A Quick Take On BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) has filed to raise $200 million in an IPO of its common stock and Tangible Equity Units, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides home and community healthcare services to patients in the United States.

BTSG is producing impressive growth metrics across all major categories.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn further IPO details.

Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based BrightSpring was founded to provide a range of value-based and fee for service home and community healthcare services to high-need and medically complex patients, including seniors, specialty and behavioral health patients.

Management is headed by president and CEO Jon Rousseau, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously an executive vice president at Kindred Healthcare.

Below is a brief video of the firm's All Ways HomeCare service:

The company's primary offerings include:

Home health and hospice to seniors

Home-based primary care

Rehab therapy and nursing

Neuro and behavioral patient care

Supportive care

Pharmacy services

BrightSpring has received at least $815 million in equity investment from investors including KKR and Walgreens.

BrightSpring - Patient Acquisition

The firm seeks contracts with health systems and accountable care organizations to create preferred provider relationships.

The firm serves an average of 330,000 patients each day, of which approximately 125,000 patients are served in their homes.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2021 15.1% 2020 15.8% 2019 17.0%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, dropped slightly to 1.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2021 1.1 2020 1.2

BrightSpring's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for home health services was an estimated $299 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $548 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.88% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand from aging populations due to rising disease conditions and the desire by consumers to receive as much care as possible in the home.

Also, there's an ongoing need to reduce healthcare costs across the healthcare system in the U.S., and reducing the length of hospital stays is one important aspect of reducing costs and the potential for hospital acquired infections.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Health Provider services:

Amedisys

Encompass Health

LHC Group

Addus HomeCare

Pharmacy services:

Coram CVS

Accredo Health Group

Optum Specialty

Option Care Health

Omnicare

Others

BrightSpring Health Services Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Growing gross profit and stable gross margin

Increasing operating profit and margin

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2021 $ 4,896,583,000 19.1% 2020 $ 5,580,372,000 23.3% 2019 $ 4,525,209,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2021 $ 912,597,000 16.7% 2020 $ 1,048,738,000 25.8% 2019 $ 833,906,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2021 18.64% 2020 18.79% 2019 18.43% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2021 $ 171,197,000 3.5% 2020 $ 165,191,000 3.0% 2019 $ 63,314,000 1.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2021 $ 34,774,000 0.7% 2020 $ 20,810,000 0.4% 2019 $ (72,381,000) -1.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2021 $ 291,224,000 2020 $ 222,641,000 2019 $ 110,912,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of September 30, 2021, BrightSpring had $249.5 million in cash and $4.6 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was $232.6 million.

BrightSpring Health Services IPO Details

BrightSpring intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may vary.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Notably, the firm plans to offer Tangible Equity Units, with each unit composed as follows:

(1) a prepaid stock purchase contract issued by us, which we refer to as a purchase contract, and (2) a senior amortizing note issued by us, which we refer to as an amortizing note. Unless settled earlier at the holder's option or at our option, each purchase contract will, subject to postponement in certain limited circumstances, automatically settle on [a date to be determined], 2024, and we will deliver a specified number of shares of our common stock per purchase contract based upon applicable settlement rates and the market value of our common stock. (Source)

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use proceeds from this offering and the concurrent offering of the Units to repay [an as-yet undetermined amount] under the Second Lien Facility, with any remainder to be used for general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management does not believe that any potential legal claim liabilities would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, KKR and other investment banks.

Commentary About BrightSpring's IPO

BTSG is seeking U.S. public market investment to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

The firm's financials show growing topline revenue, increasing gross profit and operating profit and margin along with growing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was an impressive $232.6 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained stable as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate fell slightly so far in 2021.

The market opportunity for providing home-based healthcare services in the U.S. is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth, with an increasing focus on value-based care strategies.

Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 26.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the fragmented competition in the various markets it operates in.

However, the firm's home-centric service model has flourished during and after the 2020 pandemic period and has strong growth potential ahead as 10,000 baby boomers retire each day.

When we learn management's pricing and valuation assumptions for the IPO, I'll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.