Investment thesis

Despite the decline in home deliveries we see signs of strong M/I Homes, Inc.'s (MHO) competitive position. MHO is promising business. The company will increase home sales at a faster rate that the US real estate market will grow due to its key advantages: the implementation of the Smart Series program and sales in the areas that have affordable mortgages.

Q3 2021 financials

Revenue totaled $904 mln (+6.7% y/y) compared with our forecast of $1,025 mln. The results missed expectations by 11.8% due to weaker home sales in the northern and southern regions;

Home sales in the quarter totaled 876 units (+1% y/y) in the northern region, while home sales declined by 7.9% y/y to 1,169 homes in the southern region. Whereas we had expected sales of 1,020 and 1,460 homes respectively. The decline in sales is due to continued disruptions in the supply chain of building materials. The company has focused its efforts on completing the houses that are at the final stage of construction in order to make sure it delivers on time. While the other projects are put on ice;

The company's EBITDA totaled $128 mln (+29% y/y) compared with our forecast for $144 mln. The results missed expectations by 11%, which was due to the decline in 3Q 2021 revenue. Due to this, we have revised our forecast for 2021 EBITDA downward.

Decline of home deliveries

For the first time since 1Q 2019 the company reported a drop in home deliveries, which fell 4% y/y to 2,045 units in 3Q 2021. The decline in sales is due to the fact that the company operated in 15% fewer communities as supply chain disruptions caused a shortage of building materials. The company focused on projects that were close to completion to ensure timely home deliveries. Therefore, we lowered the outlook for 2021 home sales from 9,469 homes (+22.8% y/y) to 8,582 homes (+11.3% y/y).

We also lowered the outlook for the volume of home sales in the following years as now the building time is taking on average 30 to 60 days longer depending on the project. This means that at the current pace of construction the company will deliver fewer homes to its customers in the forecast period.

Due to this, we have reduced the forecast for the company's 2021 EBITDA from $566 mln (+70% y/y) to $532 mln (+60.4% y/y) and for 2022 from $737 mln (+30% y/y) to $696 mln (+31% y/y). It's worth noting that M/I Homes is succeeding in incorporating the persistently high prices for steel and lumber as well as increased salary expenses into the cost of new homes.

The market remains strong

Households still buy houses even in the conditions of record high prices. The annual rate of housing starts fell slightly in September to about 1,550 mln, but it's still above the 5-year average by ~24%.

This demand for new housing is driven by an important factor: cheap mortgages. Over the past 2 months, the rate for a 30-year mortgage surpassed the psychologically important level of 3%, on the back of the news that the US may start to roll back its emergency stimulus as soon as November. However, that rate is still at a record low level, which makes mortgages affordable. The increase of the US minimum wage is another favorable factor.

The strength of the market is also evidenced by the record low amount of single-family homes available for sale. The offer remains limited as demand is still high. This could push housing prices up even more in the near future, which is what we expect.

Valuation

We are cutting the target price for the shares from $84 to $76 due to:

The reduced forecast for 2021 and 2022 EBITDA;

The increase in net debt from $442 mln to $687 mln;

The shift of the FTM estimate (we earlier used the period from 3Q 2021 through 2Q 2022 to include in the EBITDA estimate for the following 12 months, while now the forecast period shifts to 4Q 2021 through 3Q 2022).

MHO is promising business. The company will increase home sales at a faster rate that the US real estate market will grow due to its key advantages: the implementation of the Smart Series program and sales in the areas that have affordable mortgages.

Here are the company's main growth drivers:

Remaining high prices for the single-family houses in USA;

The integration of the Smart Series program and the sale of houses in regions with affordable mortgages will drive volume of sales;

Risks

The key risk for the company is a more prolonged disruption of the building supply chain. That would prompt a more significant decline in housing projects.

Gradual tightening of the PREP in the US and growing inflation expectations, banks will raise the cost of mortgages. The share of people who cannot afford a mortgage will increase, as its share in disposable income will increase.

Authors: Aleksandr Sayganov, Andrew Kurapov