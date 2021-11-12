AlSimonov/iStock via Getty Images

"The pandemic caused economic dislocation unlike any prior recession."

So says Richard Curtin, chief economists of the consumer survey conducted by the University of Michigan.

U.S. consumer sentiment in November hit its lowest level in a decade.

The University of Michigan survey produced an index level of 66.8 in November, down from 71.7 in October.

Furthermore, economists had forecast a reading of 72.4 for November, so the degree of this decline was totally unexpected.

This news came alongside the information that the nationwide worker shortage is growing: the number of people quitting their jobs has reached new heights.

A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September.

The number of job openings remains at new record levels.

And although most consumers reported nominal gains in incomes, half of all families' survey said that they anticipated lower incomes next year, when adjusted for inflation.

"Respondents in the survey reported rising prices for homes, vehicles and durable goods more frequently than any other time in more than half a century."

Analysts at Oxford Economics also noted to spend that consumers have "continued to spend at a healthy clip"..... "However, supply chain headaches will probably worsen in the fourth quarter, suggesting that consumer sentiment will also struggle to bounce back this year."

Covid-19 Recession And Beyond

This is one of the main points I have been trying to present in my articles over the last two or three weeks.

The events of the past two years or so have resulted in massive amounts of economic dislocation and these dislocations have produced different results than any other recession.

The dislocations have also resulted from the actions of the federal government and the Federal Reserve, and the U.S. Congress has added massive amounts of money and spending into the economy that have only added to the amount of disruptions that dominate the scene right now.

As mentioned above, we have lots and lots of people that have left the labor force for various and sundry reasons.

But, we also have a massive labor shortage throughout the economy.

Then, again, there is so much money floating around in the banks and in the financial markets that borrowing is at an all-time high and organizations like blank check companies, or, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or, SPACs, are arranging for billions and billions of dollars to finance companies that need money.

Then, again, you have the stock market in the U.S. hitting over 60 new historic highs during the year, and more are expected.

Everywhere there seem to be either excesses or deficiencies.

Dislocations.

How To Respond?

And, this situation creates problems for individuals and businesses and governments.

How do we respond to these dislocations?

How do policymakers respond to these dislocations?

For one, these dislocations, I believe, are a major factor in why consumer prices are increasing so dramatically. And, they are also a reason why the price increases are not going to end any time soon.

People and businesses are responding to the dislocations that exist within the economy by raising prices. And, the dislocations, given the fiscal and monetary conditions created by the federal government, are not seemingly going away.

Thus, the existence of all the dislocations in the economy is causing people to act in ways unlike how they responded to the economic recovery following the Great Recession, which ended in June 2009.

In the economic recovery following the Great Recession, the economy reacted smoothly and steadily to the stimulus contributing to the recovery and consumer prices rose steadily, but only modestly.

The consumer prices index rose at an annual compound rate of only 2.3 percent for the full period of economic expansion between the end of the Great Recession and the start of the Covid-19 Recession.

After being fooled in the early stages of the past recovery, given that the federal government and the Federal Reserve, both provided plenty of stimulus dollars, economic and financial analysts have been cautious about showing much concern for the recent rising rate of inflation.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, has led the discussion about the current burst of inflation being only "temporary." Consumer prices are rising now, but, according to Mr. Powell, they will be dropping back to lower levels as we go into 2022.

Many other analysts have taken a similar position.

The problem is, as I have discussed above, the situation is different this time.

The earlier experience did not have the dislocations we are now seeing, and consequently, the economy is now responding differently than it did during the early stages of the past period of economic expansion.

Policy Dilemma

This situation is causing a problem for both the federal government and the Federal Reserve.

The federal government responded quickly to the spread of the pandemic and the following economic recession. The federal government made lots of money available to people in need. This was good.

The Biden administration has passed an infrastructure bill that will put a lot of money into the economy and is pushing for a lot more stimulus in the form of a massive Build Back Better bill.

The Federal Reserve is beginning to taper its purchases of securities this month, but the plan is still for the Fed to purchase $420 billion in securities, outright, by the end of May 2022.

This is a whooping amount of money.

The University of Michigan Consumer Survey is giving us some indication that consumers are not looking at all the stimulus as something that will help them. These consumers also seem to be indicating that the growing rise in prices is going to create a major impact on the economy.

The unknown in this picture is how is the federal government and how is the Federal Reserve going to react to this information.

Continuing to push for more and more stimulus is not the answer. But, when with the government realize this and when will the government do something about it?