GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) like many in the industry has reported improvements in operating results. Along with that has come some higher commodity prices. While many in the industry highlight "holding the line" on budgets to keep debt repayment at the top of the priority list, the improved operating results are allowing production to creep upward. Even though the recovery is clearly in its early stages, seeds are being planted for the next inevitable downcycle of the industry.

Source: Marathon Oil Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Slides.

As shown above (click on earnings presentation), oil production guidance increased in the second quarter and is likely to continue heading up in the future due to better than expected results. But those results are a natural follow-up to better production from well design and decreasing well costs for a number of reasons. In some cases more wells can be drilled on the same budget as more minority investors decide to participate and because more wells can be drilled with the same budget dollars.

Admittedly, somewhere during this recovery, the service providers should be able to raise the costs their services. But the overall decline in well costs and cost per barrel equivalent of production shows no sign of ending. As long as cost declines continue, the industry becomes more profitable at really all the possible sales prices of oil. That cost decline trend could usher in a period of low petroleum products based pricing that could make the green revolution relatively uncompetitive for a longer period of time without significant government intervention.

Source: Marathon Oil Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Slides.

In the meantime, the strong commodity pricing is accelerating the balance sheet repair. Normally any commodity business sees an influx of investment money to make money on the strong commodity prices. That influx brings about the inevitable overproduction to start the next commodity downcycle.

Right now, that money is not coming into the industry as fast as it has in the past. There are simply too many memories of short rallies followed by brutal downturns that wiped out investment money. Therefore the money with less industry experience appears to be staying on the sidelines. That lack of cash should extend the current recovery to make it one of the more profitable in memory.

Similarly, the prices in the futures market appear to expect a flood of capital investments that raise production aggressively. But that is not happening either. Despite the lower future prices that have led to some awful hedges in the industry, money is not flowing into the industry due to the lower futures prices. For the first time in a few years, there appears to be a normal recovery in place with the appropriate amount of pessimism. That pessimism should allow this recovery to last longer than some of the past rallies.

However, the longer that commodity prices remain strong, then the stronger the temptation will be for outside money to enter the industry to make a "quick profit". Once outsiders give into that temptation, then it will be time to exit the industry to wait for the next recovery cycle.

Source: Marathon Oil Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Slides.

In the meantime, Marathon Oil offers some advantages over many competitors in addition to its operating prowess. This company has largely avoided the Permian while concentrating on other basins that were not "hot" areas. That allowed for cheaper acreage acquisition costs and the avoidance of midstream capacity issues during the boom times.

That meant this company never had to deal with the pricing discount issues that many competitors dealt with. Sometimes wells were even shut-in until gas plants were built or midstream capacity became available. In the meantime, the Eagle Ford has often received premium pricing for oil produced (instead of the discount many Permian producers dealt with). So during the next industry recovery (which is probably now) as well as the accompanying industry cyclical top, this company is likely to be more profitable as it continues to avoid the "hot basins" and all the problems or challenges associated with those basins.

Source: Marathon Oil Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Slides.

Marathon has the flexibility to increase its exposure to natural gas pricing through a very profitable overseas project. This Central African country has long supported an industry that helps it earn badly needed foreign currency. But the key here is that unlike many North American natural gas plays, this particular project is much closer to many markets that are willing to pay higher natural gas prices than is currently available in North America.

This project is likely to prove far more profitable than many North American natural gas projects. The currently high prices may encourage more examination of the current properties to see if previously unprofitable acreage or intervals should now be explored for possible production.

Source: Marathon Oil Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Slides.

Clearly, the industry appears to be aiming to cut costs around 10% to 15% each year. Now a major production improvement or well design advance could temporarily change that goal. But right now, in order for this company to continue to keep a below average cost structure, there needs to be a goal each year to cut costs enough to maintain its competitive position.

Overall profitability has more factors than just the cost position shown above. Acreage costs, and reserves per well (which is a function of the well flow history) also play a large part in company profitability. Some companies generate tremendous margins to achieve insufficient production amounts for an adequate return. The usual competitors that do this are secondary recovery companies.

Costs are also a function of the percentage of natural gas produced as well as the value of the production per BOE. The lower the value of production, then the lower the costs need to be. Cimarex (CTRA) shown in the chart above generally reports fairly high amounts of natural gas production as a percentage of production.

In any event, Marathon Oil appears to have a bright future as a competitor. At some point, the company may be an acquisition candidate for a larger company. The portfolio is attractive and the debt is already at reasonable levels while declining more in the future. There is still plenty of unconventional reserves out there to be explored and developed. This is a relatively young part of the industry where there is still a lot to learn.

The currently dour outlook of future pricing of commodity prices should keep additional competition from entering the industry to push production too high. So commodity prices should remain strong for awhile. As long as that outlook continues, the profit picture should remain bright. The one warning sign is that production is beginning to creep up. As long as commodity prices remain strong, it is likely that capital budgets will increase over time. At some point the temptation for new money to come in and profit from the current situation will bring about the next downcycle. Right now that temptation appears to be distant.