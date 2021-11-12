panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) has filed to raise $129.4 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-11 registration statement.

The firm provides senior secured financing to cannabis industry organizations.

While REFI is still a small player in the industry, the firm enjoys a positive growth backdrop in its efforts to scale operations.

Company & Technology

Chicago, Illinois-based Chicago Atlantic was founded to fill a gap in cannabis business finance in the U.S. by providing business and real estate loans secured by assets.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Anthony Cappell, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously a Managing Director and Head of Underwriting at Stonegate Capital, a private credit investment firm.

REFI aims to target 'operators and facilities that exhibit relatively lower-risk characteristics, which we believe include generally limiting exposure to ground-up construction, lending to cannabis operators with operational and/or profitable facilities, diversification of geographies and distribution channels, among other factors.'

The company may also lend to non-cannabis companies/properties if those loans provide similar return characteristics.

Chicago Atlantic has received at least $125 million in equity investment from investors including Chicago Atlantic Fund and affiliates.

The firm seeks to make senior secured or mortgage loans by various cannabis related properties operated by experienced operators.

REFI targets real estate loans between $5 million and $200 million, with up to five-year terms, and plans to syndicate loans of larger size.

Chicago Atlantic's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for legal marijuana was an estimated $9.1 billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed $60 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continuing trend toward legalization in various countries and in U.S. states.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of legal marijuana sales in the United States:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

AFC Gamma (AFCG)

Power REIT (PW)

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP)

Freehold Properties (FHP)

Other private companies

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results show initial revenue as the firm only began operations as of April 1, 2021:

As of September 30, 2021, Chicago Atlantic had $8.7 million in cash and $8.2 million in total liabilities.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance IPO Details

Chicago Atlantic intends to raise $129.4 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may vary.

No existing shareholders have yet indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO, although the firm plans to sell shares to senior management via a private placement at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds received from this offering and the concurrent private placement [i] to fund loans related to unfunded commitments to existing borrowers in an aggregate principal amount of approximately $24.0 million, [ii] to fund additional amounts to existing borrowers in the amount of $9.5 million, [iii] to originate and participate in loans and investments that are consistent with our investment strategy as described in the table below and [iv] for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We expect that at least 75% of our net proceeds received from this offering will be used as specified in clauses [i], [ii] and [iii] of the foregoing sentence. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is 'not currently subject to any material legal proceedings.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are JMP Securities, Compass Point, Oppenheimer & Co., Lake Street and East West Markets.

Commentary About Chicago Atlantic's IPO

REFI is seeking to go public primarily to fund new loans to cannabis industry companies.

The firm's financials are the result of acquiring certain loans from its sponsor and booking the interest and related expenses therefrom.

The market opportunity for providing mortgage-backed financing in the U.S. cannabis industry is significant as the industry continues to grow via legalizations in an increasing number of states.

JMP Securities is the lead underwriter and the sole IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period has generated a return of 27.3% since its IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is its current small size against much larger industry players.

However, the general growth trend for cannabis industry businesses and their ongoing need for capital presents opportunities for scrappy upstarts who can be competitive with larger capital providers.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.