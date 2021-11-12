Phuchit/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

LyondellBasell's (NYSE:LYB) stock has lagged behind its peers. Since the beginning of the year, LYB shares have grown by a modest 1.76%. On the contrary, its competitors' stocks have done better: Dow (DOW) +5.5%, The Chemours (CC) +28%, and +10.8% Eastman Chemical (EMN). LYB, trading at 4.97x forward earnings, is significantly cheaper than industry peers, at 7.9x earnings on average. LYB trades at a discount of about 37%. We believe LYB has room for growth due to the robust cash generation, successful deleveraging, stable 5% dividend yield, and resumption of share repurchasing in September.

Opportunity

Strong Financial Position

The company's revenue increased by 9.8% compared to Q2 2021 (87.3% YoY) and amounted to $12.7 billion. It exceeded analysts' expectations by a significant $1.34 billion. But EPS of $5.25 missed forecast by $0.48. We haven't seen any sudden changes in LYB's share price despite missing earnings forecasts. It continues to trade at the level of $90-95.

Before diving into the financial results, I'd like to remind LYB's revenue structure. LyondellBasell is a worldwide manufacturer of different chemicals. The company's key products are polyethylene, polypropylene, refined products, olefins, and others. The following table presents LYB's 3Q revenue disaggregated by product types:

You can see key business segments and their share in total revenue in the chart below:

Here is the list of key business segments and their products for better understanding:

Olefins and Polyolefins—Americas (“O&P—Americas”). O&P—Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene, and polypropylene. Olefins and Polyolefins—Europe, Asia, International (“O&P—EAI”). O&P—EAI segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene, and polypropylene. Intermediates and Derivatives (“I&D”). I&D segment produces and markets propylene oxide and its derivatives, oxyfuels and related products, and intermediate chemicals such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Advanced Polymer Solutions (“APS”). APS segment produces and markets compounding and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors and powders, and advanced polymers, which include Catalloy and polybutene-1.

Looking at profitability, we see a reduction in EBITDA by 10.9% ($327 million) compared to Q2 2021. The main drivers were weak results in two business segments, creating 48% of the company's revenue:

EBITDA from O&PAI decreased by 33% to $474 million. The segment has suffered from higher feedstock costs and lower seasonal demand during the summer holidays.

EBITDA from Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D) decreased by 41% to $348 million. The main reason here is again higher feedstock costs and declined volumes due to planned maintenance.

According to the consensus forecast, EPS will decrease by about 20% next year. We believe LYB has a great chance to exceed market expectations. On the one hand, the company faced higher feedstock costs and seasonality. Rising energy prices will put additional pressure on the company's profitability in 4Q 2021. On the other hand, we believe that commodity prices should stabilize in the long term as the supply increases.

Moreover, we anticipate that further recovery of the global economy against the background of massive vaccination programs will become a driver for the top-line in the next few years. Don't forget about upcoming projects in China and Houston:

In our intermediate and derivatives segment, the combination of two new propylene oxide investments in China and Houston starting in 2022 and 2023, put together at almost $500 million of annual estimated EBITDA. Taken together, we estimate these initiatives could add up to $1.5 billion of EBITDA to our mid-cycle earnings. -Q3 2021 Conference Call

There are positives, such as the prospects for improving the company's debt issue. The LYB's net debt is about $13.33 billion, while EBITDA (TTM) reached $8.05 billion after experiencing rapid growth this year. Therefore, Net Debt/EBITDA stands at 1.65x.

The company is progressing on their goal to reduce debt by up to $4 billion during 2021. According to management, the company reduced debt by $700 million during 3Q 2021 and repaid an additional $650 million of bonds in late October. Moreover, S&P Global Ratings upgraded LYB's credit ratings to BBB given the improvement in the balance sheet and reduced debt. In our opinion, successful deleveraging can attract a new wave of investors who previously avoided the company because of this problem.

Dividends And Buybacks

LyondellBasell offers an attractive 4.85% forward dividend yield despite the intense use of FCF for debt reduction. The company has been continuously paying quarterly dividends for ten years. LYB didn't cancel payments last year. Moreover, LYB has offered six years of consecutive dividend growth. Over the past five years, dividends have grown by an average of 5.99%.

In addition to dividends, the company resumed share repurchases. According to 3Q results, the company repurchased approximately 1 million shares ($89 million) last quarter and has no plans to stop there.

Michael Mc Murray, CFO of LyondellBasell, said:

As I've mentioned during previous calls, we are highly focused on shareholder returns. A strong and progressive dividend plays a fundamental role in our capital deployment strategy. In addition to our dividend, we also resumed share repurchases during the third quarter. Confidence around our deleveraging targets enabled us to resume share repurchases in September.

The company has made successful steps to reduce its debt burden in 2021. It plans to reduce debt by $4 billion, given robust cash generation. The company's management attended to this topic during the last earnings call:

Strong cash flows supported debt reduction of nearly $700 million, bringing our year-to-date debt reduction to $2.4 billion. During the fourth quarter, we expect to reduce debt by up to $4 billion during 2021. After the quarter closed, we repaid an additional $650 million of bonds in late October. We do not foresee the need for additional debt repayment in 2022.

On the one hand, we assess the risks of a dividend cut as low. Successful deleveraging will allow the company to generate FCF more easily. On the other hand, a solid balance sheet and FCF don't guarantee rapid growth of dividends in the long term. LYB's management expects CapEx spending to be around $2 billion per year over the next five years with an increase of sustainability related CapEx:

So the next 4 full years, we expect to be around $2 billion of CAPEX. In the back half of the decade, as we look to implement technologies like electric furnaces or whatever comes about, we think the CapEx could step up by about 0.5 billion a year in the back half of the decade.

To sum up, the company offers a stable dividend yield of around 5% with limited risks against the background of robust FCF and successful deleveraging. The dividend yield exceeds the S&P 500's recent dividend yield of 1.29%, and also lies substantially higher than treasury yields. We believe LYB can be attractive for long-term investors who prefer stable dividends while not disqualifying opportunities for further growth.

Valuation

LyondellBasell has lagged behind its peers on the stock market this year as the chart below shows. Since the beginning of the year, LYB has grown by a modest 1.76%, while competitors have been more successful: Dow +5.5%, The Chemours +28%, Eastman Chemicals +10.8%.

LYB, trading at 4.97x forward earnings, is significantly cheaper than industry peers, at 7.9x earnings on average. Thus, the discount is about 37%. We believe LYB has massive potential for growth by reducing this valuation gap.

Poor valuation can be easily attributable for companies with debt problems, low profitability, and modest growth rates compared to closest competitors. But, in this case, we can't do this. LyondellBasell offers an investment-grade balance sheet with a comfortable debt position, high revenue, and EBITDA growth rates. In comparing against peers, LyondellBasell has the best EBITDA margin of 19.5% and a 5% dividend yield.

Index DOW LYB CC EMN Average Net Debt/EBITDA 1.35 1.66 3.24 2.58 2.2 EBITDA growth, % 80.4 131.9 48.9 18.7 69.9 EBITDA margin, % 19.5 19.5 15.3 19.2 18.4 Revenue growth, % 34.8 47.4 22.5 17.3 30.5 Dividend yield (FWD), % 4.78 4.85 3.15 2.48 3.8

Concerns

Two key issues may be causing investors to shy away from Lyondell.

First, the market expects a significant decrease in profitability against the background of increased input costs. Moreover, management confirmed the high probability of this risk in upcoming quarters:

Increased costs for natural gas, ethane, NAPFA, and butane compressed margins for many products from the high seen in the second quarter.

Second, the company had significant unplanned outages this quarter:

We had the asset deals unplanned downtime due to the incident we had. That outage impacted earnings by about $75 million. We also had a couple of larger, atypical events in O&P America 's at Q3 margins that lost volume impacted earnings by about 200 million.

We see these as short-term problems. The company has accumulated a sufficient safety margin to cope with increased energy costs and possible outages. Moreover, energy prices should stabilize in the long term as the supply increases. We don't think the company's problems justify a 35% difference in valuation compared to the industry.

Takeaway

We believe robust cash generation, successful deleveraging, and a stable 5% dividend yield bode well for LyondellBasell shares. Moreover, the company's P/E (FWD) is at a relatively low level of 4.97x, while the average for peers is about 7x. In looking at financials, we can see that the company offers the best EBITDA margin, growth, and dividend yield as compared to peers.

The risks facing LYB shares are higher feedstock costs and lower seasonal demand. It could lead to a significant contraction in profitability over the next few quarters. However, we believe the company has a sufficient margin of safety against these risks. Overall, we see room for further growth in the stock price towards the $110/share level and above.