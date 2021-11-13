BarbaraSimoni/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Rocky Brands' (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:RCKY) net sales grew significantly during 2021. Despite the acquisition, organic growth for the first half of 2021 equals 45.95%. The cost of revenues has decreased by 8.5% over the past five years. The gross margin has been growing since 2016 and maintains a positive trend. The company's debt burden does not raise any concerns. In the third quarter, operating expenses increased due to expenses related to acquired brands.

This affected EPS, and the indicator did not exceed analysts' expectations. However, we believe that operating expenses will decline to previous years, and the share price will recover without new acquisitions. On multiples, the company is trading at a lower price than its main peers. Even if the high growth rate is temporary and then falls to 2% - inflation target - the current price does not look fair. According to our valuation, the upside potential of the company is about 55%. We are bullish on Rocky Brands.

Company Profile

Rocky Brands was founded in 1932. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets premium quality Outdoor, Work, Western, Duty, and Military footwear, and Outdoor and Work apparel and accessories. The company's products are distributed through three distinct business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The distribution channels include over 10,000 retail store locations in the U.S. and Canada and several international markets. Retail business has direct sales of company's products to consumers through e-commerce websites, marketplaces - Amazon, eBay - also company's Rocky outlet store, and Lehigh businesses. The company has contracts with the U.S. army and supplies military boots. The company is headquartered in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Net sales breakdown by business segments:

Individual stakeholders own 8.64% of the company's shares. Mutual fund holders own 31.33%, other institutional investors own 37.81%. Therefore, institutional investors own 69.14% of the total float. A list of the main shareholders is presented below.

The management of the company is headed by:

Jason S. Brook - chairman of the board and chief executive officer

Thomas Roberts - executive vice president, chief financial officer

Richard Simms - president of operations

David Dixon - president, manufacturing/ sourcing operations

Byron Wortham - president, core brand sales, marketing, and P.D.

Industry Overview

The revenue of the United States footwear market (textile and other footwear) is to grow from $81.2 billion in 2021 to $105.1 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 6.65%.

As expected, the footwear market will show the highest volume of growth in 2021 - 16.2%. The average volume per person in the Footwear market is expected to amount to 5.62 pairs in 2021. The online selling share is expected to increase from 30% in 2021 to 46.5% in 2025. 28% of online purchases come from Amazon, 5% each come from eBay and other multi-label/brand stores.

Market size leaves room for growth. However, the market is highly competitive and has more prominent players. The company expanded its product range through a recent acquisition. Another advantage is that over the past three years, the company has been developing sales through marketplaces.

The Last Deal

On January 24, 2021, Rocky Brands entered into a purchase agreement with Honeywell International Inc.'s certain subsidiaries - Honeywell's performance and lifestyle footwear business, including referred brand names, trademarks, assets, and liabilities. This acquisition added The Original Muck Boot Company (Muck), XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, and Ranger brands to the RCKY brand's portfolio.

Acquisition Closing Date Acquisition closing price Contribution to revenue March 15, 2021 $207 mln $57.2 mln

This is the latest major takeover of the company. It has had and continues to cause a positive impact on the company's net sales and increased operating expenses.

As the company's management expected, the acquisition will "greatly enhance our powerful portfolio of footwear brands and significantly increase our sales and profitability." We agree that the acquisition will strengthen wholesale relationships and allow Rocky Brands to serve a wider audience. On the other hand, we have to mention that the sharp rise in revenue is likely not to be sustained. In the last six years, the company's revenue has grown only in the period from 2018 to 2020, with a growth rate of 4.84%.

Financial Performance

From 2014 to 2019, the company's net sales declined. The growth momentum returned in 2019. In 2020, net sales amounted to $277.3 million, $6.9 million, or 2.55% more than 2019. The main reasons for the growth:

In the wholesale segment - increased demand for the company's products as consumers continued to respond favorably to the company's recent product introductions.

In the retail segment - strong growth in the company's direct to consumer e-commerce and marketplace businesses.

In the first quarters of 2021, the company's net sales are growing rapidly and significantly exceed the indicators for 2020. In the first half of 2021, net sales amounted to 257.9 million, which is 73.1 million or 39.56% more than in 2020. Net sales for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to 125.2 million, which is 47.7 million or 61.4% more than in the same period of 2020. 57.2 million net sales in the first two quarters of 2021 are attributable to recent acquisitions. Thus, organic growth for this period was 7.98%; the growth has been driven by solid growth in the company's both wholesale and retail segments:

In the wholesale segment - high demand with Rocky, Georgia, and Durango products and benefits from new solid collections and healthier stock positions.

In the retail segment - strong growth in the company's Lehigh business (outdoor, work, casual footwear) in the second quarter of 2021 and continuing waking from COVID-19 pandemic.

In the military segment - on January 28, 2021, Rocky Brands signed a new private contract of 3.5 million to design navy boots.

The gross margin increased by 1.7% (37.8%) and has maintained a positive trend since 2016 (29%). As of third quarter of 2021, the gross profit equals 38.1% of net sales. We believe that the rapid dynamics of net sales will continue until the end of the reporting year. Then, it may be expected that the gross margin will keep growing.

Operating expenses since 2014 have been in the range of 27.3-28%. Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 accounted for 35.2% of revenue, compared to 25.9% in the same period in 2020. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by the expenses associated with the acquired brands.

Since 2016, the net profit margin has been growing steadily. The rapid growth in net sales in the first quarters of 2021 and the decline in COGS as a percentage of revenue, in our opinion, will lead to an increase in the indicator.

Since 2017, the dynamic of asset turnover has been negative. The sharp drop in the value from 1.2 to 0.8 in 2020 is due to the March acquisition of Honeywell. Despite a significant increase in net sales in the first quarters of 2021, asset turnover is declining. Growth will recover only if the observed revenue growth continues.

The asset-to-equity ratio remained low and did not exceed 1.3 in the period from 2011 to 2020. An increase in assets drove sharp growth in 2020 as a result of a recent acquisition.

The company's debt has been low since 2011. In March 2021, the company entered into a senior secured term loan facility of 130 million. The debt level is good; net debt / EBITDA is -0.79 as of 2020 and 3.2 as of TTM; current ratio 4.08; quick ratio 2.14.

Since 2018, the dynamic of revenue has become positive. The acquisition of Honeywell subsidiaries had a notable impact on revenue in the first half of 2021. However, the organic growth of the company is high. In the first quarters of the year, the acquisition positively affects the company's profitability. It contributes to the growth of sales volumes as in wholesale, so in retail segments. Net profit margin is growing. However, TMM's asset turnover continues to decline despite solid net sales growth.

Valuation

Our valuation is relatively conservative, as the principle of prudence guides us in its preparation. We made several assumptions within our DCF model. The net sales growth rate for 2021 equals 40% and meets the Wall Street consensus and further declines to the FED's inflation target. Relative indicators are based on current dynamics (GP as % of revenue, EBT as % of GP) and historical value. Our assumptions are presented below:

With a Stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 6.3%.

We have determined that the company's fair market value is $494.6 million or $67.75 per share. The company's current P/E ratio is 10.73. EV/ EBITDA is 9.47, which is 6.8 points lower than the market average.

Conclusion

Rocky Brands looks attractive. The gross margin increases, the cost of revenues decreases, and the debt burden is low. In March 2021, the company closed its acquisition of Honeywell. The acquisition negatively affected the share of operating expenses in revenue. In the third quarter of this year, EPS fell short of analysts' expectations, and the share price fell.

But we believe that this is a temporary phenomenon, and the value of the indicator will recover. Even if organic revenue growth falls to the Fed's inflation target, the current share price is low. The company trades cheaper than its peers. According to our valuation upside potential is about 55%. We are bullish on the company.