My analytical method for sector tracking ETFs is to first look at the macroeconomic backdrop for the sector. Here, that would be an analysis of the health (or lack thereof) of the US consumer's ability to spend. I compare that ETF's performance to its peers, followed by a look at the charts.

Investment thesis

The economic backdrop is positive. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) is poised to outperform the SPY, while also recently breaking out on its 1-year chart.

The latest report from the Institute for Supply Management® was very strong (the author has written permission to use the latest month's report).

"The October Manufacturing PMI® registered 60.8 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from the September reading of 61.1 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 17th month in a row after a contraction in April 2020. The New Orders Index registered 59.8 percent, down 6.9 percentage points compared to the September reading of 66.7 percent. The Production Index registered 59.3 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point compared to the September reading of 59.4 percent.

The data is structured so that a reading of 50 separates recessionary and expansionary readings. Levels near 60 are very strong.

While not as strong, the latest manufacturing PMI from Markit Economics confirms the underlying strength in the manufacturing sector:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) posted 58.4 in October, down from 60.7 in September and below the earlier released 'flash' estimate of 59.2. The latest improvement in the health of the U.S. manufacturing sector was sharp, despite being the weakest for ten months. Contributing to the overall upturn was a steep rise in new business at manufacturing firms in October. Companies continued to highlight strong demand conditions, but some noted that raw material shortages were hampering demand from clients as stocks of inputs had already been built or delivery times were too extensive. The pace of new order growth was the slowest for ten months. New export sales rose only fractionally as foreign demand was also weighed down by the knock-on effects of uncertain supp

Other data released by US statistical agencies adds further color.

Above are three measures of durable goods orders. Total orders (in blue), durable goods orders excluding transportation (in red), and durable goods orders excluding military goods (in green). The data is calibrated to a base 100 format and uses the start of the last recession as 100. All three levels have been rising since the end of the last recession (chart from the FRED system).

Industrial production dropped sharply during the recession but has since rebounded to pre-pandemic levels (chart from the FRED system).

Economic conclusion

Manufacturing is in very good shape. Both PMI reports show a sector that is operating at peak demand. This is due to strong durable goods data, which has caused rising industrial production.

Whenever I look at a sector-specific ETF, I compare its performance to that of its peers. In this case, that would be the XLB, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY, and VNQ:

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-year XLI's relative performance 2nd 5th 7th 10th 8th

Although the XLI has done well during the last week, its performance drops off in the longer time frames.

The ETF's fortunes may be turning. The above RRG graph from StockCharts that plots the performance of all the 11 major sector ETFs against the SPY shows that the XLI is transitioning to the improving quadrant.

Only one chart is necessary for this analysis:

1-year chart of XLI with the XLI/SPY ratio (top panel); MACD (1st panel below price); Price Percentage Oscillator (2nd panel below price): Chaikin Money Flow (3rd panel below price). From StockCharts.

Starting in early November 2020, XLI rallied strongly due to the news that Pfizer's (PFE) vaccine was effective against COVID. The ETF peaked in early May, at which time it began a sideways consolidation that lasted until this November. Recently, the ETF has broken through resistance to hit new highs before consolidating lower. It has now dropped to areas near previous resistance and the 10-day EMA. Both the MACD and PPO are rising.

Between a strong economic backdrop, rising performance relative to its ETF peers, and bullish breakout, all signs are positive for this ETF. It's a buy.