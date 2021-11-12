BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) continues to be a compelling investment in one's portfolio, despite the general "fatigue" around the Pandemic. The sheer earnings power of their COVID Franchise - both protection and treatment should be a boon for investors over the medium term. Although COVID has created a windfall for Pfizer today, management is prudently using the strong cash flows to grow their other businesses and make strategic acquisitions. The combination of a robust COVID business, plus impressive growth in the company's core businesses makes Pfizer a compelling stock to own for the long term.

Introduction

The COVID Pandemic has completely turned the world upside down. From how we work, interact with each other, and even the global supply chain has changed in major ways. Although the world is marching towards some version of "Normal", COVID looks to be an issue nearly every community will need to manage for the coming years. Against this backdrop, investors would be well served to add "experts" in COVID to their portfolio to benefit from this increasing need.

In our view, the company best positioned for COVID is clearly Pfizer Inc. Although other companies such as Moderna (MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) all have made developments to manage COVID, Pfizer is the company with the best suite of comprehensive solutions. Additionally, with the company's other business lines performing well Pfizer is positioned for outsized growth from its non-COVID operations. This sets the foundation for continued outsized returns for investors.

Pfizer's Outperformance versus Peers and the S&P 500: Year To Date Total Returns

COVID Suite

Quite possibly the best thing that Pfizer is known for today is their COVID franchise. They were one of the first companies to create a viable vaccine for the Virus - one of the key steps to the global economy returning to normalcy. In addition to what looks to be a highly successful vaccine, the company also developed an oral anti-viral protocol that helps to treat those infected with COVID with a high level of effectiveness.

These two components are critically important as they fill two of the three main pillars needed to end the Pandemic. As we see it the three pillars to the end of the Pandemic are:

Testing

Protection

Treatment

Testing is important for the obvious reasons - it helps to identify the source of each outbreak. With identification, it can become easier to contain the spread of the virus. While there are a number of companies in this space, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is the clear leader thanks to a $300 million order from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Protection is also essential as it can prevent the spread of the virus within communities. While personal protection equipment (masks, hand sanitizer, etc.) can create an effective barrier, they are only successful when used. Vaccines, the other form of protection, work around the clock.

The third component is to make the impact of contracting the virus less severe. While statistically speaking the majority of people who have contracted COVID have not had severe symptoms (i.e. needing to be hospitalized or death), making these outcomes even less of a possibility are key.

Vaccinations

Pfizer has been the leader with one of the first COVID vaccines available for adults. Initially Pfizer and Moderna were the only two vaccines in the marketplace and were well received globally. While AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and others have come to market with their own formulations of a vaccine, Pfizer still has one of leading ones in the marketplace.

Pfizer's lead in the vaccine arena was recently affirmed by the company being the first one approved for booster shots (Moderna was close behind) as well as currently the only vaccine approved for children ages 5-12. In our view, this exemplifies how Pfizer has brought together cutting-edge science and complex logistical networks to deliver a compelling solution around the globe.

Pfizer's robust COVID vaccination business has materialized into nearly 3 billion doses manufactured for 2021 (estimated through the end of 2021) and 2.3 billion of those doses delivered. From a shareholder perspective, this is a highly lucrative business. The company is on pace to generate nearly $36 billion in revenue from their vaccine for the year. With a profit margin (income before tax or IBT) in the high 20's, it is also a major contributor to the company's bottom line.

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine (Comirnaty) Forecast for 2022

Building on the success of 2021, Pfizer expects this business to grow in the following year. At the moment, the company is targeting production to increase by one third to 4 billion. Following through the company's income statement, this should ultimately see the contribution from "Comirnaty" to grow by roughly one-third as well.

Simple Treatment

In addition to protecting people from COVID, Pfizer recently announced an anti-viral protocol that is highly effective at reducing symptoms from the virus. Although Merck had announced a similar treatment protocol a few weeks earlier, its effectiveness was notably lower than Pfizer's. Once again, this highlighted the strength of Pfizer's impressive R&D department and their ability to quickly solve the challenges from COVID.

Pfizer and Merck's COVID Anti-Viral Protocols

Effectiveness is measured by the reduction in the number of people who are hospitalized or die from COVID compared to those without the anti-viral treatment.

This solution could very well be like Roche Holding's (OTCQX:RHHBY) development of Tamiflu more than 20 years ago. While the flu was not as deadly as COVID, it still had the potential to make people very sick. When Tamiflu was brought to market, there finally was a simple medical solution for the flu. Pfizer's pill could very well be the same type of solution for COVID.

Looking at the sheer numbers behind Pfizer's vaccine business, Pfizer's new treatment side of their COVID franchise could also drive gains over the medium term. Considering that Pfizer's Paxlovid is targeted to sell for approximately $700 per course of treatment, it doesn't take much for this to become another billion-dollar business line. To dig a little deeper, in the United States the current count of new cases is roughly 70,000 per day. If that rate turns out to be the average for the next year, roughly 25.5 million people would get COVID in 2022. If nearly 40% of them used Paxlovid to treat COVID, this would be roughly $7 billion in sales (10 million people at $700 each). Since Paxlovid is a global treatment option, the total revenues for the full year could be significantly higher.

Booster Shots Provide Medium Term Support

Another important factor for investors to consider is the need for COVID vaccine booster shoots. The FDA has already issued guidance on a booster for Pfizer's vaccine for those over 65 and those with health risks. Additionally, there are new studies starting to come out that show how Pfizer and other COVID vaccines lose their full protection after only a couple of months. (It is important to note that the protection against severe reactions leading to hospitalization and death remains at or above 90%).

While the jury is still out on who may need a booster shot today, the history of virology provides a pretty good guide. Generally speaking, viruses mutate to continue to spread and infect hosts. COVID has already done this a number of times, as the majority of cases today are from the Delta and Delta+ variants. This means that the longer the virus is spreading around the globe and within communities, the more likely there is going to be further mutations. Ultimately, there may be a need for further booster shots to improve one's immunity based on the newest variants.

This is not uncommon when compared to the flu vaccine. Considering that each year there is a different formulation of the flu vaccine to combat the latest strains among communities. There is a real possibility that this can also be the case for COVID for at least the next few years.

While getting an annual COVID booster shot is not ideal, there is a very real possibility that this could be part of the solution for the next number of years.

Beyond The Vaccine

Clearly Pfizer's COVID vaccine has had a transformational impact for the company. Based on the sheer numbers alone, the company saw 130% revenue growth compared to the third quarter of 2020. While the company's new COVID business line was the main driver of this growth, the company's other key businesses also posted strong revenues.

Impressive Revenue Growth Across Pfizer's Businesses

Prior to the Pandemic, Pfizer was known for a number of different businesses. Thankfully for investors, management is positioning the company for the eventual return to this dynamic as COVID fades away. To achieve this goal the company continues to invest heavily in research and development.

Pfizer today is in an enviable position thanks to their robust COVID business. These strong cash flows have enabled the company to not only support internal development efforts, but to also make strategic acquisitions of companies with compelling compounds in late-stage development. The most recent of these was the acquisition of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of August.

Building the Foundation for Long Term Growth

Ultimately, as Pfizer continues to acquire and enhance across its five core therapeutic areas management is laying the groundwork for outsized growth in the future.

Dividend

In addition to Pfizer's promising growth prospects, the company is also an attractive source of income for investors. This is thanks to its impressive yield of 3.3% today as well as its history of annual dividend growth. While this yield may not seem like much compared to historical rates, in today's low interest rate environment it is very attractive considering that the S&P 500 currently yields 1.3% and many bond portfolios yielding less than 2%. This creates an opportunity today as income-oriented investors are searching for ways to replace lost cash flows from their bond portfolios.

This phenomenon occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels. At the time, income-oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high-quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis.

Risk Considerations

Investing in Pfizer is not without its risks. The largest at the moment comes from the company's primary engine of growth, its COVID franchise. Although the base case is for the company to continue to benefit from this asset, there are significant risks that come with this business as well. First, there is the risk that a better vaccine comes out that makes Pfizer's obsolete. Another is that COVID is quickly wiped out, essentially having the same impact on Pfizer's business line. Lastly, there is the potential that a long term side effect is identified in the future. This could expose the company to a massive amount of liability.

Outside of Pfizer's COVID business, the company does specialize in medicinal treatments. There is always a risk that side effects are identified in the future that could present a liability to the business.

In addition to side effects, Pfizer also manufactures many of their products. An issue on the manufacturing side could lead to a widescale recall that could have a lasting negative effect on the company.

Lastly, there is a risk that legislative changes could make the drug business significantly less profitable. While there have been debates on both sides of the aisle in the past, there has not been a widescale change to pricing policies.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pfizer continues to be an attractive stock to own in one's portfolio. While the company's COVID Franchise has been the engine of growth during the Pandemic, management continues to build the foundation for growth in other businesses. Additionally, with what looks to be a resurgence of COVID due to new variants, it looks like Pfizer's COVID vaccine as well as oral treatment protocol (Paxlovid) will be driving revenues for quite some time. This creates opportunity for growth over the medium-term. Lastly, with the company's impressive dividend yield, Pfizer is a great stock to own during this time of market uncertainty.