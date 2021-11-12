dutourdumonde/iStock via Getty Images

While Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) investors are probably blue over the recent stock action, the full launch of the Twitter Blue service is a big step forward for the business. The social media player moving beyond a digital ad business into subscriptions provides a substantial boost to the market valuation. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock after this dip back to the low $50s.

Subscription Services

On Nov. 9, Twitter announced the full launch of the Twitter Blue subscription service in the U.S. and New Zealand, expanding from just Australia and Canada. The service is now available for $2.99/NZ$4.49 per month on iOS, Android and the web.

The subscription service offers features such as ad-free reading of major newspapers like The Washington Post, L.A. Times and USA Today, exclusive app icons, bookmark folders, undo button, longer video uploads plus early access to new features.

In essence, subscribers get access to a ton of features not available to the free service. The subscription service probably doesn't go as far as some wanted such as advanced features focused on power users, but the undo tweet function is probably in high demand by power users.

The big question is how many subscribers will sign up for the $3/month service. Twitter has 211 million mDAUs, but only a small portion of those users are willing pay $36 a year for expanded features on Twitter.

Based on estimates of 1%, 5% or 10% of users, Twitter would generate these amounts of annual revenues from the Blue service:

1% or 2.1M users = $76M

5% or 10.5M users = $378M

10% or 21.1M users = $760M

As one can see, the $3 monthly subscription fee can quickly add up to meaningful revenues, but the amount isn't blockbuster for a company with 2023 revenue targets up at $7.5 billion. Clearly, any subscription revenues from 5% to 10% of the user base would contribute a sizable amount to the growth from estimates around $5.1 billion this year.

The key is that Twitter has to start somewhere with the subscription services. When including Super Followers and Ticketed Spaces, the social media service is quickly building a subscription business to where analysts and investors can start factoring in far larger services revenues in the future.

One only needs to look at Apple (AAPL) to see where Services were a small portion of the business until the tech giant started pushing out new features. Suddenly, Apple is seen as a much more valuable company even with the Services business still only 36% of the revenue base in the recently closed FY21.

In previous informal research surrounding subscription services, some polls had suggested regular users would willingly pay at least $1/month for services such as the undo button and other power user functions. The work suggested Twitter could generate $4.5 billion in recurring subscription revenues, but this work was done nearly five years ago.

First, Darren Rovell used the 305 million MAUs as the time. Now, Twitter only shows mDAUs, which are down at only 211 million. If the social media site has 50% MAU engagement on a daily basis, one could argue the MAUs are ~422 million now. Though, people not using the service on a daily basis would be unlikely to pay for premium services.

The revenue equation definitely changes with 7% of users willing to pay more than $5. The informal data would suggest Twitter can sign up a far larger portion of the user base than my numbers above.

Also, by 2023 Twitter plans to have as much as 350 million mDAUs. If one runs the numbers based on $5 per month with the 2023 user base and the higher percentage rates, one comes to vastly higher subscription numbers for Twitter Blue:

7% or 24.5M users = $1.47B

17% or 59.5M users = $3.57B

As one can see, a higher user base in 2023 along with higher monthly fees quickly produces massive amounts of revenues. Of course, this number factors a global user base where a substantial amount of the user base may not have the income to pay for advanced features on Twitter.

Inflection Point

Apple saw a massive inflection point in the stock when the company started focusing on recurring Services revenues. Until around FY17 or FY18, Services were mostly made up of search revenues and other limited subscription options. Since the $32 billion reported in FY17, Apple has doubled the Services bucket to $68 billion and the category is now the leading revenue generator behind the iPhone separating from the other categories.

Source: sixcolors

During this period, the stock rerated with a far higher valuation multiple. Apple was once a cheap stock trading at 15x TTM earnings and even topped 35x in the last year. The addition of recurring subscription type revenues for Apple TV+ and Music along with strong search revenues made the stock far more appealing to the market.

Data by YCharts

Twitter isn't exactly a cheap stock trading at 7x forward revenue targets, but the stock would likely garner a higher multiple with a strong subscription business. Not only would the social media company generate far more revenues, but the higher predictability of the recurring revenues would attract far more investors.

While Twitter has grown revenues over time, the company has still run into a couple of periods since going public where revenues declined for a small time period. A recurring subscription business would reduce the reliance on lumpy advertising revenues.

Data by YCharts

Investors definitely shouldn't expect subscription revenues to top $1 billion by 2023, but the informal research suggests Twitter might reach a user base far in excess of the low end 1% target. A few hundred million in subscription revenues by 2023 would be a huge positive for the stock.

The social media company would have a far brighter future. Maybe more importantly, Twitter would have an additional revenue source to help the company achieve the $7.5 billion revenue target in 2023 where the stock would have plenty of upside. Of course, the social media company has never successfully launched a subscription service, so investors should use some caution in assuming any of these revenue targets are reached due to subscriptions.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter has launched several subscription services increasing the odds the social media company will finally build a revenue stream beyond digital ads. The market could reward the stock with a far higher multiple with a successful subscription service, but more importantly Twitter would generate far higher revenues.

Investors should use the weakness to buy the stock as Twitter continues to grow the user base and expand the services likely to help the company beat revenue targets. The stock is too cheap at only 5.5x 2023 revenue estimates likely leapfrogged with a successful subscription business thriving in a couple of years.