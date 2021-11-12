tzahiV/iStock via Getty Images

The Quarter

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) reported EPS of $0.06 for Q3 2021 versus $0.35 last year. That earnings number includes about a $12.5 million mark to market loss on the company's Invesque shares (OTCPK:MHIVF). Back that loss out and adjusted net income was $20.7 million or $0.607/share. The company does an excellent job of breaking out its non-GAAP earnings on a segment basis.

Segment Revenue and non-GAAP Income

Using the $20.7 million earnings number gives the company a 20.5% ROAE for the quarter with the main driver being the insurance business followed by strength in Tiptree Capital, which benefited from strength in shipping.

Segment Quarterly and YTD returns

As the above graph alone shows and as I have argued many times in the past, this company is really an insurance company and it's a hell of an insurance company. Even in a low interest rate environment which caps returns on the now $832 million float, Fortegra is solidly profitable thanks mainly to a 89.6% combined ratio for Q3 '21 and continued solid underwriting growth, all without major tail risk with which many insurance companies have to contend.

Fortegra Combined Ratios and Adjusted Net Income

Of course, it's no surprise that Fortegra is a gem. Warburg Pincus is investing $200 million in the company, a deal I profiled at the beginning of October and drove the stock up to these current levels. This quarterly performance only confirms the value that Warburg saw.

Valuation

Tiptree did an excellent job breaking down the sum of the parts in its October presentation for the Warburg deal.

The numbers above are $0.06 higher when taking into account the GAAP earnings. I won't add back the Invesque loss since the stock hasn't bounced at all. The only good things I can say about the Invesque disaster are the balance sheet seems to have stabilized (albeit with still far too much leverage) and there's less than $1/TIPT share downside if all Invesque equity is wiped out, which the Invesque CEO appears to be okay with as long as he keeps getting a salary.

I think you can also value the company on a multiple of earnings as well. I don't think one can annualize the past quarter simply because the shipping business is so volatile (which is why I hate it embedded within TIPT). However, just annualizing Fortegra and applying all of the corporate overhead (still too high but far more digestible given the huge gains seen from the Warburg deal), and you get about $45mm of net income ($19.5mm - $8.3mm) x 4 or $1.32. So at $15.15 (share price at time of writing) the stock is only 11.5x earnings, which is way too low for a growing company generating mid-teen to low twenty percent ROAE.

I continue to think the stock should at least trade close to the mid-$20 sum of the parts valuation laid out above minus a small conglomerate discount of perhaps 15%, so at least around $20.

Risk

The main risk is the Warburg deal not closing for some reason, like regulatory. I see that as a minimal risk. The company also could lose $1 of value if Invesque files for bankruptcy, which I view as unlikely, but that management team is so bad and self-serving, $0 on Invesque is a possibility. The shipping business also gives me agita as it's so cyclical from cash flow and asset value perspectives. The mortgage business should continue to do respectable ROE's and the asset manager is small and appears to take little risk so unlikely to cause much pain.

Conclusion

Tiptree has certainly been a name that has required a tremendous amount (too much) patience, but the value accretion is finally becoming apparent to the market. One can easily get distracted by the smaller parts of the business like shipping, mortgage, Invesque and asset management, but I encourage people to just focus on Fortegra. It's the bulk of the value of the enterprise and is a true jewel. At these values, the company is trading below the level at which Warburg just invested in Fortegra. Everything outside of Fortegra is free.