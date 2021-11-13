Alina555/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Political winds often blow in many directions over extended periods of time. Governments often operate differently depending on the country, culture, and the current environment. Still, all governments, democratic or totalitarian, still need the respect of their citizens to be able to govern over the long run in most cases.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been significantly impacted by the crackdown in China that is part of President Xi's common prosperity agenda. President Xi's common prosperity agenda has produced tough times for many industries, ranging from the online tutoring business, which is now mandated to be a non-for-profit business, to the casino industry. The Chinese government has cracked down hard on Macau and gaming in general, even trying to limit how much kids can play video games online per day. This crackdown has significantly impacted many of the domestic and foreign operators in the Macau region, such as Wynn Resorts. Wynn was getting nearly 70% of its revenue from Macau pre-pandemic.

Wynn Resorts got hit particularly hard by the pandemic both because of how much of the company's revenues come from Macau and also because it had recently started significant construction by adding a large new extension to its Macau Encore property. This construction was slated to be completed in 2025.

Wynn Resorts was seeing massive growth in both gaming and nongaming revenues in Macau prior to the pandemic, and the company is very well positioned for growth when Macau fully opens back up. In March of 2019, Wynn saw its highest visitation numbers ever, and 78% of the company's Macau revenues were frequently coming from nongaming revenue. Wynn was also frequently seeing double-digit annual growth from the company's Macau properties.

Wynn Resorts earned $6.48 per share in 2018, the last full year that wasn't impacted by the pandemic, and the company remains strongly positioned in Macau. Macau's visitation numbers have also grown consistently over the last decade and should continue to grow when this province opens up. Visitation numbers in Macau grew from 25 million visitors in 2010 to 40 million visitors in 2019, and visitation numbers grew nearly every year over the last decade. There is no reason to think that growth can't resume once the Chinese government pulls back, as we should expect it to occur sooner rather than later.

Wynn Resorts currently trades at nearly $98 per share, or at just 14x what the company has been able to earn in good times such as 2018, when the company was growing revenue by nearly 20% per year from 2017 to 2019 before the pandemic. Wynn Resorts has consistently grown revenues at a double-digit rate over the last decade, and the company should trade at around 20x earnings once the business recovers and Macau returns to normal. This would make Wynn a nearly $150 stock, which is right around the pre-pandemic levels the stock traded at. The company also has a history of paying both regular and special dividends since the company has frequently had margins during its best quarters of over 30% and the business model generates strong free cash flow as well.

Everything about the Wynn centers on the future of Macau and China.

This is why I think despite the current crackdown in China, the tough conditions Wynn currently faces in Macau will not become permanent. The wealth gap became much more extreme in nearly every country during the pandemic for a number of reasons, and governments also frequently became less stabile as growth slowed and covid-related shutdowns were enforced. China now has widely available vaccines and in my opinion the country should be able to move past the pandemic in 2022. Both the CEOs of MGM Resorts (MGM) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) have also recently expressed optimism about their operations in Macau, and Covid and Covid-related protocols won't last forever.

Just a month ago, Bill Hornbuckle, the CEO, said, "Until proven wrong, I'm not and we're not overreacting to what is being hyped or said. We are hoping rational minds control in the end because this is the Macau economy." Rob Goldstein, the Las Vegas Sands CEO, also said, "I think our activities, our investments speak for themselves. I have faith in the process. They've always treated us fairly, and we responded with the largest investment in any gaming market in the world. So, we believe we remain believers." Industry insiders who have operated in Macau for decades remain very positive about the region making a strong recovery after the pandemic ends.

Steve Wynn himself, the former CEO and founder of Wynn Resorts, has also expressed optimism about Macau long-term. Wynn said just six months ago, "this time, opening China, which I think is gonna happen as soon as they release some of the restriction on the visas. Macau, I believe, you'll see a bounce back very rapidly, which will benefit the Nevada hotels that have operations there."

China just several months ago was forced to calm fears of major investments banks about the crackdown, and the country still needs foreign investment to compete globally. Macau has grown nearly every year for the last 10 years, including while Xi has been president. China has widely available vaccines, Macau is an important part of the country's economy, previous crackdowns in China have never been permanent, and the wealth gap in China and globally should narrow as the pandemic eases and middle and low income families are able to go back to work.

The Chinese government taxes gaming revenue in Macau at nearly 40%, and as China and countries around the world open their economies up, restrictions should ease as well. China wants to compete internationally, and they need to keep their brightest people and wealthiest citizens in the country. China also will need foreign capital. In my opinion, the harshest restrictions that have recently been a part of the common prosperity agenda are not likely sustainable.

There is certainly a possibility that Macau will open slower as second waves and variants of the pandemic go on, and that would of course delay a recovery in Wynn's Macau properties and businesses, but Macau has been an important and thriving part of China's overall economy for decades, so that scenario remains highly unlikely. Even if Macau's reopening is delayed by Covid, or Xi's common prosperity agenda limits growth in the region for an extended period of time, China is not likely to overlook the massive growth and tax revenue the government gets from this important region. China is still a country that needs to grow at around 10% to meet the country's social and economic needs, as nearly half the country lives in rural communities on around a dollar a day.

Fear almost always creates both uncertainty and opportunity, and the harsh crackdown by the Chinese government as part of Xi's common prosperity agenda has been very tough for companies like Wynn Resorts. Still, these are not normal times, and the Chinese economy will likely resume more normalized growth in 2022. As economies open up and the wealth gap narrows, regimes like President Xi's are likely to ease Covid-related restrictions, such as the current restriction on travel and business in Macau. China wants to be competitive internationally, and the country needs wealthy individuals and large companies to grow the way the country wants to. When Macau opens up, Wynn will be very well positioned to resume the company's impressive growth, and patient investors in this company should be rewarded.