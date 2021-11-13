Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For some time now I have been following and buying several individual stocks in the high growth semiconductor sector. Some of those stocks, such as AMD (AMD) and SMART Global Holdings (SGH), have done quite well over the past six months, and some like Qorvo (QRVO) not so much. Recently, I sold off some of my Qorvo stock and used the proceeds to start a long position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). My research has shown me that AOSL lagged for a bit after the pandemic and throughout most of 2020. But starting earlier this year, the business began to show signs of turning around. I would like to give credit to another SA contributor for bringing that news to my attention back in August.

One of the big reasons for the company's recent success is that they design, develop, and supply a broad range of power semiconductors, including Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. According to the company press release regarding an upcoming virtual investor conference:

AOSL differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions.

This is one way that they are powering a greener future.

Source: August 2021 IR presentation

After the most recent Q1 2022 earnings report on November 5, my due diligence was confirmed with a very strong report that included a beat on both revenue and earnings. In addition, forward guidance was above consensus and the share price responded with a corresponding increase, rising from the low 30s in early October to a 52-week high of $45.79.

My belief is that the market was expecting the chip shortage to impact the company's earnings negatively, however, just the opposite occurred. In fact, the company CEO, Dr. Mike Chang, addressed that concern on the earnings call:

Let me update you on a critical issue: how we are dealing with the supply chain constraints in the broader semiconductor industry. We are expanding our production capacity in our Oregon fab, ramping production in our joint venture fab in Chongqing, and leveraging our relationships with our foundry partners to secure wafer supply.

About AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM and Power IC products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. Source: Investors

AOS is a small cap stock with a market cap of $1.12B. The company went public with an IPO on May 4, 2010. The company headquarters is in Sunnyvale, CA. The FY2021 revenues were $657M.

The company owns an 8" fabrication plant in Oregon, a Shanghai Assembly & Test (A&T) facility, and a joint venture A&T plant in Chongqing, China.

The company vision is "Powering a Greener Future". It appears to me that vision is now being realized and should serve the company well going forward.

Highlights from Q1/22 Earnings

Revenue was $187.0 million, an increase of 5.5% from the prior quarter and an increase of 23.4% from the same quarter last year.

GAAP gross margin was 34.5%, up from 34.2% in the prior quarter and up from 28.1% in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 35.3%, up from 34.9% in the prior quarter and up from 29.0% in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating expenses were $39.6 million, up from $38.2 million in the prior quarter and up from $32.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $35.1 million, an increase of $2.3 million from last quarter and an increase of $6.5 million from the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating income was $24.9 million, up from $22.4 million in the prior quarter and up from $10.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating income was $30.8 million as compared to $29.1 million for the prior quarter and $15.4 million for the same quarter last year.

GAAP net income per share attributable to AOS was $0.85, compared to $0.71 net income per share for the prior quarter and $0.36 net income per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to AOS was $1.06 compared to $0.95 for the prior quarter and $0.55 for the same quarter a year ago.

Consolidated cash flow provided by operating activities was $80.6 million, compared to $44.2 million in the prior quarter. Operating cash flow provided by AOS alone (excluding the JV Company) was $84.4 million, compared to $32.6 million in the prior quarter.

The Company closed the quarter with $252.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, including $20.9 million cash balance at the JV Company.

AOSL sees fiscal Q2 revenue in the range of $185-191M, above the consensus of $175.5M, sees Non-GAAP gross margin of 35.5% (+/- 1%).

GAAP Financial Comparison Quarterly (in millions, except percentage and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,2021 June 30,2021 September 30,2020 Revenue $ 187.0 $ 177.3 $ 151.6 Gross Margin 34.5 % 34.2 % 28.1% Operating Income $ 24.9 $ 22.4 $ 10.3 Net Income Attributable to AOS $ 23.4 $ 19.5 $ 9.6 Net Income Per Share Attributable to AOS - Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.71 $ 0.36

Source: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal First Quarter of 2022 Ended September 30, 2021

AOS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mike Chang commented in that press release:

Today, we celebrate an important milestone for AOS. For the first time in our history, we earned more than $1 a share on a non-GAAP basis in a single quarter. This demonstrates the effectiveness of our business strategies to deliver shareholder value, which we believe has enabled us to reach a sustainable level of earnings power of more than $4 per share annualized on a non-GAAP basis. This belief is supported by the earnings momentum we have established over the past two years and our prospects for even more growth in the years ahead. Our earnings power is underpinned by our outstanding teams that have demonstrated our sophistication in product development, sales and marketing effectiveness, and production acumen.

Financial Summary

Financial Metric As of September 2020 As of September 2021 Gross Revenue $151M $187M Net Income $12.5M $23.3M Total Equity $449M $542M Cash Balance $159M $255M

Source: Form 10-Q dated Sept 30, 2021

Revenue by Business Segment

Computing revenue was up 17.5% year-over-year and up 1.5% sequentially.

This segment represented 42% of our total revenue. As expected, end demand for our products was strong. To best allocate capacity, we shifted resources and production to support the Computing segment, especially notebook, tablet, and desktop applications. Looking ahead, we expect Computing revenue to be up modestly in the December quarter.

Consumer segment was 21.8% of total revenue, up 11.4% year-over-year and up 8.9% sequentially.

Gaming grew double-digits due to both share gain and system growth at a major customer with both our MOSFET and Power IC products in multiple sockets. Our overall home appliance business also demonstrated solid growth across different geographies. We shipped higher volumes of module solutions to key home appliance customers in Korea, China, and Japan. Looking to the December quarter, we expect the Consumer segment to increase by a low single-digit percentage, with strength in gaming and home appliances.

Communications segment was 13.8% of total revenue, up 26.8% year-over-year and up 13.9% sequentially.

This segment also played out as expected, as demand for battery protection was strong at two of our global smartphone customers to support the launch of new models. That said, our shipments to China declined due to an inventory cleanup in the quarter. For the December quarter, we expect Communications segment sales to decrease by mid-single digits sequentially.

Power Supply and Industrial segment accounted for 20.3% of total revenue. This segment was up 51.5% year-over-year and up 4.6% sequentially.

The solid growth was due to a couple of factors. First, the demand for AC-DC power supplies for laptop adaptors was strong with incremental medium-voltage design engagement with major power supply customers in Taiwan. Second, demand for our industrial solutions from a major power tool customer in the U.S. was strong. Power tools is an emerging application for us with great synergy given our product strengths in low and medium voltage products targeting battery management and brushless DC motors. Looking ahead, we expect this Power Supply and Industrial segment to decrease slightly in the December quarter due largely to the temporary slow-down in our ACDC power supply business attributable to end system production shortages and offset by growth in solar power.

Source: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor CEO Mike Chang on Q1 2022 Results -Earnings Call Transcript

Product Mix and Growth Opportunities

Power devices accounted for about 20% of total revenues and grew the most at 51.5% YoY. This is in large part due to the new IGBT product solutions that the company develops.

IGBT - Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor - is a 3-terminal power semiconductor device that is used as an electronic switch that combines high efficiency with fast switching.

Source: Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor or IGBT Transistor

Other industrial applications include DC-AC Solar Inverters which could see increasing demand as solar energy adoption continues as part of our greener future. They also offer a line of AC-DC power adapters that are used in numerous consumer and computing devices.

There is a large and growing market for power devices in a number of different industries all of which are increasing in demand for these types of devices. The estimated TAM for the Power market alone is approaching $40B. This slide from the May 2021 investor presentation illustrates the forecast market opportunity:

Consumer products made up nearly 22% of total revenues and increased more than 11% year over year. Consumer devices include everything from home appliances to TVs, mobile phones, and gaming. The demand for the company's "intelligent modules" for home appliances is another area that is seeing growing demand.

Source: August 2021 IR Presentation

Communications made up less than 14% of revenues but grew nearly 27% YoY. These products include devices for smartphone and telecom industries.

Forward Guidance and Expectations

In the September quarter there was more demand than they could satisfy based on existing capacity. This comment from Stephen Chang during the earnings call summarized how they dealt with that problem.

In the September quarter, in several end markets, demand for our products was greater than we could fulfill. To manage these component shortages, we strategically shifted production to meet customer needs while driving growth in both revenue and gross margin. Furthermore, we are relentlessly focused on customer engagement. This focus on strategic customers enables us to leverage the current environment to stay closer to Tier 1 customers, optimize product mix and capacity allocation, and deliver strategic value to those customers.

The company is investing $100M to upgrade existing facilities and expand capacity at the Oregon fab plant to ramp up production to meet the growing demand. They expect to generate up to $70M in additional recurring revenue beginning as soon as December 2022. They are also working on relationships with several foundry partners to secure additional wafer supply.

The JV operation in China has completed what they refer to as Phase 1 of its startup and growth and is well into planning for Phase 2. The comments from the earnings report transcript do not specifically address what is planned for Phase 2 or what the timing is. However, there is the indication that additional capacity is being considered to take advantage of the China market and efficiencies gained from the JV company. Investors will have to stay tuned for additional upcoming information regarding those plans.

From the Q1/22 Earnings press release:

"Our expectations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 are as follows:

Revenue is expected to be approximately $188 million, plus or minus $3 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 34.8% plus or minus 1%. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 35.5% plus or minus 1%. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes $0.8 million amortization of acquired IP and $0.6 million of estimated share-based compensation charge.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $39.3 million plus or minus $1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $34.5 million plus or minus $1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude $4.3 million of estimated share-based compensation charge and $0.5 million of estimated professional fees related to the government investigation.

Income tax expense is expected to be approximately $1.2 million to $1.4 million.

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest is expected to be approximately $0.5 million."

From the earnings call transcript, CEO Dr. Mike Chang had this to say about the company's future growth prospects:

We have developed new silicon and packaging platforms to expand our SAM and offer higher performance products. We broadened our DMOS technology to cover a full range of voltage applications and have established a strong Power IC portfolio in addition to a line-up of IGBT and module solutions. This has allowed us to diversify beyond our computing base into consumer, communications, and industrial markets. This also led to the success we see today in smartphones, home appliances, and next generation computing applications. We have also engaged with our customers, strengthened relationships, and have become their trusted strategic partner. We count among our expanding customer base some of the most well-known, sophisticated, and successful electronics companies in the world, giants that are leaders in mobile phones, computing, and gaming. All this work translates not only into earnings, but into earnings power.

In terms of additional future opportunities, the AOSL line of automotive products is still in the early stages of product development. The company does foresee increasing demand for those products as part of the evolution of electric vehicles; however, they do not foresee a big revenue impact in the short term.

One area that does seem to be growing at an increasing clip is the Power IC product line. Here is a comment from Yifan Liang (CFO) in response to an analyst question on the earnings call regarding the higher margin products they are selling.

We are selling more products with higher margins. We are optimizing product mix and customer mix. We do have some company-specific growth drivers. So for example, you saw our Power IC product line grew over 50% year-over-year in the September quarter. I mean, right now, the revenue from the Power IC product line already crossed $50 million per quarter. And that's like $200 million annual business there. Right now, Power IC product line accounts for almost 30% of our overall revenue.

As illustrated in the closing slide from the August 2021 IR Presentation everyone needs Power! This slide also shows the wide variety of world class OEMS/ODMS partners and distributors.

Quant Ratings

The Quant ratings are all very good with Revisions and Momentum improving from C/C- to A/A+ grades.

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Valuation A- A- A Growth A A+ A+ Profitability C+ C C+ Momentum A+ C A Revisions A C- B+

In terms of Profitability the company has been improving gross margins as discussed above, which should help to improve that factor grade from a C+ to something better. There is also the issue of negative leveraged free cash flow from the JV operation. That is something that the CFO mentioned is being addressed as part of the phase 2 financing discussions, but he was not very transparent about the specifics.

AOSL Profitability Grade

C+

Sector Relative Grade AOSL Sector Median % Diff. to Sector AOSL 5Y Avg. % Diff. to 5Y Avg. Gross Profit Margin (TTM) D 32.73% 49.57% -33.98% 25.05% 30.63% EBIT Margin (TTM) B 11.37% 9.12% 24.66% 1.45% 686.47% EBITDA Margin (TTM) B 19.08% 14.91% 27.99% 9.13% 108.89% Net Income Margin (TTM) B 10.39% 6.26% 65.97% 2.30% 351.96% Levered FCF Margin (TTM) D+ 2.58% 12.32% -79.06% -10.50% NM Return on Common Equity (TTM) A- 20.27% 8.20% 147.24% 3.83% 428.83% Return on Total Capital (TTM) B 7.07% 4.99% 41.79% 1.13% 525.25% Return on Total Assets (TTM) B+ 7.26% 3.62% 100.64% 1.75% 314.49% CAPEX / Sales (TTM) A 12.47% 2.26% 450.83% 20.19% -38.24% Asset Turnover Ratio (TTM) B 0.77% 0.65% 17.57% 0.78% -1.68% Cash From Operations (TTM) B 199.50M 111.59M 78.79% 45.34M 340.03% Net Income Per Employee (TTM) B- 18.27K 12.58K 45.18% 3,308.47 452.22%

Risks, Threats, or other Reasons for Concern

One apparent risk that is being carefully considered by the management team as evidenced by the responses to some of the questions asked on the earnings call is the capital expense cost to ramp up production to meet short-term demand. If the company spends $100M on increasing capacity at the Oregon plant, will they recoup that investment in a reasonable time frame? What happens if demand suddenly slows down before the expansion is completed?

Likewise, the phase 2 plans for the JV in China could be impacted by the slowing economy and changes occurring to the market in China, especially with respect to slowing smartphone demand. They are working on financing to increase capacity at the Chongqing facility, but if they are unable to secure financing or cannot come to reasonable terms, that may have an adverse impact on those operations.

Summary and Conclusion

In my estimation and having followed this company from the sidelines for several years, it seems to me that they are now firing on all cylinders and moving forward in their quest toward "Powering a Greener Future". All business segments are seeing growth that is creating demand currently beyond their capacity to fulfill all the orders coming in. They are making adjustments to current capacity based on Tier 1 customer needs in the face of the ongoing chip shortage and making plans for future capacity expansion to meet the growing demand.

There are some risks, and the business does tend to be cyclical. But in the near term and probably for the next calendar year, I expect that the revenue and earnings growth will continue the upward trend. At the current share price of about $43 with expected earnings of $4 in FY 2022, the stock is trading at a forward P/E of just under 11. The stock is a Buy in my opinion, especially if market forces should cause the share price to retreat back under $40.