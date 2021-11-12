peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Nearly four years have passed since I started writing a very extensive series on Bitcoin (BTC-USD), comprised by the following articles:

I still recommend anyone not very familiar with Bitcoin to read the entire series, starting with the first article. Whether you share my opinions or not, you will greatly increase your knowledge on this cryptocurrency – the biggest of them all.

Today, I’m going to expand this series, by talking about Bitcoin’s failure, and how that became its biggest strength.

Bitcoin Failure?

Surely, I must be jesting, if I put “Bitcoin” and “failure” in the same sentence. But don’t stop reading just yet. To soothe your nerves, I am going to quote Satoshi Nakamoto himself. From his original paper which laid out the Bitcoin protocol in broad terms:

Abstract. A purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash would allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution.

Both the abstract of this paper and its body text are clear on what was Bitcoin's objective. It was to be peer-to-peer electronic cash. To enable payments

In that regard, we have long known it failed. Bitcoin has been in the market for 12 years, and its actual usage for payments lags even cash alternatives launched in single countries like in Brazil 12 months ago. As of September 2021, Bitcoin counts around 76 million users, and most of these are certainly speculating, versus 101 million using Brazil’s Pix Mobile, and these are certainly using it for payments.

Hence, when it comes to its original objective stated by its creator, Bitcoin unambiguously failed.

Of course, at the same time, Bitcoin wildly succeeded as a “store of value”, or perhaps for those more skeptical, as a trading sardine.

Bitcoin failed as electronic cash, obviously, because it’s very inconvenient in terms of speed, cost, energy usage, volatility, and so on. All factors which I explored already in the series.

As an example of why Bitcoin’s failure as cash was likely, we have Tesla (TSLA). Even Tesla / Elon Musk, which (very successfully) put part of its cash reserves in Bitcoin, stopped accepting Bitcoin after a short period. Although it was promised back in July that Tesla could accept Bitcoin again sometime in the future, reality is that it's November and no such thing happened.

Nominally, Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin because of its clear environmental impact. But in truth - even while accepting Bitcoin - Tesla had such severe rules for accepting it that it was a really ugly form of payment. Basically, all risk of Bitcoin’s volatility fell on the customer, between making an order and paying or even returning his car. That was quite incredible – a customer could be acquiring a $50,000 car, and end up having to pay double (if, for instance, Bitcoin fell in half). A true comedy which clearly showed why failure (as cash) was the only option.

El Salvador

Some could be surprised by El Salvador accepting Bitcoin as legal tender. It should be noticed that any small country can make this kind of publicity stunt. In practice, what resulted from it was the use of an App (Chivo) which can be like any other payments app (PayPal, Revolut, Wise, there are perhaps hundreds).

The Chivo app came with $30 in free money. This is a bit under 1% of El Salvador's GDP per capita, and more or less the same as being handed over $500 in the US to use an app. That would surely be a success. One can imagine that such an app would gather a bit more popularity in the US, though:

2.4* is an incredibly low rating, especially considering that one is getting the US equivalent of $500 just to like it.

Anyway, at least the app sometimes works. It being based on Bitcoin / Lightning or anything else is a mere coincidence (though it shows the Lightning network works). As I said, the payments system could have been based on anything else and work more or less the same way.

A true potential consequence of the Chivo app might happen on remittances, simply because El Salvador is poorly banked and there are mostly expensive services like Western Union serving it. It is possible to use apps like Wise to reduce transfer costs to around 0.5%, but they do involve some gymnastics (since they don't allow for a direct USD-USD transfer).

Finally, El Salvador also retains the USD as its other official currency and doesn't actually have any currency of its own.

This Failure Is One Of Bitcoin’s Greatest Strengths

But now, I’ll put forth a controversial thesis. Well, I know, Bitcoin “failing” is already controversial enough. But bear with me.

The thesis is that Bitcoin failing as cash made it easier for it to succeed as a trading sardine. Pardon me, as a store of value.

This is so because I believe Bitcoin is a pyramid. The return for any Bitcoin speculator can only come from another Bitcoin speculator paying more for it. In a pyramid, what’s critical are inflows versus outflows. You need more fresh money coming in than going out.

In a classic, centralized pyramid, if outflows start exceeding inflows, the pyramid collapses entirely. And since it’s guaranteed to collapse at some point, authorities don’t take kindly to people organizing and promoting such schemes.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, is a decentralized, self-adjusting pyramid. It self-adjusts because if outflows exceed inflows, the price simply drops. This reduces outflows (as the bitcoiners wanting out now have less value to sell). As long as inflows continue in some form, some “value” remains in the pyramid.

It is in this context that failure as cash helped Bitcoin. It helped, because it made it easier to contain outflows. If Bitcoin was very popular as cash, it would get used a lot to conduct commerce. And most of the purchases made with Bitcoin would be made from companies which would immediately turn around and convert (sell) the received Bitcoin to proper currency. Hence, purchases would turn into outflows. This is already true today as Bitcoin payment processors like BitPay enable exactly this for merchants.

As a curiosity, here’s BitPay’s monthly payments count in 2016 and now … these are low numbers, and not growing, even though they now include even more cryptocurrencies. And the main use (by far) is to buy gift cards (certainly also because this use likely allows one to avoid taxes).

Source: Bitpay.com

However, since Bitcoin failed as cash, this effect didn’t take place. Much more Bitcoin wasn’t used to buy stuff, and thus a lot more outflows were avoided.

Moreover, cash doesn’t subject you to income taxation. Either selling / withdrawing, or by acquiring something with Bitcoin, leads to the realization of taxable profits. That is, since Bitcoin went up a lot, buying anything with Bitcoin would make it effectively more expensive. Again this contributes to its failure as cash.

Anyway, what matters is: Bitcoin’s failure to become electronic cash has meant that it’s (by and large) not used for commerce. And as such, outflows which would be generated when using it for commerce are avoided. The fewer outflows, the easier it is to keep this decentralized pyramid going.

In a pyramid, inflows and outflows are the only 2 variables which matter. Hence, this effect (which limits outflows) is one of Bitcoin’s greatest strengths.

Authorities Don’t Care About Crypto

As I said, financial pyramidal schemes relying on new investors to pay old investors aren’t very popular with authorities. Typically, you’d be arrested if you openly tried to initiate and promote such a scheme.

However, decentralized cryptocurrencies can often avoid this persecution simply by stating some kind of lofty objective, even if ultimately they’re still relying on new investors to pay old ones. Bitcoin here has an interesting advantage – no one knows who Satoshi Nakamoto is.

So, there’s no one to prosecute. Plus, in fact, even if he was known, there would be no apparent reason to go after him. Most, if not all, crypto-related arrests have been of people directly stealing cash and crypto from “investors’” accounts (or exchanges).

Of course, authorities still go after things like illicit commerce (think Silk Road) or tax evasion. There, authorities care. But authorities, in general, don’t care about gigantic crypto pyramids simply because there’s no one to go after, and no obvious crime committed. Money does still change hands, and the final outcome will still be the same, though.

How Large Can It Get?

Ultimately, for Bitcoin and crypto in general, the main question has to be “how large can it get”? I mean in terms of market value.

The answer is “very large”. From what I can find, the largest group of financial pyramids ever got was in Albania, circa 1996/97. They rose to represent nearly half of Albania’s GDP. Then they imploded and led to a civil war with around 2,000 casualties.

So, that’s the “best case” scenario so far. 50% of GDP has happened, though in a strange and closed society.

Right now, all cryptos (more than 13,000 of them) put together are worth around $2.71 trillion. For reference, that’s around 13% of U.S. GDP. Of course, crypto is a worldwide (ex-China) phenomenon. From that perspective, crypto is now worth “only” around 3.9% of World GDP (ex-China). We can thus be “optimistic”.

Anyway, I don’t think we’ll go full Albania by far. But clearly, this kind of phenomenon can still grow a lot larger no matter what the final outcome is. Moreover, getting into this particular pyramid is only getting easier – as more and more apps and companies enable customers to easily step into the eventual meat grinder. This, again, makes inflows easier. And as we saw, a pyramid lives by the inflow/outflow balance.

Changing My Opinion

Is there a scenario where I could change my opinion? On the pyramid opinion, that's hard to change - after all, the return of one Bitcoin investor will always require another Bitcoin investor to pay more for it.

On Bitcoin suddenly returning to its original intent (payments-enabling peer-to-peer electronic cash), well, obviously what could change my opinion would be its wide adoption for such a purpose. Which, as we've seen, isn't happening - other much newer payment systems are developing much faster than Bitcoin, for that exact purpose. Bitcoin, when it comes to payments, is losing, not winning. But anything can happen. Maybe suddenly this will change.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s failure at its own original objective, being a payments-enabling peer-to-peer electronic cash, turned out to be an important strength. This is so because in failing at that objective, outflows were made harder. Ironically, taxes have had the same effect (made Bitcoin less attractive as cash, thus also making outflows be harder).

Bitcoin and crypto in general are decentralized pyramid schemes. Old “investors” get paid with new “investors’” money. In a pyramid scheme, all that matters are inflows and outflows.

Things which make inflows easier further the pyramid (ETFs, funds, easier customer access to crypto trading, etc.). Things which make outflows harder also further the pyramid (not being good to buy stuff, taxes if you sell, etc.).

Eventually, these pyramids will end like all other financial pyramids. However, it’s noteworthy how far we’ve come, and how farther still we could go if things get crazier.