Investment Thesis

Organon (NYSE:OGN), a company formed via the spin-out of pharma giant Merck's (MRK) Women's Health, Biosimilars and Established Brands divisions into a new entity, is an unusual investment opportunity, but one that demands closer inspection based on fundamental analysis that appears to offer exceptional value for money.

Since I last posted on Organon toward the end of July, its stock price had risen by 20%, to a high of $37, before yesterday's earnings announcement, which caused a slight selloff - current trading price is $34.

What makes Organon - which officially began trading as a standalone company in June this year - unusual is that it combines a Women's Health division that had underperformed as part of Merck, a biosimilars division that's early stage, consisting of only a handful of products and delivering just $306m of revenues so far this year, and an Established Brands division whose sales are falling significantly owing to products' loss of patent exclusivity.

It doesn't sound like a recipe for success on the face of it, and Merck shareholders - who received one tenth of a share of Organon for each share of Merck held - may be unwilling owners of the company's stock.

The good news, however, is that all of this has been baked into Organon's share price and market valuation, which currently stands at $8.8bn.

When we consider that Organon management is forecasting for revenues of $6.2bn - $6.3bn in FY21, and already has earned net income of $1.2bn across the first nine months of this year, we can calculate a forward price to sales ratio of 1.4x, and forward price to earnings ratio of <6x, which is almost laughably good value - no major pharma can come close to matching Organon's current value proposition.

Organon also pays a dividend, which will be calculated as a low twenties percentage of free cash flow, according to management. The dividend is currently worth $0.28 per share per quarter, for a yield of ~3.2% at current share price.

It's rare to come across a company that offers such an apparently clear case for share price appreciation - how long can a profitable company earning >$6bn of revenues per annum continue to trade at a P/S ratio <2?

For context, Vertex (VRTX), the pharma with a lucrative Cystic Fibrosis franchise, earned $6.2bn of revenues in FY20, and trades at a price of $186, with a PE of 23x and P/S of 8.2x, and many investors consider this to be a strong value proposition.

With that said, no investment is ever fully derisked, and it's clear that Organon faces some significant challenges as it attempts to turn around one failing division, manage the slowly declining sales of another, and build a third more or less from scratch.

In my last note, I took a deep dive look at Organon through the lens of its Investor Day and presentation. This time, I'll review progress by analysing Q321 results, forward guidance, and progress to date, starting with Women's Health.

Organon Recent Progress - M&A in Women's Health A Good Start

Considering its current valuation relative to its sales, you could almost forgive Organon's management team for taking a hands-off approach, and focusing on keeping sales of its 49 different Established Brands profitable as revenues slowly shrink in the face of generic competition, returning a nice profit to shareholders by maintaining gross sales margins, currently 65%.

Instead, Organon and its CEO Kevin Ali - a Merck veteran of 30 years who once took charge of Merck's overseas operations, and now oversees a company which generates 75% of its sales ex-US - have signaled their intent to put Women's Health front and centre of its future business model with three acquisitions across the past quarter.

Organon's acquisitions in Women's Health division to date. Source: Q3 earnings presentation.

In July, Organon paid $25 million in cash plus up to $475 million in milestone payments for worldwide rights to Ebopiprant, an investigational treatment for preterm labor obtained from Obseva.

Ebopiprant is an orally active, selective prostaglandin F2α (PGF2α) receptor antagonist being evaluated as a potential treatment for preterm labor by reducing inflammation and uterine contractions.

In Phase 2a studies in combination with Atosiban infusion, the therapy reduced the rate of women who delivered within 48 hours of starting treatment, and is expected to enter a Phase 2/3 trial.

Preterm labor impacts an estimated 15m babies - around 11% of all babies born globally - and there are currently no FDA-approved tocolytic medications available for treatment of preterm labor.

In June, Organon also paid $240m to acquire Alydia Health and its JADA system, which is designed to stop excessive bleeding after childbirth. JADA received 510k clearance from the FDA in August 2020.

Finally, prior to releasing Q3 earnings, the company announced the acquisition of Forendo Pharma, paying $75m upfront, with $270m of development milestones, and $600m of sales milestone payments also on the table.

Forendo's lead asset is FOR-6219 - an experimental oral inhibitor of 17β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1 (HSD17B1) being developed to treat endometriosis. Endometriosis affects ~170m women worldwide, Organon estimates, and FOR-6219 is Phase 2 clinical study ready.

It's unclear what volume of sales the new therapies will bring in, and both FOR-6219 and Ebopiprant still have significant regulatory hurdles to clear before they are approved, but the three acquisitions serve to beef up the division, which is primarily dependent on sales of Nexplanon, a form of implantable birth control, which delivered sales of $175m in Q321, down 7% year-on-year, but accounting for nearly half of the divisions total quarterly sales of $381m.

Organon's long-term goal is to drive Women's Health revenues by double-digit percentages annually, to compensate for falling revenues in its Established Brands division, and Nexplanon is considered a potential blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) seller by management, which also views its fertility treatments Follistim, Orgalutran and Elonva - whose sales were respectively $61m, $49m and $21m in Q321 - as central to its growth strategy.

On the Q321 earnings call, CEO Ali commented that:

These products are used in the patient-friendly GNRH antagonist protocol, which requires fewer injections and it's favoured in conjunction with egg and embryo freezing.

Adding:

Low birth rates are a growing threat to some very large economies such as China, the U.S., and Japan, triggering public sector responses that serve as structural tailwinds for fertility treatment.

Declines in Established Brands Ought To Plateau, but Mid Single-Digit Organic Growth Targets May Be Tough To Meet

The progress within Women's Health may reflect Organon's progressive new direction - and an estimated (by management) $60bn market, in which the company has a current competitive advantage is attractive - but the recent acquisition spree may need to be continued if Organon wants to achieve its stated goal of growing company revenues in the mid-single digits even as sales in its Established Brands division slide. It's a good start, but possibly no more than that.

In Q321, Established Brands - split between Cardiovascular ($397m of sales), Respiratory ($250m), non-opioid pain ($224m), and Others ($156m) - earned a total of $1.03bn - down 8% year-on-year.

Organon revenue drivers by division and geography. Source: Organon investor day presentation.

Management insists that after 2021, most of the loss of exclusivity ("LOE") issues affecting sales within Established Brands will have passed, and sales declines will plateau, as Ali explained on the earnings call:

It is the last year during which the portfolio is subject to significant new LOE risk. Beyond 2021, the impact from the LOEs decreases significantly. This portfolio of 49 products that comprised of brands with significant customer loyalty that tend to respond well to promotion.

It's certainly true that it's easier to sell products with entrenched markets than to establish new ones, and to drive higher sales margins, which is a large part of the reason - perhaps more so than the promise of Women's Health and biosimilars - that Organon stock looks such good value. Additionally, China is an important growth market, as Ali discussed yesterday:

China established brands revenue continues to grow strong double-digits because of Brand Loyalty offsetting the impact of the volume-based procurement program or VPP.

In many ways the Established brands division - which has driven >$3bn of sales in the first three quarters of 2021 - takes the pressure off the other two divisions, affording plenty of time to make the right acquisitions and launch new pipeline products, but there is still a challenge here - Organon does not have much of a pipeline to speak of at present and its Established Brands business is primarily conducted overseas, strategically more challenging than domestic markets.

Biosimilars Needs A Boost But May Be A Slow Burner, While Competition Is Intense

Biosimilars is a high growth market, as shown below in a slide from the investor day presentation.

Source: iOrganon investor day presentation.

The trouble is, Organon's division is in its infancy, with three brands - Renflexis, Ontruzant and Brenzys - biosimilars for autoimmune conditions, breast cancer therapy trastuzumab and plaque psoriasis - contributing just $140m of revenues in Q321.

Organon says it intends to launch a new product every 1-2 years, and as we can see above, there are plenty of targets, including multi-billion-selling assets such as Humira, Rituximab, and Herceptin all going off patent.

Organon may need to ramp up faster than this however to keep pace with established generics manufacturers such as Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), Sun Pharmaceuticals, and perhaps most importantly, Viatris, a company formed via the spin-off of Pfizer's Upjohn Established Brands division, and a merger with generics giant Mylan (my September note here).

Although Organon is in an enviable position to make acquisitions in biosimilars as it has done in Women's Health, and the company also has Samsung Bioepis as a partner - an experienced biosimilar operator - presently, there does not appear to be too much for investors to get excited about here.

Conclusion - A Transitional Year Is To Be Expected - The Buy Thesis Holds Firm (But Don't Expect Fireworks Yet)

All in all, Organon's Q321 results - its first as a newly formed entity - can probably be celebrated owing to the fact that there were no nasty surprises for investors to digest.

The company more or less maintained its FY21 guidance for $6.2 - $6.3bn of revenues, established a dividend which offers genuine value at a yield of >3%, made some notable acquisitions within women's health, and reassured investors that losses in Established Brands would stabilize from 2022 onwards.

That's probably about as much as anybody could expect, but the results did not entirely satisfy the market, since shares slid from ~$37, to $34. That's by no means disastrous, and there are no clear red flags evident, although some signs of the challenge management has on its hands were visible.

Although acquisition hungry, Organon is far from cash rich - near-term cash has fallen to just $1bn, and net debt currently stands at $8.3bn. Pro forma net leverage stands at ~3.7x, just above management's target of 3.5x.

Does that leave enough room for the acquisitions management needs to make to grow its Women's Health revenues by a promised double-digit percentage per annum, however? And how much of a drain on financial resources will the development of biosimilar products be?

Frankly, thanks to Organon's absurdly low valuation, this may not matter much for at least 2-3 more years - the stabilisation of Established Brands and consistently earning EPS of >$1.5 per quarter - as was achieved in Q321 - ought to be enough to ensure that Organon stock is well protected against downside risk, and it would seem odd if the market did not eventually acknowledge that the valuation of Organon's business is too low.

Perhaps that will happen over time as shares are passed from investors who never wanted to own Organon stock, to those who see the opportunity to buy into an undervalued company.

Organon simply has too much going for it - a vastly experienced management team, global presence, a potent blend of triple-digit million selling assets, and two nascent divisions derisked by a third, established business - to fail, in my view.

It will be interesting to see if management opts for more leverage in order to supercharge growth in Women's Health and Biosimilars - personally, I think they should - but either way, this company ought to eventually reward the patient investor.