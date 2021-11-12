PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sylvamo's (NYSE:SLVM) net sales and free cash flow have increased in Q3 as the demand for uncoated freesheet is recovering following the pandemic, even though it is not back to pre-pandemic levels. Rising energy prices, wood, chemical, and distributions are the most significant issues SLVM is currently dealing with.

Last week, November 7th, 2021, we published an article on Sylvamo's current situation and our view on its fair value. We argued that the recent sell-off from International Paper and the lack of dividends pushed share price below intrinsic value. Our view on SLVM is that it is a strong UFS-supplier with good abilities to generate stable revenues and FCF. Its fair value, in our opinion, should be higher than the current market value.

Overall good news from Q3 earning call

Free cash flow increased 8% QoQ, from $125M in Q2 to $135M in Q3 2021. Free cash flow should be used to reduce debt even after financing CAPEX aimed at replacing boilers in the Russian mill (the decision on whether to change them or rebuild them has not been taken yet). Decreasing debt to a 2.5x gross debt-to-adjusted EBITDA level is essential as covenants limit the dividend payments. As of the end of Q3, SLVM was at a 2.8x level, reporting $1,393M of long-term debt in its balance sheet.

The pandemic hit SLVM hard; demand for UFS declined drastically as schools and offices closed. SLVM is reporting demand almost recovering pre-pandemic levels. Mills are running at total capacity, but two mills have planned maintenance outages for Q4. A higher impact is expected at the Saillat mill in France. The outage will last 21 days and is needed every ten years. The other planned outage is at the Eastover mill in the US.

Input costs for energy, wood, chemicals, and distribution have increased, predominantly in North America, although price increases across all regions have been offset. In the third quarter, input costs increased by $26M, outmatched by $4M by price increases. The gas price increased a lot in Europe and wood in North America, and wood costs are expected to stabilize in March 2022. SLVM is still increasing prices across all regions and expects to do so by$30-35M in Q4.

Source: Sylvamo Q3 2021 earnings call presentation as of November 10th, 2021

The tax dispute in Brazil has not been resolved yet, and SLVM reiterated International Paper's (IP) role as the decision-maker in the case.

Conclusion

No information was given in the earnings call that would have a material effect on our models, and our valuations from our last article therefore still stand. We thus continue to believe that the potential share price for SLVM can reach approximately $40-50. The increased FCF and net sales show strength to SLVM's abilities to generate profits going forward, which is important to start paying off debt and later the start of dividend payments. SLVM shows strength in generating profits as they are one step ahead in increasing prices with increasing input costs. All of this is already factored in our model. We expect that the catalyst that would unlock value should be dividend payments from 2022 onward.

The 4.62% increase in the stock price of the SLVM share after Q3 results shows the market's positive response to SLVM's results. SLVM has continued to show proof of its ability to generate substantial revenue and FCF, and the results give ground to our previous arguments explained in the November 7th article. We still believe that the SLVM shares can reach $40-50 per share (please refer to our previous article for further valuation details).