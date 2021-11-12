PhilAugustavo/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR), we did not bring a lot of cheer for the bulls. While we recognized the lone bullish development, we did not see that as enough to alter the rather problematic case for going long. Specifically we said,

One aspect though that was a strong positive was the price hikes that management was able to pass through. This likely adds about $6.0 million plus of annualized cash flow from Q4-2021. If this is coupled with increased volumes, CORR could get some much needed breathing room on its finances. Overall though, we still see CORR's investment case as being tenuous.

Source: Valuation Still High Despite Stock's Decline

CORR is up about 3.00% since then and has not yet proven the neutral thesis wrong one way or another. With Q3-2021 results out, we took a look to see if we saw the first glimpse of an improving fundamental backdrop.

Q3-2021

CORR missed their guidance on the major numbers in the third quarter. Revenues lagged estimates and while cash available for distribution or CAD, came in at $3.16 million, it too was boosted by a one-time gain that will actually subtract from future quarters.

Source: Q3-2021 Press Release

CORR mentioned this in their press release.

Our third quarter results include a $2.2 million pipeline measurement gain which is not recurring. Over time, we expect the measurement gains and losses to cancel out.

Source: Q3-2021 Press Release

With about 15.4 million common shares outstanding, CORR produced less than 6.5 cents of CAD this quarter. That of course fits in with what they said about the dividend.

Production volumes improved slightly in the third quarter, as did volumes transported on Crimson's pipelines, but remained below pre-COVID levels primarily due to permitting constraints in California and producers electing to return capital to stakeholders,” said Dave Schulte, Chief Executive Officer. “Since the crude production rebound and additional commercial opportunities did not materialize as quickly as anticipated, management is reducing our outlook for the back half of 2021 but believe we will continue to earn and pay our $0.20 annualized common dividend. When these constraints are relaxed, current crude prices make underlying production economics attractive, potentially leading to additional volume growth.

Source: Q3-2021 Press Release

The volume downgrade has reduced the EBITDA outlook to about $43 million on an annualized basis for the back half of 2021. This compares to the near $51 million guidance provided in early 2021.

Source: CORR March Presentation

We will note here that not only are volumes below where they were in the pre-COVID era, they have actually moved even lower since the Crimson transaction announcement.

Source: CORR Q3-2021 Presentation

The most worrying aspect here is the relative level of leverage. We started off the Crimson transaction with a 4.4X debt to EBITDA ($223.05 million divided by $51 million).

Source: CORR March Presentation

At $43 million of EBITDA, that shoots up to about 5.0X (adjusted for small mandatory principal repayments). Even that 5.0X ignores the preferred shares standing ahead of the common. If we add both, we are looking at about 9.0X leverage. Sure, some can count preferred shares as pure equity. Most rating agencies give them some consideration for equity and lumping them in the form of leverage may seem a stretch. But if you see even that methodology, there is a limit to the amount of equity credit you can get, and when your overall debt plus preferred equity is at 9X, we are quite deep into dangerous territory.

Verdict

CORR blamed the slow resumption of production on two factors.

Higher commodity prices such as we are seeing, would normally signal increased production potential, but producers have focused on using free cash flow to pay down debt, and invest in energy transition programs, in place of increasing drilling until recently, with the rig count increasing from 6 to 10 over the last month. The slow increase in drilling activity is partly due to the new well permitting process in California, which has been log jammed at the regulatory level for much of the year, and we are not in – we are not certain how long this will persist. In the meantime, it has curtailed rapid expansion of new wells even at what are extremely profitable oil prices for producers, delaying an opportunity to boost the California economy and decreased reliance on crude oil imported from less environmentally responsible locations that is further congesting already gridlocked California ports.

Source: CORR Transcript

We will add a third factor in that, geology. We would not assume that just because someone strapped in a pipeline and said it was a regulated asset, geology would come along for the ride. Geology, as we know, does not care whether you label your asset is regulated or not. If the oil is not there, it won't flow through those pipelines. This is one reason we remain very circumspect of return prospects from most US midstream producers which have increased capacity far beyond what the realistic supply will be in the future. Even if we get aligned to the bullish view, CORR would still be the most expensive whether we used EV to EBITDA, multiple of price to free cash flow, or dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Added to that is the fact that CORR is the smallest of all of them and has the worst track record.

Data by YCharts

We think the risk is high and there are far better prospects elsewhere. We extend this thinking to even the CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Preferred Shares (NYSE:CORR.PA) where interest plus preferred dividend coverage is hovering near 1.0X. We are still staying away from both classes of equity.

