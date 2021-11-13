ollo/E+ via Getty Images

Net Lease's Lurch Toward Industrial

One of the most interesting points highlighted in my recent "Net Lease REIT Report For Q3 2021" is the recent lurch of net lease real estate investment trusts ("REITs") — even those historically focused on other types of real estate — toward industrial properties.

Industrial real estate was hot even before the pandemic hit, but then COVID-19 came along and poured fuel on industrials' fire. Increased e-commerce sales and domestication of supply chains have made demand for industrial, especially logistics, space extremely high, which has pushed up rents rapidly. As a corollary, demand for industrial real estate from investors has been extremely high, pushing prices up and cap rates down.

At a recent net lease conference, industry experts agreed that industrial is the darling of net lease investors right now. That goes for net lease REITs as well.

As such, we see this showing up in the industry allocation of the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF's (NYSEARCA:NETL) underlying holdings. NETL's portfolio of REITs is increasing its overall share of industrial properties.

All else being equal, this should raise the weighted average valuation multiple of NETL's holdings, and yet the opposite has occurred since the end of 2019. Because cash flow has increased faster than the REITs' collective share price, the cash flow multiple has decreased, though the increased industrial exposure should have caused it to increase.

This may create an interesting opportunity for certain net lease REITs and especially of the NETL ETF.

Net Lease REIT Case Studies

In the Q3 Net Lease REIT Report, I covered several net lease REITs, including some that have not traditionally focused on industrial real estate, that have been increasing their industrial exposure.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), which was an almost exclusively retail-focused REIT three years ago, has doubled its industrial exposure in recent years to 17.5% in Q3, with the vast majority of it being in distribution & logistics buildings. Spirit Realty Portfolio Overview

In Q2 2021, two-thirds of SRC's acquisitions were of industrial properties, with the majority being distribution facilities.

W. P. Carey (WPC), which has had a diversified portfolio including industrial for years, has steadily shifted to strategy to focus almost exclusively on industrial properties over the last few years. Today, almost 50% of its real estate assets are industrial.

As I discussed in my October article on One Liberty Properties (OLP): "In recent years, OLP has been disposing of non-industrial properties, mostly retail, in order to buy and increase its portfolio share of industrial properties." The net lease REIT now has 55% of its portfolio in industrial real estate.

Realty Income (O), despite being traditionally focused on retail, has built up a 132-property portfolio of industrial properties that make up 12.2% of base rent.

STORE Capital (STOR) already has a 19% portfolio allocation to manufacturing real estate, but in the first three quarters of this year manufacturing properties have ranged from 20-22% of the REIT's acquisition pipeline.

These examples, of course, do not even mention the acquisition activity of net lease REITs that have always been explicitly focused on industrial real estate.

NETL As An Industrial REIT ETF

It's no wonder, then, that we find NETL's portfolio showing a higher and higher allocation to industrial properties over time.

Compare NETL's tenant industries as of the end of 2019, showing 23.82% of properties listed as either "Industrial" or "Freight & Logistics"...

...to NETL's tenant industries as of September 30th 2021, showing total "Industrial" and "Freight & Logistics" properties as 29.67% of the overall portfolio.

Now, this may be partly due to slight adjustments in allocation to REITs with more or less industrial real estate. For instance, WPC and STAG Industrial (STAG), an exclusively industrial net lease REIT, have become the top two holdings in the most recent quarter to replace retail-focused O and National Retail Properties (NNN) from the end of 2019.

However, surely part of the increased industrial property exposure is due to increased total allocation among all net lease REITs.

In any case, all else being equal, one would think that more industrial property exposure would lead to a higher valuation in the form of a higher cash flow multiple. Though the net lease model and long lease terms prevent net lease REITs from immediately enjoying the fantastic, double-digit rent growth we see in the headlines, these properties still have higher fixed rent escalations and are more likely to include CPI-based escalators.

Admittedly, net lease REITs are mostly buying industrial properties that fit with their cost of capital (5-7% initial cap rates), which means that they are generally not the Class A logistics facilities leased to the likes of Amazon (AMZN). Even so, demand for all industrial space means that the properties being acquired by net lease REITs should rise in value over time as well.

Again, all else being equal, this should push up the valuation of net lease REITs, as measured by the weighted average cash flow multiple of NETL's holdings. But it hasn't. Below we find a comparison of NETL's equity cash flow multiple from the end of 2019 compared to the end of Q3 2021:

End Of 2019 Equity Cash Flow Multiple: 17.9x

End Of September 2021 Equity Cash Flow Multiple: 16.3x

NETL's share price certainly has risen since the end of 2019. It has risen by just shy of 15%.

But in the seven quarters since then, the funds from operations / cash flows of net lease REITs have risen much faster, largely because most of these REITs remained highly acquisitive during the pandemic. What's more, rent collection rates have returned to nearly 100%. Hence the lower equity cash flow multiple.

Compare this to the Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate Sector ETF (INDS), an ETF focused exclusively on industrial REITs, that sported a 29.4x price to FFO multiple at the end of Q3 2021. Since the beginning of 2020, INDS has far outpaced NETL in terms of total returns.

Data by YCharts

Now, it is understandable that INDS would outperform for the reasons given above plus the fact that NETL has a diverse roster of tenant industries and real estate types. But I would argue that NETL deserves a higher valuation than it has, and thus the performance gap with INDS should not be as wide as it has been.

If the market ever realizes this, especially if inflation rates begin to come down and we return to a "lower for longer" interest rate environment, then NETL and its underlying REIT holdings should shine once again.

That is the argument I made in the Net Lease REIT Report For Q3 2021, and I will continue to advocate it.

For investors who want a one-stop-shop way to access net lease REITs, NETL remains a great way to do that. But I find a DIY strategy of buying some of the best valued and above-average-yielding REITs within the index more compelling.