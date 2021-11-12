tobiasjo/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) have started to fly after the EV startup completed a $50M stock sale to Foxconn and sold its Ohio plant to the Taiwanese contract manufacturer. Lordstown’s timeline risks have grown in 2021, but cash crunch concerns are overblown and shares can revalue higher.

Data by YCharts

Completed asset purchase agreement and implications for Lordstown’s liquidity

Lordstown has faced multiple production delays for the Endurance pickup truck over the last year. Production, based off of earlier guidance, was set to commence in late September but the start of production activities was pushed into FY 2022 when the startup gave a business update six weeks ago. In it, Lordstown projected higher legal and professional fees and pre-production expenses. Based off of Lordstown’s guidance, SG&A expenditures were projected to increase to $105M to $120M and R&D expenditures to $320M to $340M in FY 2021. Previous guidance called for $95M to $105M in SG&A expenditures and $310M to $320M in R&D expenses. These ranges were confirmed in Lordstown’s Q3’21 earnings sheet.

Besides a higher cost forecast, Lordstown announced in September that it would sell its 6.2 million square foot production and assembly plant in Ohio plant to Foxconn - Lordstown’s contract manufacturer for the all-electric Endurance pickup truck - and sell stock to the Taiwanese company. The deal was mutually beneficial: Foxconn is seeking an entry into the EV manufacturing business in the U.S. and Lordstown needed to improve its liquidity after higher expense guidance and a delayed production timeline raised concerns over a cash crunch. Additionally, Lordstown benefits from transferring production risks to Foxconn, which lowers costs and reduces the time it takes to bring new EV products to market.

In a separate filing (source) and in the Q3’21 earnings sheet, the EV startup said that it signed the asset purchase agreement for the Lordstown facility with Foxconn in November. The Lordstown manufacturing plant was sold to Foxconn for $230M and the new strategic partner will make a down payment of $100M for the factory purchase in November. After the last quarter ended, Lordstown received a $50M cash injection from Foxconn related to a stock sale. After improving liquidity and clearing contract obstacles out of the way, Lordstown can now fully concentrate on the roll-out of its first-ever production car. The startup is currently producing 100 pre-production vehicles for testing, but now expects commercial production and deliveries to begin in Q3’22.

Lordstown needed a cash infusion. The EV maker burned through 63% of its cash since December due to higher than expected production costs and professional fees. Lordstown already guided for a larger cash burn in September by submitting a cash balance forecast of $210M to $240M for the third quarter. Lordstown’s new cash balance guidance for December is $150M and $180M, including the $100M down payment from Foxconn and 15M in equity issuance.

(Source: Lordstown)

Risks with Lordstown

The biggest risk for Lordstown, at this stage of the EV maker’s life cycle, is the timeline. The production of the Endurance pickup truck has been delayed multiple times and it has hurt the stock each time. Related to timeline risks are liquidity risks because new delays in commercial production imply a shortened liquidity runway. If the start of deliveries is delayed again, Lordstown may be forced to raise additional capital, diluting shareholders.

Macro risks also feed into the risk matrix for Lordstown. The supply chain crisis could get worse before it gets better, which could impact the supply of critical auto parts. Supply chain woes clearly have the potential to delay the market introduction of Lordstown’s Endurance pickup truck scheduled for Q3’22 and it is a risk for the stock.

P-S ratio of one

Lordstown is an EV startup with no revenues and it will remain in the pre-revenue stage for at least another nine months. During this time, Lordstown will continue to post considerable operating losses...

(Source: Lordstown)

As the company starts to ramp up production with its partner Foxconn and starts to generate revenues in Q3’22, the market can get a clearer view about the firm’s revenue potential. I estimate that Lordstown and Foxconn can produce up to 2,000 vehicles monthly. This calculates to an annual output of up to 24,000 vehicles. The Endurance pickup truck has a starting price of $52,500, which implies a revenue potential of $1.2B to $1.3B annually. I estimate that Lordstown can achieve this revenue line by FY 2024, assuming no additional timeline delays. Lordstown has a market capitalization of $1.24B, implying a P-S ratio of one, and no debt.

Data by YCharts

Final thoughts

It's much harder to value a pre-revenue EV startup that is still in the pre-production phase than an EV company that is already selling product. However, a P-S ratio of 1 for an electric vehicle startup is very low, perhaps too low, and Lordstown’s deal with Foxconn improves the EV maker's liquidity situation. Cash crunch concerns are exaggerated and Lordstown may be one of the most underrated EV stocks to hold over the next year.