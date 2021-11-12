Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is a globally diversified semiconductor company that focuses on the analog space. Specifically being able to translate physical data into the digital world; think temperature, speed, sound data as well as many others.

Analog Devices has an extremely diversified product and customer base. After the Maxim Integrated acquisition completed they now count over 125k customers.

Analog Devices is highly diversified with over 80% of revenue coming from products that are less than 0.1% individually. That's a very diversified product lineup and with over 50% of revenue derived from products that are 10 years old it speaks to just how sticky their products are.

As more and more products and processes are being brought into the digital age that's increased demand for analog sensors.

Dividend History

The thing that attracted me to dividend growth investing for the core of my investment strategy is that the investments are generating cash flow without me having to sell shares. Those dividends can then be used to reinvest in the company, taken in cash and re-invested into other opportunities, or eventually be used to cover my expenses.

Analog Devices began paying a dividend in FY 2004 and has increased it every year since. That gives them an excellent 18 year streak of annual raises and has them well on their way to reach Dividend Aristocrat status.

During their streak, year over year dividend growth has ranged from 5.0% to 75.0% with an average of 17.8% and a median of 11.1%.

There's been 13 rolling 5-year periods with Analog Devices' annualized dividend growth ranging from 7.4% to 32.0% with an average of 12.9% and a median of 10.9%.

Over that same period there's been 8 rolling 10-year periods with annualized dividend growth ranging from 9.5% to 21.9% with an average of 12.8% and a median of 11.1%.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year period annualized dividend growth rates from Analog Devices since 2004 can be found in the following table.

FY Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 2004 $0.200 2005 $0.320 60.00% 2006 $0.560 75.00% 2007 $0.700 25.00% 51.83% 2008 $0.760 8.57% 33.42% 2009 $0.800 5.26% 12.62% 31.95% 2010 $0.840 5.00% 6.27% 21.29% 2011 $0.940 11.90% 7.34% 10.91% 2012 $1.150 22.34% 12.86% 10.44% 2013 $1.320 14.78% 16.26% 11.67% 2014 $1.450 9.85% 15.54% 12.63% 21.91% 2015 $1.570 8.28% 10.93% 13.32% 17.24% 2016 $1.660 5.73% 7.94% 12.05% 11.48% 2017 $1.770 6.63% 6.87% 9.01% 9.72% 2018 $1.890 6.78% 6.38% 7.44% 9.54% 2019 $2.100 11.11% 8.15% 7.69% 10.13% 2020 $2.400 14.29% 10.68% 8.86% 11.07% 2021 $2.690 12.08% 12.49% 10.14% 11.09%

The dividend payout ratio gives you a sense of how safe the dividend has been. Obviously the future will play out differently than the past; however, the payout ratio can be a guide for how much of the earnings or cash flow the business will pay to shareholders in the future.

Analog Devices has averaged a 59% net income payout ratio over the last decade a 64% over the last 5-years. However, the free cash flow payout ratio appears more conservative at a 40% and 46% average, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

While I like to see a lengthy history of dividend growth for a company before I invest my capital, that's far from the only metric that I use to determine if it makes sense as an investment. I like to examine how the business has performed across a variety of financial metrics over time.

Through both organic growth and acquisitions Analog Devices have grown revenues 87% in total over the last decade or ~7.2% annualized. Considering that includes FY 2019 and FY 2020 which both saw declines that's an impressive rate of growth. Gross profits climbed in line with revenues rising 86% in total or ~7.1% annualized

Operating income has lagged well behind revenue growth increasing just 44% in total or ~4.2% annualized. However, operating cash flow increased 123% or ~9.3% annualized. Free cash flow has led the way rising 137% in total or ~10.1% annualized across the last 10 years.

The following chart shows the rolling 5-year CAGRs for Analog Devices' revenue, gross and operating profits, and operating and free cash flow.

My expectation is that quality businesses will display stable or increasing margins over time as they flex their proverbial muscles. I prefer to see free cash flow margins greater than 10%.

Analog Devices' gross margins are quite strong with a 10-year average of 65.1% and a 5-year average of 65.2%. Free cash flow margins are impressive as well with a 10-year average of 28.0% and a 5-year average of 30.5%.

The free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC, gives an idea of the profitability of the business. The FCF ROIC looks at the free cash flow generated over a given period in relation to the capital currently invested in the business. Once again I prefer to see a FCF ROIC greater than 10% as a sign of a highly profitable company.

Analog Devices' FCF ROIC has been trending in the wrong direction over the last decade falling from 16.6% in FY 2011 to 10.4% for FY 2020. The 10-year average FCR ROIC for ADI is 12.6% with a 5-year average of 11.3%.

To understand how Analog Devices uses its free cash flow I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less net cash spent on share repurchases

Analog Devices has done a tremendous job increasing FCF although that's come largely from acquisitions. Analog Devices has generated a total of $11.8 B in FCF over the last decade. They have paid out $5.5 B to shareholders via dividend payments which puts the 10-year cumulative FCFaD at $6.3 B. ADI has spent a net $1.1 B on repurchases over that time putting the cumulative FCFaDB at $5.2 B.

Analog Devices has not typically been much of a share repurchaser. Despite the $1.1 B spent on repurchases the share count is up 20.7% over that time due largely to the Linear Technology acquisition. Even excluding FY 2017 and 2018 which saw 12.2% and 7.0% share count increases, respectively, the average year over year change is a 0.1% increase.

With an eye on holding positions over the long-term I want to make sure the balance sheet isn't heavily weighted by debt. ADI's debt-to-capitalization ratio has been relatively steady over time with a noticeable increase in FY 2017 due to the Linear Technology acquisition; although, debt relative to the capital structure has been declining since then. The 10-year average debt-to-capitalization ratio is 25% with the 5-year average at 34%.

The debt ratios give a better idea of the leverage the business has compared to the cash flow the business generates. I use the net debt ratios which look at total debt less cash compared to EBITDA, operating income and free cash flow, which gives you an idea of how quickly the business could de-lever.

Prior to the Linear Technology acquisition Analog Devices had carried a net cash position which is an excellent position to be in. The 5-year average net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-operating income, and net debt-to-free cash flow ratios are 1.6x, 2.5x, and 2.6x, respectively.

Valuation

Moving on to the valuation aspect I like to use multiple methods in order to hone in on a potential valuation range. The methods that I utilize are the minimum acceptable rate of return, MARR, analysis, dividend yield theory, the dividend discount model, and a reverse discounted cash flow analysis.

A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce. You then apply a reasonable expected terminal multiple after a period of time to determine the exit price and calculate the expected return. If the expected return is greater than your minimum required rate of return then you can feel free to invest in the business.

Analysts expect Analog Devices to have FY 2021 EPS of $6.72 and FY 2022 EPS of $7.32. They also expect EPS growth to come in around 11.2% annually over the next 5 years. I then assumed that Analog Devices would be able to have 6.0% annual EPS growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 40% payout ratio.

For the reasonable expected terminal multiple I like to see how market participants have historically valued Analog Devices. Over the last decade ADI has traded between ~12x and ~30x TTM EPS. For the MARR analysis I'll examine terminal multiples spanning that range.

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Analog Devices could generate provided the assumptions laid out above are reasonable forecasts for how the future will develop. Returns assume dividends taken in cash and a purchase price near $183, Thursday's closing price.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 30 13.20% 10.45% 25 9.41% 8.64% 22.5 7.29% 7.61% 20 4.97% 6.49% 17.5 2.42% 5.23% 15 -0.44% 3.82%

Additionally I like to use the MARR analysis set up to determine what price I could purchase shares at today in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My base hurdle rate is a 10% IRR and for Analog Devices I'll also examine 8% and 9% required returns.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 30 $212 $191 $222 $208 $232 $227 25 $179 $164 $188 $179 $196 $194 22.5 $163 $150 $170 $164 $178 $178 20 $147 $137 $153 $149 $160 $162 17.5 $130 $123 $136 $134 $142 $145 15 $114 $109 $119 $119 $124 $129

Dividend yield theory is a valuation method based on investors collectively valuing the business based on the dividends it pays out and that they will value it around a normal dividend yield. For Analog Devices I'll use the 3-year average dividend yield as the proxy for fair value.

Analog Devices shares currently offer a forward dividend yield of 1.51% compared to the 3-year average forward yield of 1.94%.

The dividend discount model is a simplified discounted cash flow model that utilizes just the current dividend, the expected long-term annual growth rate and the required return or discount rate. For Analog Devices I use an estimated dividend growth rate of 8% and a discount or hurdle rate of 10%.

Based on those inputs and the current annual dividend of $2.76, Analog Devices shares are worth around $149.

A discounted cash flow model is the correct way to value a business; however, it's incredibly difficult to be accurate enough in the estimates. That's why I like to use a reverse discounted cash flow analysis. A reverse DCF isn't without its flaws; however, it can be used to decipher what the current market valuation says about the future cash flows the business could produce. I use a simplified DCF model based on revenue growth, a tax rate of 15%, an initial FCF margin of 33.7% that increases to 40% across the forecast period.

Based on those inputs the current market valuation implies annual revenue growth of 10.5% in order to generate 10% returns. Reducing the discount rate to 8% lowers the forecast period revenue growth rate to 4.3%.

Conclusion

Analog Devices is a good business that provides many key components to their customers. Analog Devices has been able to maintain strong margins over time with gross margins around 65% and free cash flow margins around 30%. That's a lot of cash that Analog Devices is able to generate for every dollar of sales.

The knock on Analog Devices would be the declining FCF ROIC over the last decade which fell from >16% in FY 2011 to just 10% for FY 2020. While that's discouraging as I would expect that to increase over time for quality businesses, there is a bright spot and my expectation is that ROIC's will move higher as they fully integrate the Maxim Integrated acquisition.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $129 and $158. The MARR analysis based on a 10% IRR 5 years out and a terminal multiple between 20x and 25x puts the fair value range between $147 and $179. Dropping the IRR to 8% and maintain the same terminal multiples increases the fair value range to $160 to $196. The dividend discount model puts the fair value around $149.

Analog Devices looks very expensive on a TTM basis with a P/E greater than 40x; however, now that the Maxim Integrated acquisition is complete that pulls down the valuation on forward looking numbers. Analysts expect FY 2022 EPS to come in at $7.32 which will have a full year of Maxim's products on board. That pushes the forward P/E down to 25x which is much more palatable.

I'm intrigued by the potential of Analog Devices with the completion of the acquisition. ADI's management is expecting greater than $3.3 B in annual free cash flow with free cash flow margins rising to 40% once the acquisition synergies are completed. Of course caveat emptor applies to whether the expected synergies and cost savings will materialize.

With that expected $3.3 B in annual free cash flow Analog Devices has been very transparent with their intentions to return 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases. The target is for 40% to 60% of free cash flow going to dividends, which is in-line with their historical payout. The remainder being used for buybacks puts the annual share count reduction around 2% at current valuations.

The current market price is still a bit expensive for my liking; of course, that always seems to be the case with quality businesses. While expensive Analog Devices does seem on the upper end of fair value based on the MARR analysis which is a reasonable area to add shares. I'll be looking for opportunities to initiate a position in ADI once capital becomes available if the share price remains around the current level with plans to add more on any pullbacks.