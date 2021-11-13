The NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Is Increasingly Focused On Industrial Properties
Summary
- NETL is an ETF that owns net lease REITs, which have traditionally been most associated with retail real estate.
- However, NETL's underlying holdings in aggregate have a nearly 30% allocation to industrial real estate, which has been extremely hot since the pandemic.
- NETL's overall exposure to industrial properties has been rising over time.
- Since industrial REITs tend to command higher valuation multiples, I would argue that NETL should command a higher valuation multiple as well.
- And yet, NETL's cash flow multiple is lower today than it was at the end of 2019.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Net Lease's Lurch Toward Industrial
One of the most interesting points highlighted in my recent "Net Lease REIT Report For Q3 2021" is the recent lurch of net lease real estate investment trusts ("REITs") — even those historically focused on other types of real estate — toward industrial properties.
Industrial real estate was hot even before the pandemic hit, but then COVID-19 came along and poured fuel on industrials' fire. Increased e-commerce sales and domestication of supply chains have made demand for industrial, especially logistics, space extremely high, which has pushed up rents rapidly. As a corollary, demand for industrial real estate from investors has been extremely high, pushing prices up and cap rates down.
At a recent net lease conference, industry experts agreed that industrial is the darling of net lease investors right now. That goes for net lease REITs as well.
As such, we see this showing up in the industry allocation of the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF's (NYSEARCA:NETL) underlying holdings. NETL's portfolio of REITs is increasing its overall share of industrial properties.
All else being equal, this should raise the weighted average valuation multiple of NETL's holdings, and yet the opposite has occurred since the end of 2019. Because cash flow has increased faster than the REITs' collective share price, the cash flow multiple has decreased, though the increased industrial exposure should have caused it to increase.
This may create an interesting opportunity for certain net lease REITs and especially of the NETL ETF.
Net Lease REIT Case Studies
In the Q3 Net Lease REIT Report, I covered several net lease REITs, including some that have not traditionally focused on industrial real estate, that have been increasing their industrial exposure.
- Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), which was an almost exclusively retail-focused REIT three years ago, has doubled its industrial exposure in recent years to 17.5% in Q3, with the vast majority of it being in distribution & logistics buildings.Source: Spirit Realty Portfolio Overview
In Q2 2021, two-thirds of SRC's acquisitions were of industrial properties, with the majority being distribution facilities.
Source: SRC Q2 2021 Presentation
- W. P. Carey (WPC), which has had a diversified portfolio including industrial for years, has steadily shifted to strategy to focus almost exclusively on industrial properties over the last few years. Today, almost 50% of its real estate assets are industrial.
Source: WPC Q3 2021 Presentation
- As I discussed in my October article on One Liberty Properties (OLP): "In recent years, OLP has been disposing of non-industrial properties, mostly retail, in order to buy and increase its portfolio share of industrial properties." The net lease REIT now has 55% of its portfolio in industrial real estate.
Source: OLP August Presentation
- Realty Income (O), despite being traditionally focused on retail, has built up a 132-property portfolio of industrial properties that make up 12.2% of base rent.
Source: Realty Income Q3 2021 Presentation
- STORE Capital (STOR) already has a 19% portfolio allocation to manufacturing real estate, but in the first three quarters of this year manufacturing properties have ranged from 20-22% of the REIT's acquisition pipeline.
Source: STOR Q2 2021 Presentation
These examples, of course, do not even mention the acquisition activity of net lease REITs that have always been explicitly focused on industrial real estate.
NETL As An Industrial REIT ETF
It's no wonder, then, that we find NETL's portfolio showing a higher and higher allocation to industrial properties over time.
Compare NETL's tenant industries as of the end of 2019, showing 23.82% of properties listed as either "Industrial" or "Freight & Logistics"...
Source: NETL Q4 2019 Fact Sheet
...to NETL's tenant industries as of September 30th 2021, showing total "Industrial" and "Freight & Logistics" properties as 29.67% of the overall portfolio.
Source: NETL Q3 2021 Fact Sheet
Now, this may be partly due to slight adjustments in allocation to REITs with more or less industrial real estate. For instance, WPC and STAG Industrial (STAG), an exclusively industrial net lease REIT, have become the top two holdings in the most recent quarter to replace retail-focused O and National Retail Properties (NNN) from the end of 2019.
However, surely part of the increased industrial property exposure is due to increased total allocation among all net lease REITs.
In any case, all else being equal, one would think that more industrial property exposure would lead to a higher valuation in the form of a higher cash flow multiple. Though the net lease model and long lease terms prevent net lease REITs from immediately enjoying the fantastic, double-digit rent growth we see in the headlines, these properties still have higher fixed rent escalations and are more likely to include CPI-based escalators.
Admittedly, net lease REITs are mostly buying industrial properties that fit with their cost of capital (5-7% initial cap rates), which means that they are generally not the Class A logistics facilities leased to the likes of Amazon (AMZN). Even so, demand for all industrial space means that the properties being acquired by net lease REITs should rise in value over time as well.
Again, all else being equal, this should push up the valuation of net lease REITs, as measured by the weighted average cash flow multiple of NETL's holdings. But it hasn't. Below we find a comparison of NETL's equity cash flow multiple from the end of 2019 compared to the end of Q3 2021:
End Of 2019 Equity Cash Flow Multiple: 17.9x
End Of September 2021 Equity Cash Flow Multiple: 16.3x
NETL's share price certainly has risen since the end of 2019. It has risen by just shy of 15%.
But in the seven quarters since then, the funds from operations / cash flows of net lease REITs have risen much faster, largely because most of these REITs remained highly acquisitive during the pandemic. What's more, rent collection rates have returned to nearly 100%. Hence the lower equity cash flow multiple.
Compare this to the Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate Sector ETF (INDS), an ETF focused exclusively on industrial REITs, that sported a 29.4x price to FFO multiple at the end of Q3 2021. Since the beginning of 2020, INDS has far outpaced NETL in terms of total returns.
Now, it is understandable that INDS would outperform for the reasons given above plus the fact that NETL has a diverse roster of tenant industries and real estate types. But I would argue that NETL deserves a higher valuation than it has, and thus the performance gap with INDS should not be as wide as it has been.
If the market ever realizes this, especially if inflation rates begin to come down and we return to a "lower for longer" interest rate environment, then NETL and its underlying REIT holdings should shine once again.
That is the argument I made in the Net Lease REIT Report For Q3 2021, and I will continue to advocate it.
For investors who want a one-stop-shop way to access net lease REITs, NETL remains a great way to do that. But I find a DIY strategy of buying some of the best valued and above-average-yielding REITs within the index more compelling.
If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.
We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:
For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
My adult life can be broken out into three distinct phases. In my early 20s, I earned a bachelor's degree in Cinema & Media Arts (emphasis in screenwriting), but I hated working in Hollywood. Too much schmoozing and far too much traffic. So, after leaving California, I earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Western State Colorado University. I loved writing fiction, but it didn't pay the bills.
In my mid-20s, I became a real estate agent and gained some very valuable experience in residential and commercial real estate. But my passion for writing never went away.
Now, in my early 30s, I write for Jussi Askola's excellent marketplace service, High Yield Landlord, as well as its sister service, High Yield Investor. I also perform freelance research for a family office that owns and manages over 40 net lease commercial properties in Texas and Arkansas. Writing about finance and investing scratches that creative itch while paying the bills - the best of both worlds.
I'm a Millennial with a long-term horizon and am fascinated with the magic of compound interest and dividend growth investing. I also have an interest in macroeconomic trends, though I am but an amateur in that field.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NETL, SRC, WPC, OLP, O, STOR, NNN, STAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.