wundervisuals/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The last few quarters have not been easy for shareholders of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR), and proof of this is the steep fall in the price of shares coupled with the cancellation of the dividend. Of course, investors generally know what they are dealing with when investing in micro-cap companies, which is why these types of companies do not usually represent a fundamental pillar in their portfolios, but this fact does not diminish the importance of the performance of these investments, which tend, in fact, to be monitored more forcefully than more established companies due to higher volatility.

Today, I would like to make an analysis of the last few quarters of this company since the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has been vigorous while the change of strategy towards a model of bars and restaurants owned by the company is drawing a path full of opportunities. I strongly believe that this new strategy will end up rewarding shareholders in the long run.

Thanks to the return to normality after the very tough year of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, revenues and profit margins are once again in very good shape, while the company is paying off its debt pile very quickly. The cash position is very strong, so the debt should continue to decline as the company continues to expand the number of owned bars and restaurants. In addition, savings coming from the cancellation of the dividend and the reduction in interest expenses are dramatically reducing risks and expanding the company's growth possibilities.

A brief overview of the company

Ark Restaurants is a very small operator of large restaurants, bars, and fast food concepts. It operates 18 bars and restaurants, 17 fast food concepts, and also offers catering services, employing ~1,024 employees. Its operations are located in New York City, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Atlantic City, Alabama, and Florida. The company was founded in 1983 and currently has a market cap of ~$57 million, which means it's a micro-cap one, making this a risky investment with both great upside and downside potential. For this reason, it is very important to carefully evaluate the evolution of the company in recent years before considering investing despite the recent decline in the share price. As of today, 40.99% of shares outstanding are held by insiders, which means the management is the main beneficiary of good stock performance.

Image source: Ark Restaurants website

Through the restaurants and bars it operates, the company also offers events for birthdays, weddings, bar/bat mitzvahs, galas, and more. The company also offers spaces for corporate events, including conferences, meetings, or holiday parties, and has a minority interest of ~8% in Meadowlands racetrack, which is located in New Jersey and is awaiting approval for a new casino. If this casino is finally approved, Ark Restaurants will have the right to operate the food and beverage concession in the gaming facility, except for one restaurant. As of the results of the investment in Meadowlands, the management expects the first distribution of cash to take place during this year, but it does not depend on them due to their low stake.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $16.50, which represents a 44.05% decline from mid-term highs of $29.49 on January 2, 2018, and a 60.61% decline from all-time highs of $41.88 on February 02, 2005. Despite this, it is very important to take into account various aspects that I consider justify this decline. Shares outstanding increased by 3.42% since January 2018 and by almost 5% since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Also, the company had to close a few restaurants during the last decade due to lease expiries, including Red, Polpette, Venetian Food Court, Rialto Deli, V-Bar. Looking at the short term, it's important to consider that Thunder Grill, a restaurant whose lease expired in 2019, is operating on a month-to-month basis, which puts 10,000 seating capacity at risk.

Source: 10-K filings

The company has recently adopted a new strategy of owning the restaurants instead of leasing them, and it fully owned 4 restaurants at the end of fiscal 2020. Furthermore, in December 2020 (beginning of fiscal 2021), the company acquired Blue Moon Fish Company, a fine dining restaurant located in Lauderdale, for $2.82 million, which added a new completely owned restaurant to the company's portfolio. Also, the company recently leased a new restaurant, JB's on the Beach, with a lease expiration by 2044 to reduce the risk of losing it in the medium term.

On the other hand, 4 restaurants are expected to expire in Las Vegas in 2023 while another two located in Bryant Park, New York, are expected to expire in 2025. This means that favorable leasing terms could be updated against the company's interests. But given the company's strong capacity to generate cash, I expect owned restaurants to keep increasing in the coming years, and this will ultimately reduce the risk of losing leases of profitable restaurants. During the last earnings call, the CEO stated that the company is ready to make another acquisition including land, but there's currently a shortage of opportunities. But in the short term, the lease expiration of four restaurants in Las Vegas represents a major risk that I believe is keeping the share price depressed as they are a major source of revenues.

Revenues are recovering very fast from the coronavirus pandemic crisis

The company's fiscal year ends at the end of September, each year, which means the first quarter begins at the beginning of October and ends at the end of December. The company has managed to increase revenues consistently for a few years, but on March 17, 2020, the company announced the temporary closure of bars and restaurants in New York City, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, New Jersey, and Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, and this has caused an abrupt decline in revenues.

Source: 10-K filings

During the second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2020 (three months ended March 28, 2020), the company reported a revenue decline of 3.71% year over year. Next, it reported an 83.93% decline during the third fiscal quarter, and a 48.17% decline in the fourth fiscal quarter.

Entering fiscal 2021, the company reported a decline of 53.5% year over year in revenues during the first fiscal quarter, a 24% decline during the second fiscal quarter (27% if compared to the same quarter of 2019), but reported increased revenues of 510% during the third fiscal quarter (although it declined by 4% if compared to the same quarter of 2019). This recovery in revenues shows the company is ready to continue the positive trend that it was experiencing in the years prior to the pandemic. The recent increase in revenues caused the PS ratio to drop to 0.528, showing it may be a good time to acquire shares for those investors willing to be patient enough while the management keeps adding new locations to the company's owned bars and restaurants.

Data by YCharts

Considering the current PS ratio, the company is generating $1.89 for each dollar invested, annually. But taking into account that the PS ratio is based on the last 12 months, the recent sharp decline in the ratio due to increasing revenues during the last quarter should continue during the next three quarters should the good trend continue, making it a more attractive stock for investors.

Good margins allow the company to generate cash consistently

The company has historically achieved very acceptable gross profit and EBITDA margins, and although mandatory closures and restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have negatively affected profit margins, the company appears to be recovering now that the volume of work in its restaurants returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Data by YCharts

As the management has recognized, food costs are increasing, which will make it difficult to stabilize profit margins, but pricing is cautiously increasing. In fact, gross profit margins during the last quarter increased to 41.86% while EBITDA margins increased to 22.40%, which is much higher than historical performance and allowed the company to generate $6.8 million of free cash flow. Looking at history, we can see the management has been quite conservative regarding dividend payouts and leverage.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cash from operations (in thousands) $13,423 $13,059 $11,905 $11,301 $7,602 $10,350 $9,575 $10,615 -$4,528 Interest expense (in thousands) $23 $62 $201 $238 $416 $753 $1,163 $1,437 $1,421 Dividends paid (in thousands) $3,245 $2,433 $3,281 $4,240 $3,420 $2,569 $3,443 $3,481 $1,750 Cash payout ratio 24.35% 19.11% 29.25% 39.62% 50.46% 32.10% 48.10% 16.33% -

Source: 10-K filings

As you can see in the table above, cash generated through operations has been more than enough to cover dividends and interest expenses, but strong CapEx has eaten the remaining money.

Source: 10-K filings

The company's standard capital expenditures needed to keep restaurants in good shape ranges between $1 million and $2 million, but strong investments need to be done when leasing or buying new restaurants.

Leasing new restaurants require strong capital expenditures at the beginning to adapt them to the company's work philosophy, so as the company owns more bars and restaurants in the future, I expect the spikes of CapEx to become less meaningful. But it's important to note that even with such high CapEx, the company has managed to generate strong free cash flows over the years.

Data by YCharts

This capacity of generating strong cash inflows added to the fact that the dividend is currently suspended and debt is declining puts the company in a very advantageous position to carry out its new strategy of increasing its portfolio of owned restaurants, so I believe that the company will achieve increasing revenues and free cash flows for years to come.

Don't expect the dividend to come back anytime soon

On March 2, 2020, the management decided to suspend the dividend of $0.25 per share with no intention to reinstate it in the foreseeable future. During the last conference call, CEO Michael Weinstein stated that it is still too early to consider reinstating the dividend.

Regarding dividends, I think, it's inappropriate to be handing out dividends and certainly I benefit from that as well as everybody else. But handing out dividends at a time when there's still a great amount of uncertainty with COVID and at a time when we're taking the loans from the SBA and converting them into grants. I just -- there's something that doesn't smell right to me about that. - CEO Michael Weinstein - Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call

Using fiscal 2019 as a reference, the company is expected to save ~$3.5 million from the dividend each year, which will allow it to fully deleverage the balance sheet while making acquisitions quite assiduously. Based on the management's philosophy to date, I strongly believe the company will return to its debt-free status as soon as possible.

Also, considering the company was paying out $1 annually, we would have a dividend yield on cost of ~6% as soon as the management decides to fully restore the dividend, which will be covered with relative ease once the company finishes paying down the debt pile. For this reason, Ark Restaurants has the potential to be a nice dividend stock for long-term investors enjoying such a juicy dividend yield on cost.

Debt is declining very, very fast

The company's debt pile has grown steadily from 2012 to 2020 as the company invested tons of cash in acquisitions, lease renewals, and capital expenditures. But historically, the management has always chosen to have a debt-free balance sheet, which greatly reduces the risk of bankruptcy and the burden of having the obligation to feed the interests of a debt that does not allow the company to invest the profits in growth initiatives and distribute them among shareholders.

Data by YCharts

During the last quarter, cash on hand increased by 8.25% year over year and by 60.38% quarter-to-quarter to $18.28 million while the company got $3.2 million of PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans forgiven. This has caused net debt to decline by around half, which vastly improves the company's prospects. Long-term debt also declined significantly. In this sense, the management expects another loan forgiveness of $4.5 million during this quarter. Furthermore, rapidly declining interest expenses will free up around $1.4 million annually once the debt is gone, and I believe it will allow the company to keep growing.

Share dilution should be monitored

Although slowly, the total number of outstanding shares has been increasing over the years. When we invest in a company, especially if we do it for the long term or if we are trying to assess whether the impact on the price of various headwinds is justified, it is very important to take into account the changes in the number of outstanding shares, because if these increase, each share will represent a smaller portion of the company.

Data by YCharts

Due to the vast amounts of cash that the company will save due to the cancellation of the dividend, the reduction of debt, the reduction of leasing costs, and the reduction in the risk of leasing renewals with less favorable conditions, I consider that the small share dilution experienced in the last few years does not represent significant harm to shareholders. Furthermore, the company appears to be planting all the seeds necessary to enjoy vast amounts of cash flows in the future, which will position it to reduce the number of outstanding shares through buybacks even after restoring the dividend, although management currently seems to be more inclined to seek opportunities to expand the portfolio of locations.

Risks worth considering

The company's market cap of ~$57 million makes it a micro-cap one, which means that the risks are very high as well as volatility, so this company should only be considered if our appetite for risk is high. I consider that in no case should Ark Restaurants be a very significant position in an investor's portfolio.

The company's operations are concentrated in a few cities in the United States, and in very few locations, which makes their operations especially susceptible to major changes as a result of any setback in any of their restaurants or the cities where they operate. This also makes it very vulnerable to natural disasters or new coronavirus outbreaks, since the forced closure of any of its locations could have a severe impact on the company's operations as it already happened in 2020.

Also, remember that 9 restaurants are expected to have their lease terms expired by 2025 and there is a high risk of getting less favorable conditions or even being forced to close some of them, so the company should be quick to find new acquisition opportunities that include land and buildings or, as it did with JB's on the Beach, leasing new locations with very long expiring dates to reduce risks associated with expiring dates.

Conclusion

The third quarter of fiscal 2021 has been very positive, but it is still not fully reflected in the share price as it is still trading at a ~44.05% discount from mid-term highs of $29.49 on January 2, 2018. The current sharp drop in the PS ratio still does not reflect reality, since the calculation, which is made on a trailing twelve months basis, still reflects three quarters strongly affected by the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, so investors will get more than $1.89 in revenues for each dollar invested annually. This drop in the share price leaves us with a potential dividend yield on cost of ~6%, although the dividend resumption will take a long time as the management is more focused on paying off the remaining debt while continuing to materialize its strategy of buying new restaurants.

Profit margins have risen to higher levels than before the coronavirus pandemic, and while it is true that food price inflation will have a significant impact in the short term, the company is mitigating part of this impact through the increase in the price of menus and offers in its bars and restaurants. In the long term, I believe that the new strategy of owning the restaurants instead of leasing them should allow the company to get more stable profits, which will ultimately allow it to expand operations faster than it has done so far.