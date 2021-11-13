Andrii Zorii/iStock via Getty Images

This is co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

There’s no use denying the facts, so let’s face them: It's a tough time for everyone right now, especially retirees.

You probably already know the news below, but let me feature it anyway:

(Source: CNBC)

That meant inflation growth soared at its fastest rate in 31 years.

(Source: CNBC)

Producer prices are rising even faster. And many economists think that record consumer demand this holiday season – combined with ongoing supply chain disruption – means that wholesale inflation won't peak until December or January.

In which case, consumer prices might peak three to six months later.

Six percent core inflation means about 7%-8% Consumer Price Index ('CPI'). That includes food and fuel, which are obviously essentials we can't live without.

And in 2022, we could peak at 20% or higher inflation.

Normally, when inflation is this high, interest rates are soaring. That way, real yields remain positive and allow fixed-income investors to preserve their purchasing power.

Not this time though since the Fed is working hard to make sure government borrowing costs stay low.

The solution to all this financial upheaval is to own assets that appreciate rapidly and preserve your buying power.

Historically, stocks are the No. 1 way to grow your income and wealth faster than inflation. But here lies another major problem for retirees…

Adjusted for inflation, the S&P 500’s risk-expected returns are actually negative for the next five years. That’s because, according to JPMorgan (JPM), that index is 30% overvalued.

Likewise, bonds are yielding -3.5% at the moment, using the official government estimates.

Yet cash is the most dangerous asset to own over the long term because it's 100% guaranteed to lose value.

Fortunately, it's a market of stocks and not a stock market. Something wonderful is always on sale. And today that includes New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) an excellent high-yield dividend champion… though one you've probably never heard of.

Until now.

Reason 1: Quality and Safety Retirees Can Trust

As usual with a Dividend Sensei portfolio pick, let’s discuss the following metric:

And this one…

And this one…

See why we like it?

Those assessments make it the 194th highest-quality company on Dividend Sensei’s 506-strong Master List. This is an elite collection. The best of the safety-focused best.

NJR's 81% quality score means its similar in quality to such blue-chips as:

Eli Lilly (LLY)

(LLY) Amazon (AMZN)

(AMZN) American Express (AXP)

NJR traces its roots back to 1952… and has been paying dividends the entire time. Moreover, it’s raised that dividend 26 years in a row now, through:

3 recessions

The 2 worst economic crises of the past 75 years

3 bear markets

Interest rates ranging from 0.5% to 7%

Inflation ranging from 1% to 6.2%

This is a gas utility with a recession-resistant business model. It has both regulated and non-regulated operations alike, with the former being called New Jersey Natural Gas. That segment does exactly what it says: delivers natural gas to 560,000 customers across the Garden State.

As for its non-regulated business, that includes retail gas supply and solar investments (predominantly in New Jersey). And the company has also invested in several large midstream gas projects.

Keep in mind that utilities have built-in protection against inflation like the 24% gas price surge we saw in October. But on top of that, NJR is also one of the fastest-growing utilities, with management guiding for 8% dividend growth over time.

But that growth isn’t coming at the expense of quality. NJR has good relations with both regulators and clients. In fact, it’s ranked No. 1 for customer service among East Coast gas utilities.

As a $3.7 billion market cap company, NJR doesn't pay for a corporate credit rating. However, its main business is A+ rated by Moody's and Fitch.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Admittedly, NJR's leverage is running high right now. And it will continue to do so for the next few years because of recent acquisitions.

But its 13-year median debt/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is a safe 4.92. Which the bond market expects it to eventually return to.

That’s because NJR’s cash flow is expected to grow very rapidly coming out of the pandemic.

NJR's current borrowing costs are 3.03%, a figure that should increase to about 3.6% over the long term as interest rates normalize.

Now, NJR's smaller size means it has to use more secured debt than larger utilities. Yet those debt maturities are very well-staggered. So refinancing this debt will likely not be an issue.

In the meantime, management plans to fund 47% of its growth plans with debt, which is lower than its historical 55%.

Next up, let’s consider Wall Street’s favorite quality proxy.

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

Overall, NJR has historically had above-average profitability. And while the pandemic has negatively affected its profitability, this company’s narrow moat appears stable going forward.

For context, 8.6% is the median net margin for regulated utilities. And NJR's are expected to rise to 12% by 2025.

Speaking of things that are going up, let’s talk about NJR’s dividend, which is expected to grow at almost 8% over time. That’s double the industry norm.

Can it do that safely? Well, the safe payout ratio for utilities is 75%. And NJR's is 60%, a figure that’s only expected to rise to 64% by 2026.

That should allow it to retain nearly $600 million in post-dividend earnings to reinvest in its business.

(Source: Investor presentation)

And all while beating inflation with just its dividend alone.

Reason 2: A Solid Long-Term Growth Plan With Inflation-Beating Income Growth

New Jersey Resources plans to grow at 6%-10% over time. But we understand if some of you are skeptical considering current and proposed climate change policies.

So consider how the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that U.S. gas demand will keep rising through at least 2050. Which means that NJR has a long time to make its transition to alternative energy.

Yet it’s already investing heavily into that goal. On the company’s Q3 earnings call, CEO Steve Westhoven said:

“New Jersey is committed to its solar industry, targeting 750 megawatts per year of new capacity through 2030... “Using an electricity source from the adjacent solar facility, water will be separated into hydrogen and oxygen, and the carbon-free hydrogen will be blended into our distribution system. We expect the project to be in service this fall and, once completed, will be the first utility on the East Coast directly injecting green hydrogen into an existing natural gas distribution system... “In addition to our hydrogen project, we're exploring investment opportunities in renewable natural gas within our service territory. As RNG and hydrogen technologies continue to scale, we expect that our existing natural gas distribution system will deliver more decarbonized fuel, dramatically reducing emissions without the need for a massive build-out of costly infrastructure required to full electrification."

It's important to remember that utilities can't grow quickly without investing in a larger rate base. That means the same energy transition that has some investors so worried is actually a major growth opportunity for NJR.

The state of New Jersey has ambitious plans for transitioning to a green economy. And the company of New Jersey (Resources) has reasonable plans to cash in on those regulatory mandates.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The more approved spending it can do, the faster it can grow. And, already, NJR has a $2.6 billion growth backlog that's 50% focused on renewables.

For context, NextEra Energy (NEE), the world’s largest utility by market cap, has a market cap 45x as large yet only a $60 billion growth backlog.

Admittedly, right now, NJR is lobbying regulators to not go overboard with the shift from gas to electric, which could cost the people of New Jersey $100 billion. As it knows, renewable natural gas from landfills could supply 90% of America's gas needs.

But even so, it’s well-positioned to capitalize on its state’s decarbonization goals.

Even now, it’s diversifying into hydrogen… which diesel-truck maker Cummins (CMI) estimates could be a $3.2 trillion addressable market and McKinsey estimates will grow 77x between 2020 and 2050.

What else is this company up to? Well, NJR is already the largest solar power provider in the state.

Its solar investments thus far total $1 billion and have delivered about 8% returns on invested capital. That’s about 2x its cost of capital compared to about 9.6% for its core gas business.

In short, solar is growing at a 16% compound annual growth rate ('CAGR'), and NJR wants a piece of that large and fast-growing market.

(Source: Investor presentation)

NJR already invested $1 billion into solar from 2011 through 2020. And it plans to invest another $850 million through 2024.

Even without future tax credits, it expects solar investments to pay a 7%-9% return on invested capital ('ROIC') versus its 4.9% cost of capital. Moreover, all of these green energy exploits could allow it to diversify into other states as well.

NJR brought in net income of $194 million in 2020. And it’s expected to report $167 million this year, an obvious decrease. But consider its projected growth consensus after that:

$217 million in 2022

$235 million in 2023

$329 million in 2024

$281 million in 2025

That’s 7.69% annualized growth from 2020 through 2025. And here are some other growth consensus figures for that timeline:

Analysts expect it to grow in the 6%-7.1% CAGR range. And management expects 6%-10%.

Smoothing for outliers, NJR's historical analyst margins-of error is 5% to the downside and 30% to the upside.

So we’re talking about a 5%-10% CAGR historical margin-of-error adjusted consensus growth range and 6%-10% CAGR management guidance.

NJR's growth backlog is sufficient to generate historical growth rates, which are above-average for utilities.

Reason 3: A Wonderful Company at a Fair Price

In the modern low-rate era, 17x-18x earnings are what investors have been paying for New Jersey Resources.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (11-Years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-year median P/S 1.31 $26.72 $30.26 $30.65 $28.82 $33.01 5-year average yield 2.78% $44.96 $52.16 $52.16 $55.54 $60.43 13-year median yield 3.07% $40.72 $47.23 $47.23 $50.29 $54.72 25-year average yield 3.57% $35.01 $40.62 $40.62 $43.25 $47.06 earnings 17.61 $36.46 $37.96 $39.72 $42.63 $58.99 operating cash flow 13.42 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EBITDA 12.56 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EBIT (operating income) 19.19 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A average $35.66 $40.21 $40.73 $41.96 $48.40 $40.66 current price $38.85 discount to fair value -8.94% 3.38% 4.61% 7.41% 19.72% 4.45% upside to fair value (excluding dividends) -8.21% 3.49% 4.84% 8.00% 24.57% 4.65% 2021 EPS 2022 EPS 2021 weighted EPS 2022 weighted EPS 12-month forward EPS 12-month average fair value forward P/E current forward P/E $2.15 $2.26 $0.29 $1.96 $2.25 18.1 17.3

Essentially, NJR is worth about 18x earnings and trading at 17.3x.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $43.43 $39 (DCF model = 17.4 PE) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 10.48% 0.31% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 11.70% 0.31% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $44.88 $40.45 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 13.37% 3.88% Upside To Price Target (Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 15.43% 4.04%

Analysts are very bullish on NJR, expecting 15% total returns in the next year.

12-Month Forward S&P Bottom-Up Consensus 5137.51 Forward P/E Forecast (12 Months From Now) Forward Overvaluation Forecast (12 Months From Now) 12-Month Consensus Market Return Potential 9.3% 21.80 29.7%

Now, NJR isn’t likely to achieve 16% returns unless it becomes 10% overvalued. Then again, that's more likely than the S&P remaining 30% overvalued for another year.

We don't actually care about 12-month price targets, of course. Those never have any basis in our recommendations. But we hope we’ve demonstrated that this stock has much more than a mere year’s worth of potential.

NJR is a potentially reasonable buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

NJR Total Return Potential

And don’t forget that this is in the context of a 30% overvalued S&P 500. Analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver about 21% of total returns over the next five years.

Yet investors buying NJR today can reasonably expect a five-year consensus return potential of 8%-12% CAGR.

Risk Profile: Why New Jersey Resources Isn't Right For Everyone

Before you run out and buy New Jersey Resources… don't forget that all companies have risk profiles you should understand and be comfortable with.

So understand that this stock’s risk profile includes:

Political and regulatory risk, as rate cases can sometimes be worse than expected

Growth project execution risk

Disruption risk since natural gas will eventually be replaced with electric resources

Talent retention risk, considering current wage pressure in the tightest job market in over 50 years

Supply chain disruption risk, which can disrupt growth project execution

Data security risk from hackers and ransomware

If you believe you can handle those negative potentials, then there’s a lot of positive potential to claim your piece of.

In Conclusion…

The good news is that runaway inflation isn't likely to last for a decade, as it did in the 1970s.

Today is more like the 1940s, where sky-high inflation was created by supply constraints and major government spending.

The bad news is that. no matter how long 5%, 6%, 7% (or potentially 20% for some people) inflation lasts… cash is losing value at the fastest rate in 31 years.

If core inflation hits 6% next year, as some economists forecast, that would be the highest in four decades. So right now is not the time to own cash or bonds, other than in your emergency fund.

Then again, it's also not the time to panic. We want to make reasonable and prudent long-term investment decisions that can help us fight inflation, retire rich, and stay rich in retirement.

If interest rates stay low, then asset prices could continue to outpace inflation in general, at least for the next year or so. That’s certainly the hope.

But since hope is hardly a sound long-term financial strategy, buying world-class, high-yield businesses with a proven track record of adapting and thriving in even the harshest of inflation and economic times…

That’s our best bet to preserve and grow our income and wealth over time.

New Jersey Resources might not be on many people's radar, given its $3.7 billion market cap. But given its industry-leading growth rates and reasonable valuation, that merely makes it a hidden gen high-yield aristocrat you can safely buy today.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NJR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.