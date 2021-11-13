courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will likely trend downwards next year mostly because of the anticipated normalization of provisions for loan losses. Further, a cash drag will pressurize the net interest margin, which will in turn hurt the bottom line. On the other hand, continued strong loan growth will likely counter the impact of higher provisioning and margin compression. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 10% year-over-year in 2022. The market appears to have overreacted to the prospects of an earnings decline as PacWest is currently trading at a sizable discount to next year's target price. Additionally, the company is offering a modest dividend yield. Based on the total expected return, I'm adopting a bullish rating on PacWest Bancorp.

Earning Assets Likely to Continue to Grow Strongly

PacWest Bancorp reported loan and lease production of $2.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021, which led to 5% net loan growth, according to details given in the investor presentation. The momentum will most probably lead to continued strong loan growth in the coming quarters. The following catalysts will likely boost balance sheet growth.

The acquisition of Union Bank’s Homeowner Association Division. As mentioned in a press release, PacWest Bancorp completed the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's Homeowner Association services division on October 8, 2021. Through the transaction, PacWest acquired $4.1 billion of deposits, which led to around a 13% jump in deposits. As the loans portfolio acquired is quite small, the acquisition will likely lead to a buildup in cash and securities initially. I'm expecting PacWest to deploy the funds into loans within six to nine months. Limited PPP portfolio. Only a small amount of Paycheck Protection Programs (“PPP”) loans remained outstanding at the end of the last quarter. According to details given in the presentation, PPP loans outstanding totaled $272 million at the end of September, representing just 1.3% of total loans. Therefore, the upcoming forgiveness of PPP loans in the coming quarters will likely have only a small impact on the total loan portfolio size. Economic growth. PacWest Bancorp mostly operates in California, which is recovering quite well from the pandemic. The company is also a nationwide lender through primary offices in 14 states. As a result, the country's overall economic growth also affects PacWest’s credit demand. The following chart shows how the unemployment rate has recovered for both California and the United States.

Data by YCharts

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 1% in the last quarter of 2021 and 6% in 2022. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Temporary Asset Mix Shift to Hurt Margins

PacWest Bancorp mopped up quite a bit of excess cash in the third quarter. The company deployed this extra cash into higher-yielding securities, which supported the net interest margin. The following chart shows the trend of cash and cash equivalents.

The acquisition of Union Bank’s Homeowners Association business will likely increase the cash and securities balances for the fourth quarter of 2021 as PacWest acquired only $6.4 million worth of loans, while it acquired $4.1 billion worth of deposits. The resultant cash drag will likely pressurize the net interest margin in the last quarter of 2021. Additionally, even though the acquired deposits carry a very low cost, the average deposit cost of the combined company is unlikely to move much. This is because PacWest already had a very low cost of deposits of just eight basis points in the third quarter, as reported in the investor presentation. Overall, I'm expecting the margin to decline by 10 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 and two basis points in 2022.

Provision Expense Normalization to Pressurize Earnings

PacWest has a highly pandemic-sensitive portfolio, with hotels making up 5.2% of total loans. As a result, I was previously quite cautious about the provisioning forecast for this year. In my last report on PacWest Bancorp, I had projected a net reversal of provisions of $33 million for 2021. The portfolio has fared much better than I had anticipated. The company has already posted a net reversal of $156 million in the first nine months of 2021.

The portfolio's credit risk is currently quite low, as gauged by non-accrual loans and leases, which made up only 0.31% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the investor presentation. Moreover, net charge-offs made up just one basis point of average loans in the third quarter. However, PacWest Bancorp has a sizable office portfolio, which can face pressure in the coming years as the work-from-home culture continues to strengthen. With the advancements in technology and the cost-saving aspects of work-from-home, I believe it's highly probable that many businesses will choose to shift towards remote working. The office portfolio made up 6.1% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation.

Further, strong loan growth will likely naturally lead to higher provisions for loan losses. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the provisioning to return to a normal level next year. I'm expecting provisions to make up 0.27% of total loans in 2022. In comparison, the company averaged a provision expense of 0.28% of total loans from 2016 to 2019.

Expecting Earnings to Dip by 10% in 2022

While anticipated earning asset growth will support earnings, normalization of provision expense and pressure on the margin will likely drag the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share in the last quarter of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $4.97 per share. For 2022, I'm expecting earnings to decline to $4.49 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timeline of an interest rate hike.

High Upside from the Current Market Price

PacWest is offering a dividend yield of 2.1%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.25 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 22% for 2022; therefore, there is plenty of room for a dividend hike. Nevertheless, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level because PacWest does not often change its dividend level.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value PacWest Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.10x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $27.7 gives a target price of $58.3 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 20.6% upside from the November 12 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.9x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.49 gives a target price of $57.8 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 19.4% upside from the November 12 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $58.1, which implies a 20% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 22.1%. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on PacWest Bancorp. I was bullish in my last report on the company as well.

Pacwest Bancorp's earnings will likely dip next year because higher provision expense and margin compression will undermine the benefits of earning assets growth. Despite the earnings outlook, I'm bullish on PacWest Bancorp because it is currently trading at an attractive level. The market seems to have overreacted to the prospects of an earnings decline, which is why PacWest Bancorp appears to be trading at a significant discount to next year’s target price.