Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is currently overvalued when considering GAAP earnings, which I explain in this analysis why it is the best metric to value its shares instead of non-GAAP earnings.

Background

I have covered Broadcom recently and my view was bearish on its stock because I was not impressed by its growth prospects, its balance sheet and dividend sustainability could be better, and its valuation is expensive.

Indeed, my price target for Broadcom is about $340 per share by end-2024, assuming a multiple of 14.8x and EPS estimate for FY 2025 of $23.12, implying significant downside over the medium term compared to its current share price.

I received some pushback on this view, as my analysis is based on GAAP EPS while some people consider that looking at adjusted figures is a more appropriate way to analyze this company. I always use GAAP financial figures because these are accounting rules that are the same for all companies and, in my opinion, this is the fairest way to compare the financial performance of different companies.

However, there are some situations when companies adjust their earnings due to non-recurring events that impact financial figures in one specific period. This type of adjustments can be fair if they are the exception rather than the rule, something that doesn't happen regarding Broadcom.

GAAP Earnings vs. Adjusted

GAAP earnings are the standardized set of accounting principles that public companies in the U.S. must follow. However, it is quite frequent for companies to report both GAAP and non-GAAP (or adjusted) earnings. Investors should be cautious when using non-GAAP earnings and analyze on a case-by-case basis if it's appropriate, or not, to make adjustments to GAAP earnings.

The reason is that non-GAAP earnings can be confusing and make comparisons with other companies more difficult. Usually, non-GAAP earnings are higher than GAAP earnings because companies exclude some expenses, as management believes that GAAP reporting fails to accurately show the operations of a business.

In my opinion, investors should always prefer to use GAAP earnings because these are standardized rules that bring uniformity and objectivity to reported financial figures. However, there are some instances when using non-GAAP earnings provides a better picture of the company's operating performance, such as when making one-time balance sheet adjustments or excluding some non-cash expenses.

For example, when companies make acquisitions and pay a higher price than the value of the assets of the acquired company, this is reflected in the balance sheet as goodwill. This is an intangible asset and companies are required to review the value of goodwill at least annually. Sometimes this may lead to goodwill impairments when the value of goodwill is considered to be below its historical cost. This led to an impairment expense that is reflected in the income statement, reducing the company's earnings in that specific period.

However, this is a non-cash expense and may not happen again in future periods, so management may want to provide adjusted earnings to exclude this non-recurring impairment to better reflect the 'underlying' business performance. I think that in this case, it is acceptable to use non-GAAP earnings to value the company, for example, to compare its P/E multiple to peers.

Another practical example was back in 2017 when the corporate tax rate dropped from 35% to 21% and lead to significant deferred tax assets impairments for banks. This affected 2017 earnings in a meaningful way for some banks, and in this case, I think it is appropriate to consider non-GAAP earnings as the best metric to analyze the operating performance rather than GAAP earnings.

This can be seen in the following table for Citigroup (C), which reported a negative EPS based on GAAP in 2017, while its adjusted EPS was above $5 per share.

Source: Bloomberg.

What this means is that in some cases is better to consider adjusted financial figures, but this shouldn't be the rule, and for most companies, this is not an issue because GAAP and adjusted EPS is more or less the same. A good example is Apple (AAPL) that doesn't make much adjustments to earnings and therefore, the difference between GAAP or non-GAAP earnings is not material.

Source: Bloomberg.

On the other hand, Broadcom is one of the companies that I have analyzed recently where the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings is bigger, a situation that can be confusing to investors. As can be seen in the next graph, the difference between Broadcom's GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS is enormous, based on Bloomberg data, given that adjusted EPS was three times higher than GAAP EPS in the past two fiscal years.

Source data: Bloomberg.

This is a situation that is not expected to change in the next few years, even though the difference between GAAP and adjusted EPS is projected to narrow. For instance, regarding Broadcom's fiscal year 2024, current GAAP EPS estimate is close to $25 per share while its adjusted EPS estimate is 'only' 38% higher at $34.28 per share.

Source: Bloomberg.

Acquisitions

As I've shown previously on Apple and Citigroup examples, this type of difference between GAAP and non-GAAP EPS is not frequent, at least for more than one specific year. However, for Broadcom, this happens every year and is projected to maintain this disconnection in future years, which is explained by the company's acquisition history.

Over the past few years, Broadcom has made several acquisitions, which seems to be a key factor of its business strategy (growth through acquisitions). Indeed, over the past few years, Broadcom made the following acquisitions:

2016: it acquired BRCM for $35.7 billion;

2017: Broadcom acquired Brocade for $6 billion;

2018: it bought CA for some $18.8 billion;

2019: it acquired Symantec for $10.7 billion.

These acquisitions are usually done at a much higher price than the net value of the acquired assets, and in Broadcom's balance sheet this difference increases goodwill and other intangible assets. For example, in the company's latest acquisition, its allocation of the total purchase price of $10.7 billion was the following:

Source: Broadcom.

As can be seen in the previous table, Broadcom allocated $6.6 billion to goodwill and $5.4 billion to other intangible assets. As I've explained previously, goodwill is not amortized but is required to be revalued annually which can lead to possible impairments. Other intangible assets are related mainly to developed technology and customer contracts and related relationships.

Source: Broadcom.

These intangible assets are amortized in five years, which is reflected in Broadcom's income statement as 'Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.' In the last fiscal year, this amortization amounted to $6.2 billion and is the main responsible for the different GAAP and adjusted figures. This is important because Broadcom's GAAP net earnings were $2.66 billion or $6.62 per share and excluding amortization of intangible assets boosts Broadcom's earnings to a completely different level.

For investors, this leads to very different valuation multiples based on earnings, as can be seen in the next graph. If you use GAAP earnings, Broadcom appears to be overvalued trading at more than 36x forward earnings, while using non-GAAP its valuation is more reasonable at close to 20x forward earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

I think that investors should use GAAP earnings because Broadcom has made several acquisitions as its main growth strategy over recent years, instead of developing technology on its own or establishing customer relationships. Instead, the company preferred to make acquisitions and this is now reflected as an 'expense' through amortization. If Broadcom didn't made those acquisitions, the alternative would be to invest in its own business growth, through research & development and other costs.

Therefore, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is an expense that should not be overlooked or not considered when analyzing Broadcom's valuation, something that even the company seems to agree considering this note in its financial statements:

The non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Plus,

This non-GAAP information excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring, impairment and disposal charges, acquisition-related costs, including integration costs, purchase accounting effect on inventory, litigation settlements, loss on debt extinguishment, gains (losses) on investments, income (loss) from discontinued operations, non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments, and other adjustments.

Therefore, non-GAAP measures exclude a lot of things and investors should use with caution non-GAAP earnings, especially when the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP is so big on a recurring basis.

Bottom Line

Broadcom's GAAP and non-GAAP earnings are quite different and, in my opinion, investors should always be conservative when valuing companies and use metrics that rely on GAAP accounting. There are a few exceptions when using non-GAAP is acceptable, but this is not Broadcom's case because the differences exist due to its aggressive acquisition strategy.

This means that Broadcom is currently trading at a very high multiple based on GAAP EPS, and I reiterate my view that Broadcom stock is overvalued.

