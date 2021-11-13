Northern Oil & Gas: May Be Able To Pay Off Its Credit Facility Debt In 2022
Summary
- Northern increased its quarterly dividend to $0.08 per share.
- It also issued $200 million in 8.125% unsecured notes due 2028 at a premium to par.
- Northern appears capable of generating close to $300 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices and before dividends.
- It should still be able to generate some positive cash flow in a $50 WTI scenario.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.08 per share, and appears to have room to increase that dividend further once its reduces its credit facility borrowings. While it has a fair bit of borrowing room under its credit facility, it is trying to keep its credit facility utilization relatively low and issued high-interest notes to push its credit facility debt below $300 million after its Williston Basin acquisition.
Northern's note interest costs are now $61 million per year, although it still appears capable of generating some positive cash flow in an unhedged $50 WTI oil scenario.
Dividend Increase And Interest Costs
Northern increased its quarterly dividend to $0.08 per share, up 78% from its previous $0.045 per share quarterly dividend. This is also higher than its plan to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.06 per share.
Northern's dividend is still relatively conservative, adding up to $21 million per year, or a 1.3% yield at its current share price. There may be room for it to further increase its dividend as its leverage decreases.
Northern also issued another $200 million in 8.125% unsecured notes due 2028 at a price of 106.75% of par. This helps reduce its credit facility debt (which was $319 million at the end of Q3 2021 before its $154 million cash Williston Basin acquisition).
This move keeps a high amount of availability under its credit facility, with its borrowing base of $850 million and aggregate elected commitment of $750 million. However, it also increases Northern's interest costs due to the higher interest rate on the notes. The 6.31% yield to worst (factoring in the premium pricing to par) of the notes is still several percent higher than Northern's credit facility interest rate.
Potential 2022 Outlook
Northern's production level entering 2022 now appears to be approximately 62,500 BOEPD (60% oil). At current strip prices of $74 WTI oil and $4.20 NYMEX gas, Northern is projected to generate $1.162 billion in revenues before hedges. Northern's hedges have around negative $165 million in value in this scenario.
|
Barrels/Mcf
|
$ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized)
|
$ Million
|
Oil (Barrels)
|
13,687,500
|
$68.00
|
$943
|
Natural Gas and NGLs [MCFE]
|
54,750,000
|
$4.00
|
$219
|
Hedge Value
|-$165
|
Total Revenue
|
$997
Source: Author's Work
Northern indicated that it may take approximately $310 million to hold production flat from late 2021 levels, after allowing for some cost inflation. This would result in Northern generating approximately $297 million in positive cash flow at 2022 strip prices.
|
$ Million
|
Production Expenses
|
$197
|
Production Taxes
|
$110
|
Cash G&A
|
$18
|
Cash Interest
|
$65
|
Capital Expenditures
|
$310
|
Total Expenses
|
$700
Source: Author's Work
Northern also has approximately $36 million in combined preferred and common dividends (at a $0.08 per share quarterly rate), so that would leave $261 million to go towards debt reduction in this scenario.
Stress Test At $50 WTI Oil
A scenario with $50 WTI oil (and no hedges) would result in Northern generating around $731 million in revenues.
|
Barrels/Mcf
|
$ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized)
|
$ Million
|
Oil (Barrels)
|
13,687,500
|
$44.00
|
$602
|
Natural Gas and NGLs [MCFE]
|
54,750,000
|
$2.35
|
$129
|
Total Revenue
|
$731
Source: Author's Work
It could then cover its current dividend level and maintain production levels with around $691 million in total costs, resulting in $40 million in positive cash flow. If it eliminated (or cut) its common dividend in this scenario and also saw some service cost savings due to the $50 WTI oil price environment, it could probably generate around $100 million in positive cash flow.
|
$ Million
|
Production Expenses
|
$197
|
Production Taxes
|
$69
|
Cash G&A
|
$18
|
Cash Interest
|
$61
|
Capital Expenditures
|
$310
|
Preferred And Common Dividends
|
$36
|
Total Expenses
|
$691
Source: Author's Work
Thus it appears that a $50 WTI oil scenario would likely be manageable for Northern, even if that pricing scenario is not ideal.
Conclusion
Northern now has $750 million in 8.125% unsecured notes maturing in 2028, although it could call those notes starting in 2024 at a price of 104.06% of par. Northern should be able to pay off its credit facility debt in 2022 (assuming no further acquisitions) and looks capable of generating some positive cash flow in an unhedged $50 WTI oil scenario.
Northern appears to have a decent path to manage its debt although it should be careful not to increase its leverage and interest costs too much more from current levels. It appears fairly valued for long-term mid-$60s WTI at the moment and could have upside to around $27 in a long-term $70 WTI oil scenario.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.