Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) is delivering higher distributions to shareholders once again. The latest increase is good for a 23.3% boost. This is the fifth quarterly boost in a row. Though it isn't entirely unsuspected, they target distributions to fall between 5% to 7% of the net asset value per share. That means as long as the NAV rises, so too should the distribution. As energy has been the top performer throughout most of 2021, the NAV for TYG has continued to grow.

Of course, the reason for such an increase is due to the losses energy sustained last year. Much of this is just rebounding, and leveraged closed-end funds in the energy space are unlikely to reclaim those former highs.

On the other hand, if you invested in TYG after the collapse like some did, you're sitting in a lot better position. With several of my other energy funds I did take the opportunity to average down; I'm sitting on gains for all of them now. That includes Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (KMF) and Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income (SZC).

TYG, KMF and SZC all have something in common. They had started as energy-focused funds or energy pure-play funds. However, they all have now transitioned away from being pure-play and are incorporating more infrastructure and renewables. For TYG, we went into more depth on that topic in a previous publication.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.12

Discount: 20.40%

Distribution Yield: 6.01%

Expense Ratio: 1.53%

Leverage: 24.1%

TYG mentions that the fund is designed to have "exposure to energy infrastructure, long-lived and essential, midstream power and renewable assets." These companies include those that "generate, transport and distribute electricity as well as process, store, distribute and market natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products and crude oil." It also has an investment objective to seek a "high level of total return, emphasizing current distributions."

In the closed-end fund structure, there is no K-1 or unrelated business taxable income [UBTI]. That means they can be more appropriate for "IRA and tax-exempt suitability."

One should note that TYG itself is not a registered investment company, however. Being a RIC structure is what the vast majority of other CEFs are. Instead, TYG is structured as a C-Corp. That means they have potential tax obligations they have to pay at the fund level. The reason for this is because the fund holds more than 25% of its assets in MLPs. The MLPs don't pay taxes themselves as they have a lot of depreciation for all those tangible assets that wear down over time.

With the state of energy over the last several years, taxes for the fund have not been an issue.

A lot of the distributions are going to be return of capital anyway. The losses that the whole energy space, including TYG, have sustained over the years also means taxes should be minimal as they have significant losses that they can utilize.

The fund currently has total managed assets of $593.9 million, with an effective leverage ratio of 24.10%. We have seen the risks that leverage can pose in a cyclical fund such as TYG. So it is worth noting that it isn't a fund for risk-averse investors.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.53%, when including leverage expenses can climb to 2.99%. Then on top of that, as we mentioned, the taxes are also included in the expenses. That hasn't been a concern for several years leading up until the last six months reported.

However, it is also important to remember that having significant exposure to MLPs, means that they aren't paying taxes themselves. Instead, they are being paid by the fund and shareholders. If the fund held a lot of C-Corps and qualified as a RIC, taxes would be paid mainly by the underlying holdings and shareholders.

Performance - Solid 2021 Rebounding

The fund is up significantly for the year. Of course, this is due to the rebound that energy has been doing overall.

If we look back over the last 10-year period, we certainly see a different story. The fund barely cracked over total returns on a share price and NAV basis since its inception.

This can be confusing when looking at certain charts because the share price would look like it was higher now than at NAV. However, some charting tools don't account for the reverse split that this fund and several other energy funds went through in 2020.

With those significant losses and many investors turning away from investing in energy ever again, the fund has languished at a deep discount. On a side note, I am one of those investors who won't bother investing in another pure-play energy fund. TYG is the closest I'll get, but even they have been including more infrastructure and renewables in their portfolio.

With the above chart, it is pretty clear that the discount is significantly deeper than the last five-year average. They have recovered some of the drops, but it has been a slow process. I believe that this makes TYG still a great value. At the very least, it would indicate that further downside through discount expansion should be limited from here.

Distribution - Boosted For the 5th Time

The most significant update for the distribution, of course, is the fifth quarterly distribution boost for the fund. A 23.3% increase means that for the year, the distribution has been increased from $0.315 to $0.45 or a total of 41.85%. That still leaves it well shy of the split-adjusted $2.62 it was paying, but it is heading in the right direction. Again, if you bought after the collapse last year, you are in a different situation than if you owned previously.

For TYG, we will be looking at distributable cash flow instead of net investment income that we would with other CEFs. The reason for this is due to the significant exposure to MLPs. They pay out mostly ROC distributions. Looking at the DCF gives us a more accurate portrayal of distribution coverage.

From their Q3 supplemental financials, we can see that net investment income came in at a loss of $4,732,564.

We would then want to go back and include the ROC that the underlying positions paid out. That is the $22,733,001 listed above. That puts us at an income that the fund earned of right around $18 million in DCF YTD. Q1 and Q2 earned $5.591 million and $6.415 million, respectively. That puts the latest quarter at right around $6 million.

The latest $0.45 quarterly distribution and total shares outstanding of 11,927,903 put us at $5,367,556 that would be paid out for the quarter. All in all, distribution coverage looks like it came to 111.8% using the last quarter's earnings against the forward-looking quarterly payout. That's huge considering that the fund holds equities, with those equities able to provide capital gains potential. At the same time, it did not need those gains to fund the distribution.

In 2020, 100% of the distributions were classified as ROC. For both common shareholders and preferred holders.

TYG's Portfolio

The bulk of TYG's assets are sitting in natural gas infrastructure, with renewables and power infrastructure taking up a small sleeve at this time. The bulk of that natural gas exposure belongs to MLPs.

This had remained relatively unchanged since our last update when we were looking at data from May 31st, 2021. This latest data is as of August 31st, 2021. As mentioned previously, TYG has been one to transition slower than SZC and KMF as these energy-oriented funds expand beyond their original investment policies.

When looking at the fund's top-10 holdings, it isn't uncommon to see such an overweight allocation to the top names. For funds that want to own mostly MLPs, they have become limited on what they can invest in. MLPs have been a declining number, and quality MLPs are even fewer.

That being said, this concentration has come down from the 68.9% last reported. Still, most of the top names remain the same. Only their allocations to TYG's assets have changed.

The top five stand out as some of the best in the energy space. MPLX (MPLX), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) are MLPs. The Williams Companies (WMB) and ONEOK (OKE) are C-Corps.

OKE is leading the way higher by a large margin in terms of total returns on a YTD basis. We then have MPLX and WMB that provide returns above or near the SPDR Energy ETF (XLE). XLE is up 51.64% YTD as of 11/11/2021. EPD and MMP are dragging up the rear by a significant margin.

Data by YCharts

If it's yield you want, these five all deliver on that front - despite what their total returns might be showing on a YTD basis. Additionally, they've all provided distribution/dividend growth or stayed stable over the last two years as well. That means none of them cut during the 2020 energy collapse. Unsurprisingly, WMB and OKE bring up the rear for the lowest yields as they are some of the best performing YTD. On the other hand, MPLX is the second-best performer but still has the highest current yield.

Data by YCharts

MPLX recently increased its distribution too. This was announced on November 3rd, 2021. They also announced a special distribution of $0.575 per unit to go along with that quarterly dividend. Distribution growth will impact TYG beneficially as well.

Conclusion

TYG remains a discounted closed-end fund focused on energy investments. The fund is heavily allocated to MLPs, carrying some of the highest quality names in their top holdings. These are names that haven't cut their distributions or dividends, which should bode well for continued growth in TYG's distribution. They currently target distributions on their trailing NAV of 5% to 7%. With continued appreciation of the underlying portfolio, we should see the continued growth of that distribution. The latest increase brought it up to the 5th quarterly increase in a row.