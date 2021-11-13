High Arctic Energy Services' (HGHAF) CEO Mike Maguire on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (OTCPK:HGHAF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2021 4:00 PM ET

Mike Maguire – Chief Executive Officer

Lance Mierendorf – Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Tang – ATB Capital Markets

Mike Maguire

Thank you, Amar, and good afternoon to everyone. Welcome to High Arctic third quarter conference call. Today, I’ll be providing an update on the press release we issued before market this morning November 12. Following my remarks, I will hand the call over to Lance Mierendorf, who on the 1st of October to a permanent appointment as Chief Financial Officer following a six month period performing in an acting capacity. Lance will be discussing our financial performance for the third quarter of 2021. After our formal comments, I will open the call to answer any questions that you might have.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High Arctic’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and they are subject to certain risks, which could cause actual performance and financial results to vary materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on these risks, please take a look at our management’s discussion and analysis and the 2020 Annual Information Form under the heading Risk Factors.

Well, with the continued 2021 rally in oil and gas prices, I believe that the market and our corporation have reached an inflection point. Commodity pricing above pre-pandemic levels continued through the third quarter and reached new highs in the fourth quarter. Most analysts are now predicting prices to remain at or above pre-pandemic levels through 2022, with the sentiment being supported by the futures market. There are strong fundamentals for High Arctic to expect substantial activity growth in 2022 across both segments and geographies.

Despite some remaining travel constraints and supply chain challenges, I’m pleased to report that the meticulous planning in Papua New Guinea for the various activities associated with the mobilization of our Rig 115, both of the camps and all of the support equipment is well underway and has kept us on schedule for a commencement of operations prior to year end. The camps are now established and occupancy levels are increasing as personnel continue to mobilize and the main rig equipment progresses towards the well site.

The physical location of the work site positions our rig well for additional work on exploration commitment wells in nearby license blocks, however as yet further drilling plans have not yet materialized. One of the ongoing challenges faced is COVID-19, which continued to hamper activity for the corporation during the third quarter. This was especially noted in High Arctic’s Canadian operations where significant operating hours were lost due to confirmed COVID cases and the enacting of subsequent protocols agreed with our staff and customers to minimize transmission and maintain compliance with government rules.

Having already established a vaccination requirement in Papa New Guinea earlier in the year, in September we implemented a similar program in Canada, which requires all employees to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 antigen test in order to access any of our work sites. To date, we have experienced strong cooperation from staff, and we continue to monitor compliance with an intent to simplify the program once effective complete vaccination has realized when customer and governmental COVID-19 rules change. We expect these actions will substantially reduce the risk of future site shutdowns in Canada and Papa New Guinea.

We saw across the board utilization rates of High Arctic services in Canada increased this quarter. However, the result was subdued somewhat by the operating hours, lost to COVID, as well as soft utilization under one of our Canadian well service contracts.

In production services, our Concord Well Servicing fleet utilization was 41% in Q3 versus industry utilization of 38% and better than the 39% utilization rates in the same period last year.

Our High Arctic snubbing package utilization increased to 22% in the third quarter, up from 17% during the third quarter of last year. We have engaged in dialogue with this key well servicing customer, as we have with all customers. On pricing increases, more efficient use of our services and if appropriate the release of rigs for redeployment elsewhere. We have generally found customers receptive to reasonable price increases with many increases agreed through the third quarter, providing contribution lite in the period.

I’d also like to mention that activity in the nitrogen pumping line of our Canadian Ancillary Services segment was up 85% on last year’s third quarter. And the catwalks that we acquired in the beginning of the quarter made their first contribution to earnings in the same segment. We expect the catwalk contributions to increase this quarter with the deployment of upgraded units at higher prices and further contribution growth is expected in 2022, as High Arctic takes full control and realizes the full income.

Throughout 2021 it is being pleasing that income from our Canadian operation has been able to offset the losses from Papua New Guinea and maintain a healthy cash balance. With rig activity recommencing and PNG, we took the decision to distribute some of our surplus cash balance and amount carried since 2019 back to our patient shareholders by way of a special $0.20 dividend. That followed the repayment in Q1 this year of the $10 million we drew down on our revolving loan facility, following the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

High Arctic will continue to develop its technologies, including our patent pending rig design. We will also continue to explore opportunities to make acquisitions like our catwalks, that strengthen our service base and enhance value to shareholders. With our strong balance sheet position, we will carefully review strategic mergers that strengthen both parties.

With that, I would now like to pass the call over to Lance to discuss key financial highlights from the quarter in more detail.

Lance Mierendorf

Thank you, Mike. I plan to briefly discuss the key performance results of High Arctic’s third quarter activity. As Mike mentioned, we saw rig mobilization efforts get underway in Papua New Guinea, after unplanned and unavoidable delays that took place earlier in the year. In Canada we saw growth in demand across all of our service segments, but did experience headwinds in the quarter that we are endeavoring to overcome as we head into 2022.

On a consolidated basis, High Arctic’s Q3 revenues were $18.7 million. And the corporation generated EBITDA of $1.3 million. This compares to revenue of $18.5 million and $2.9 million of EBITDA for the same period in 2020, during which the company received an additional $1.8 million of government subsidies. At 20%, the company has maintained relatively consistent operating margins throughout 2021. But this 20% is lower compared to 2020 when we were more active in our Papua New Guinea operations, which contribute higher margins to the company’s consolidated results.

In our Production Services Division, revenues were marginally higher in Q3 2021 relative to Q3 2020 and was constrained by COVID-related wells site shutdowns and lower than anticipated demand under one of our main well servicing contracts. Across High Arctic’s operations throughout Alberta, we increased our engagements and discussions with existing and potential customers on expanding our services. This correlates with improved market conditions and sustained higher commodity prices.

Q3 2021 segment operating margins as a percentage of revenue was 15% in the Production Services Division, it declined from 30% achieved in the prior year, which was materially impacted by wage subsidies related to oilfield services salaries. In the third quarter, the company’s Canadian well service rigs generated $11 million in revenue on 18,175 operating hours with an average revenue per hour of $602.

Our average fleet of 49 registered Concord Service rigs achieved 41% utilization rate during the quarter, three percentage points higher than in utilization in the CAOEC registered rigs. In Q3, Canadian snubbing packages generated revenues of $2.1 million on 1,569 operating hours, which is 20% higher compared to Q3 2020, snubbing utilization improved across the fleet, as we actively enhanced our marketing efforts to potential new clients. Due to the challenging market conditions in target areas in the United States, no activity was undertaken in the United States during 2021. The company is currently in the process of relocating marketable equipment to Canada and determining the most appropriate exit strategy.

Moving to our high margin Ancillary Services segment revenue increased to $2.8 million in the quarter, up from $1.2 million in the quarter of the same quarter the previous year. On year-to-date basis, both revenues and operating margins within this segment were generally consistent with the prior year as increases in Canada offset lower revenues from PNG. Higher quarterly revenues were due to the demand for High Arctic’s nitrogen services in Canada, and rental revenues related to pressure control equipment and catwalks. As a result, the company achieved solid operating margins of 57.8% in this quarter versus 45.5% in Q3 of 2020.

Our Drilling Services segment revenue is generated from our activities in PNG, where activity is now showing definite signs of increases as we head into the fourth quarter of 2021. We commenced the initial stages of mobilization for Rig 115 in the quarter, as Mike mentioned earlier, drilling operations are scheduled to commence before the end of the year.

Our other rigs, Rig 103, 104, and 116, all remain cold stacked whereas during the first half of 2020 Rig 103 and Rig 104 were operational. From a consolidated perspective, year-to-date G&A costs decreased $2.7 million or 26.6%, compared to the 2020. The overall decrease is mainly due to reduced compensation costs as a result of targeted reduction in corporate administration personnel that took place during the first half of 2020 and we’re realizing these results as of today.

As reflected in the cost reduction in G&A, High Arctic is committed to ensuring these costs are managed and in line with expected operating levels of activity. The company incurred a consolidated net loss of $4.8 million or $0.10 per share in the quarter, compared to a loss of $6.1 million or $0.12 in the comparable period in 2020. The non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization of our property and equipment had the largest impact on the net loss is incurred by the company during the past few years.

In October, as Mike mentioned, we did declare a special dividend $0.20 per share with a total cash distribution of $9.7 million, which was made in earlier November. As Mike mentioned, the Board and management determined it was prudent to reward patient shareholders and return surplus cash in the form of a dividend. During Q3, we saw a minor level of activity within our NCIB program, where we repurchased and canceled 78,000 shares of High Arctic.

Lastly, at September 30, 2021, we have a strong balance sheet position with $20 million in cash, no debt, working capital ratio of 4:1. And we continued to remain financial remain – maintained, sorry, its financial liquid position, post dividend. The company’s $45 million bank facility expired – which expires on August 2023. We currently have access to $8.7 million based on trailing 12 months EBITDA, but we expect this to improve in the coming quarters. Regarding spending on capital assets, a total of $2.7 million was spent during the quarter, primarily related to catwalk purchases in Canada and the cost to reactivate and recertify rig 115 in Papua New Guinea for its mobilization.

With that, I’ll turn it back over to Mike.

Mike Maguire

Thanks, Lance. It remains my belief that my optics commitment to Papua New Guinea will in time provide significant upside for our shareholders. I’d like to walk through some of the recent developments that have occurred in Q3 that encourage us to expect drilling activity increases in Papua New Guinea from 2022.

The PNG LNG partners approved the Angore field development in the Highlands as backfill to support the current LNG production levels. The Papua LNG project team remobilizing and ahead of progressing pre-feed activity towards the project FID in early 2023. Arran Energy announced their intention to make a final investment decision on their Stanley Gas-Condensate development in early 2022. The PNG government and the PNG LNG operator ExxonMobil signed a Heads of Agreement for P’nyang gas agreement.

The development of P’nyang field has long been seen as a possible catalyst to expand the existing LNG plant for some years now. And the Santos and Oil Search merger is progressing towards shareholder votes in December, following completion of due diligence and the first PNG regulatory approval hurdle having been achieved. In the near-term, in addition to the work with rig 115, we have been receiving requests for rental equipment and skilled manpower to support customer production maintenance and optimization activities.

I believe that we’re also at an inflection point with the COVID-19 infection. The commitment of our employees through our vaccination program is our collective contribution towards realizing our expectation that the next phase for our communities is to learn to live with COVID just like the cold and the flu.

Here in Canada, we have started realizing higher prices and increased activity levels. As a result, we have commenced plans to make targeted investments in the recertification of our equipment in 2022. Implementing strategies to attract and retain field employees to operate that additional plant and equipment. And monitoring our financial assets for signals that reinstatement of a sustainable dividend policy is appropriate.

I’d like to close with a thank you to our employees, as well as our shareholders. The past 18 months have been challenging as we dealt with the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis and the oil price collapse. We have confidence that the significantly improving market conditions in our business fundamentals will provide for appropriate rewards in the near future.

Patrick Tang

Hey, good afternoon, everybody. Just want to start in the Canadian services segment. Are you able to give a sense or quantify how many hours were lost to COVID-related site and shutdowns versus the hours lost to your key customer being less active or was the key customer being less active really a function of their own COVID-related to site shutdowns?

Mike Maguire

Thanks, Patrick. Fair question. Okay. So estimate on the hours lost to COVID, we’d estimate that up to a $1000 across our entire Canadian operation, we’re lost to COVID with $600 to $700 of that and well servicing alone. When it comes to the activity levels of this key customer now, it does not appear to be related to COVID. And we quantify the estimate, well, the amount of hours with that customer, this last Q3 and in between 3,400 and 3,500 hours compared to last year.

Patrick Tang

And is this key customer expected to pick that activity back up? Or is this something that’s longer lasting? And are you over the COVID-related disruptions on your on sites at this point?

Mike Maguire

Yes, so, I’ll take the second part first. Yes, so, we believe that the program we’ve implemented it with the vaccination requirements and proof – or proof of a negative antigen test has already stemmed the amount of site shutdown, so that we saw which we particularly peaked in September. So we think we’ve taken appropriate action there and not too dissimilar to many of our peers to minimize the risk of any future shutdowns.

When it comes to activity levels in that costumer, we continue to remain engaged in ongoing dialogue with them regarding both the utilization of our services, as well as pricing for those services. And the possibility that if they did not intend to rise the utilizations for the release of some of their contracted rigs for us to redeploy elsewhere.

Patrick Tang

Okay. With the rates that you’re getting on your service rigs, do you anticipate that could move up quarter-over-quarter and be the strongest in the year, or is there still a lot of stickiness to that price level right now?

Mike Maguire

No. Aside from that one customer we’ve realized pricing increases with all of our customers across Canada in Q3. And we expect our pricing for services in Q4 to be the peak for 2021.

Patrick Tang

Okay. So shifting gear to the U.S. service operations that are exited is a leaning right now for the related assets to be relocated to Canada or sold. And if it is sold, do you know, as a percentage how much you think you could recover on these assets relative to their initial purchase price?

Mike Maguire

Yes. Fair question again. So we have commenced relocation and we anticipate to relocate back somewhere around where a quarter to a third of the equipment that is sitting there. We believe it’s quite has a lot of hours left on certification and is quite marketable in Canada to fulfill some of the increased demand that we’re seeing from customers.

The remaining two thirds of equipment we have not made a final decision on what is the best way to monetize those assets. We would expect that if we had to sell them fair market value compared to their original purchase or construction costs, somewhere in the order of around 20% to 30% of the original purchase costs would be recouped.

Patrick Tang

Pretty good color. And I was just wondering with the PNG developments, I was just wondering if you could give me a little bit more color with the timing here. So with the Angore fields, just want to clarify that you said that if it goes ahead, development activities that certain 2023? And if that’s the case, how many wells would be drilled and what’s the magnitude of the development, like would you expect this to, if you were awarded the contract provides you with about a few quarters of productivity from a single rig?

Mike Maguire

So the announcement is only just recently been made by the partners Patrick ended, in that announcement, they did not disclose what the potential stock timings for drilling activity or the number of wells would be. So it’d be inappropriate for me to speculate that at the moment on the call, but I certainly take heart from the announcement that we can expect further inquiries for drilling services coming to us in 2022.

Patrick Tang

Okay. And then just screwing this up here with a Stanley Gas development, have you been in contact with the operator yet maybe get, maybe a conditional award on a possible FID, or is that still something that hasn’t quite been discussed yet?

Mike Maguire

Yes, this is one that’s moving fairly quickly. Yes, so Arran Energy acquired these assets last year they already have a development license. We approved development license so that they can move quite quickly. They put out an expression of interest in the last quarter, we responded the expression of interest and we expect to be invited to bid or to tender on services. They’re not just drilling. We expect to be able to tender on services associated with provision of rental equipment our well site matts and say a large swath of the service offerings we have in Papa New Guinea. What that looks like is that we will materialize. I expect early in 2022 was as stated their intention; there to make the final investment decision

Patrick Tang

Okay. Thanks all great answers. I will turn it back. Thanks guys.

Mike Maguire

Thanks, Patrick.

Mike Maguire

Thanks very much. So I’m going to take that people on the call are quite satisfied that Lance still remain with all of the details and the color during the call. I’d like to thank everybody for their time this morning, or this afternoon, I should say, this morning my time, I’m on the other side of the planet. Thank you for joining us and wish you all a great day.

Mike Maguire

Thanks, everyone.