10% now. Therefore, we can quickly glean that General Motors is still in the early inning of its EV market opportunity in the US. In an earlier Tesla article, We also highlighted that Ark Invest (ARKK) also doesn't expect Tesla to command more than 27% of the market on average eventually.

Notably, the company is also working hard to bring down its battery costs. Advances in battery will be the game-changer for the legacy makers. GM needs to lead the innovation to make up for its lack of EV manufacturing scale. Recently, GM emphasized that it's ramping up its investments in new battery capacity on its Ultium platform. In addition, it announced a new project: the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center. It's expected to be a key driver in the company's next-gen battery development. General Motors articulated:

The Wallace Center will significantly ramp up development and production of our next-generation Ultium batteries and our ability to bring next-generation EV batteries to market. The addition of the Wallace Center is a massive expansion of our battery development operations. (from Barron's article)

Furthermore, SES Holdings, a battery tech startup supported by GM, has moved ahead of its peers in lithium-metal battery development. The Singapore-headquartered company recently unveiled its "lithium-metal battery cell with more than 100 amp hours. The average capacity of a lithium-ion battery cell in EVs today ranges from 50 to 120 amp hours."

GM is expected to receive its "vehicle-ready cells" by the end of this year. The battery maker is also building a factory in Shanghai for volume production when it's completed in 2023. SES "aims to have its technology in the next generation of GM's electric Hummer." CEO Qichao Hu emphasized:

Global carmakers are in a race to be the first to put a lithium-metal battery inside a car. This is evidence that we are further along than competitors. (from Bloomberg article)

GM's Cruise autonomous startup is on its way to introducing its Robotaxi service. The company recently filed its application with California for a permit to begin ride-hail service. Cruise is integral to GM's platform innovator strategy as GM estimates $50B in revenue from Cruise by 2030. We shared in a Ford article that Guidehouse Insights recognizes Cruise as one of the leading contenders in autonomous driving technology. Therefore, Cruise's ride-hail service application represents a monumental development for the company's autonomous driving ambitions. In addition, a substantial Robotaxi network is pivotal to GM's strategy of ramping up its operating margins. Cruise emphasized that it estimates to command about 40% margins with the appropriate scale. Therefore, the excitement surrounding Cruise's application is palpable. The company emphasized:

Cruise has hit another important milestone today as the first company to apply for the final state permit required to launch an autonomous ride-hail service in California. (from Bloomberg article)

Unsurprisingly, Ark Invest also took a jibe at Cruise ambitions recently. Its automotive analyst Tasha Keeney weighed in:

While Cruise might be close to commercialization, suggesting that its underlying technology could be impressive, ARK wonders if GM's slick marketing is successfully attracting the scarce talent necessary to pull off one of the most difficult AI projects in the world. (from Seeking Alpha article)

We encourage investors to monitor this space closely. GM's ambitious roadmap will undoubtedly continue to face detractors. Notwithstanding, the company has demonstrated that it's committed to continuing leading EV innovations. Therefore, we believe that its ambitions to establish itself as the US market leader are credible.

So, is GM Stock a Buy Now?

GM stock is currently trading at an adjusted P/E (NTM) of 9.8x. In contrast, F stock trades at a higher ratio of 10.2X, while TSLA stock trades at an astronomical 132.6x.

CEO Marry Barra also weighed in as she thinks GM stock is "so undervalued." Barra articulated:

Well, I think what it highlights to me is the huge opportunity. General Motors is so undervalued. And as we start this wonderful period that we are now in because we invested over 3, 4 years ago in electric vehicles with the Ultium platform, as the HUMMER comes out yet this year, as the LYRIQ comes out early next year, and it's just a steady run. We'll have our own battery plant up and running next year...I look at every competitor as somebody that I respect and that we have to be better, be faster, have vehicles that consumers want to have. Solve the ownership equation. And so that's the way I look at it. And I would say, if anything, it motivates me to work even harder. (from 2021 New York Times DealBook Online Summit)

Therefore GM believes the road to its EV leadership is to make sure that it can solve the "ownership equation." It has executed well so far, and the developments moving forward will be critical for its leadership ambitions. It's always a question of whether it's worth the risk to invest in the company's most ambitious transformative roadmap in its illustrious history.

The stock is up almost 25% since we first covered it in an August article. We believe that was the optimal entry point after its momentum consolidated following an incredible run in H1'21. Although the entry point is no longer optimal, we believe that GM stock is still reasonably valued. Moreover, we also think that the company can execute its transformative roadmap well.

Given the above, we reiterate our Buy rating on GM stock.