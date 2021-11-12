onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) is well-positioned for the future. I expect that oil prices will stay higher for longer compared to market expectations. Lukoil is a key beneficiary of a higher oil price. The company will also benefit from the ESG waves in the West. There is broad underinvestment in oil production that should continue with rising ESG pressures on Western supermajors. Lukoil will be able to pick up slack and could even acquire assets at attractive prices. Lukoil's fortress balance sheet supports its shareholder-friendly distribution strategy. Furthermore, the company trades at a very attractive valuation offering capital gains potential. Lukoil is a strong buy for me.

Lukoil is a Great Play on this Macro-Political Environment

Lukoil benefits from the current macro and political environment. I wrote before on my macro view of global reopening, reflation, and structurally higher inflation. My expectations of higher economic activity call for higher energy demand. The higher demand will be met with lower supply when it comes to fossil fuels. A decade-long economic slump since the GFC combined with ESG concerns lead to significant underinvestment in energy production. Below is a chart from Bloomberg highlighting how we're through peak oil supply but how peak oil demand is years in the future. This supply/demand mismatch should keep oil prices tight in the future. However, the market doesn't think that the high prices will be a long-term theme evident in the oil futures curve below in strong backwardation. I believe that oil prices will remain high for much longer than market expectations.

Source: Bloomberg NEF

Source: CME Group as of November 12th, Author Analysis

Lukoil is a great way of capitalizing. Oil supermajors are being forced to transition away from fossil fuels. Events such as Exxon's (XOM) investor debacles that sparked the company's green energy steps and the Dutch court ruling against Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) have expedited the switch. While Western majors are undergoing a strong transition, most national oil champions (NOCs) aren't as concerned with ESG. Below is another chart from Bloomberg highlighting this point. Bloomberg Intelligence calculates a climate transition score for major oil producers to rank their "greenness". Supermajors average a 6 in this score, starkly higher than Lukoil's 2.2. With the Biden administration unlikely to bring US shale supply back, and Western producers more and more under the spotlight, Western investment in traditional energy production will only fall. Producers of countries that are less sensitive towards environmental issues will pick up the production slack that Western ones will drop. Lukoil's benefits will be two-fold, higher oil prices from underinvestment and increased capacity pick-up from the West will boost the company's cash flows over the coming years.

Accretive acquisitions could be in the cards as well. Reducing capacity and sitting on reserves is capital destructive. Western producers will be looking to offload reserves. Lukoil will have its choices with its fortress balance sheet. It has a negligible net debt position and its EBITDA/Interest Expense is >30x. Multiple majors going to market trying to sell multiple assets could give Lukoil options. The company has always been a disciplined and successful investor of capital and I expect it to be no different over the coming decade and I expect to acquire prime assets at steal prices.

The Stock Pays to Wait

The fortress balance sheet isn't only good for acquisitions. The company is very generous with its rich cash flows. Lukoil's dividend yield for this fiscal year is ~9%. This is an excellent return considering that Lukoil's cash flows bear little currency risk as they're highly tied to oil prices. However, it gets even better with consensus expecting ~11% dividend yields for the next few years. An 11% yield means that the investment will pay for itself just in dividends in 9 years. I see this as a great opportunity particularly considering that this is for a company with operational upside.

Lukoil's Valuation is Very Cheap

I built a simple discounted cash flow (DCF) model to show the opportunity. I've used Capital IQ analyst consensus' free cash flow estimates as the main input in my model. Bear in mind that, like the market, the analyst consensus is most likely expecting a more subdued oil price in the future and that the model is fundamentally conservative right off the bat. I did what I could to make it more conservative. I've used GuruFocus WACC of 13.89% as opposed to Finbox's 7.5%. In my terminal value, I've used Lukoil's average Market Cap/leveraged free cash flow multiple for the past 5 years of 13.12x. I believe that this is fair to modest as the next 5 years' higher multiple advantages from higher relative growth and oil price along with Lukoil's NOC-specific advantages will be somewhat offset by rising ESG concerns. Below is my model.

I calculate a 28% upside to the current valuation. This places Lukoil in the strong buy category for me. I have conviction in capital appreciation given my non-consensus view of sustained high oil prices and NOC's taking advantage of supermajor's transitions. I'm happy to collect my double-digit dividend yield while I wait for the thesis to play out.