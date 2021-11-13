mysticenergy/E+ via Getty Images

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.08 per share, and appears to have room to increase that dividend further once its reduces its credit facility borrowings. While it has a fair bit of borrowing room under its credit facility, it is trying to keep its credit facility utilization relatively low and issued high-interest notes to push its credit facility debt below $300 million after its Williston Basin acquisition.

Northern's note interest costs are now $61 million per year, although it still appears capable of generating some positive cash flow in an unhedged $50 WTI oil scenario.

Dividend Increase And Interest Costs

Northern increased its quarterly dividend to $0.08 per share, up 78% from its previous $0.045 per share quarterly dividend. This is also higher than its plan to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.06 per share.

Northern's dividend is still relatively conservative, adding up to $21 million per year, or a 1.3% yield at its current share price. There may be room for it to further increase its dividend as its leverage decreases.

Northern also issued another $200 million in 8.125% unsecured notes due 2028 at a price of 106.75% of par. This helps reduce its credit facility debt (which was $319 million at the end of Q3 2021 before its $154 million cash Williston Basin acquisition).

This move keeps a high amount of availability under its credit facility, with its borrowing base of $850 million and aggregate elected commitment of $750 million. However, it also increases Northern's interest costs due to the higher interest rate on the notes. The 6.31% yield to worst (factoring in the premium pricing to par) of the notes is still several percent higher than Northern's credit facility interest rate.

Potential 2022 Outlook

Northern's production level entering 2022 now appears to be approximately 62,500 BOEPD (60% oil). At current strip prices of $74 WTI oil and $4.20 NYMEX gas, Northern is projected to generate $1.162 billion in revenues before hedges. Northern's hedges have around negative $165 million in value in this scenario.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 13,687,500 $68.00 $943 Natural Gas and NGLs [MCFE] 54,750,000 $4.00 $219 Hedge Value -$165 Total Revenue $997

Source: Author's Work

Northern indicated that it may take approximately $310 million to hold production flat from late 2021 levels, after allowing for some cost inflation. This would result in Northern generating approximately $297 million in positive cash flow at 2022 strip prices.

$ Million Production Expenses $197 Production Taxes $110 Cash G&A $18 Cash Interest $65 Capital Expenditures $310 Total Expenses $700

Source: Author's Work

Northern also has approximately $36 million in combined preferred and common dividends (at a $0.08 per share quarterly rate), so that would leave $261 million to go towards debt reduction in this scenario.

Stress Test At $50 WTI Oil

A scenario with $50 WTI oil (and no hedges) would result in Northern generating around $731 million in revenues.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 13,687,500 $44.00 $602 Natural Gas and NGLs [MCFE] 54,750,000 $2.35 $129 Total Revenue $731

Source: Author's Work

It could then cover its current dividend level and maintain production levels with around $691 million in total costs, resulting in $40 million in positive cash flow. If it eliminated (or cut) its common dividend in this scenario and also saw some service cost savings due to the $50 WTI oil price environment, it could probably generate around $100 million in positive cash flow.

$ Million Production Expenses $197 Production Taxes $69 Cash G&A $18 Cash Interest $61 Capital Expenditures $310 Preferred And Common Dividends $36 Total Expenses $691

Source: Author's Work

Thus it appears that a $50 WTI oil scenario would likely be manageable for Northern, even if that pricing scenario is not ideal.

Conclusion

Northern now has $750 million in 8.125% unsecured notes maturing in 2028, although it could call those notes starting in 2024 at a price of 104.06% of par. Northern should be able to pay off its credit facility debt in 2022 (assuming no further acquisitions) and looks capable of generating some positive cash flow in an unhedged $50 WTI oil scenario.

Northern appears to have a decent path to manage its debt although it should be careful not to increase its leverage and interest costs too much more from current levels. It appears fairly valued for long-term mid-$60s WTI at the moment and could have upside to around $27 in a long-term $70 WTI oil scenario.