Investment thesis

Sberbank is the largest bank in Russia with the international franchise in more than 22 countries. The bank’s business is built on three key pillars:

traditional retail banking

financial services (insurance, wealth management and brokerage)

non-financial businesses (e-commerce)

In 2017, Sberbank introduce its vision to transform its banking business into several digital industries. This transformation should be a reaction to slower growth visible in Russian banking sector with the aim to expand its reach beyond traditional banking. Highly profitable banking business should help to finance this expansion into emerging e-commerce industry. Over the past few years, this transformation slowly took shape and Sberbank’s non-financial businesses approached scale necessary to be successful in fragmented Russian e-commerce. In my view, investors are overlooking this transformation and are incorrectly valuing Sberbank only as a bank. Looking at Sberbank as sum of the parts provides better picture of what is Sberbank truly worth.

Russia’s e-commerce market still in infancy

Russia’s e-commerce market reached US 37 billion in 2020 and grew over 58% on annual basis. It is expected to be the fastest growing e-commerce market among all emerging market countries. Based on the analysis of Data Insight, it is forecasted to reach US 150 billion in 2025, which is almost 400% growth from current size in less than 4 years. Within the e-commerce segment, online grocery market enjoyed the fastest growth of 249%. These might seem like mind blowing numbers. It is due to Russia’s low market penetration, which is approximately 8%. In comparison with other European countries, e-commerce penetration is 14% in Poland or in Germany. This low market penetration leaves plenty of space for future growth, but also attracts competition. It might sound like an oxymoron, but to build vast e-commerce infrastructure can be quite capital intensive. Looking at more mature e-commerce businesses, one can see that it costs billions of dollars to build efficient supply chains, IT infrastructure and logistics to compete in e-commerce. Uber Technologies (UBER), Pinduoduo (PDD) or JD Health (OTCPK:JDHIF) are all examples of these cash burning machines, which invested heavily to achieve sufficient scale. An e-commerce business is essentially a game of “winner takes is all”. Among 100 biggest e-commerce businesses in Russia, there are only 5 companies with revenues exceeding US 1 billion. This highly fragmented market is inclined for consolidation, giving an advantage to companies which have already achieved necessary scale. Besides Sberbank, biggest players in Russian e-commerce are Yandex (YNDX), wildberries, Ozon (OZON), and citilink.

Expansion into e-commerce businesses on the way

Besides traditional banking, Sberbank is present in 6 different non-financial business. All these businesses have their special characteristics and economics. According to Sberbank’s guidance, revenues from these businesses in 2021 should exceed RUB 200 billion (US 2.9 billion).

From all non-financial businesses, SberMarket deserves the most attention. In the ranking of 100 largest online stores in Russia, SberMarket was ranked on the 21st place. It enjoyed the fastest growth among all online stores when its online sales grew over 13 times in 2020. Sberbank plans to invest over US 400 million to develop this business either organically or through acquisitions. E-grocery is the key growth driver of SberMarket and it has a dominant position among its competitors. In analyzing most frequently used food applications in Russia, SberMarket apps where occupying ranks number 2, 11 and 12. On the other hand, Sberbank’s direct competitor in e-grocery, Yandex.Eat, ranked on the 7th place.

Similarly, SberMarket’s strong position in e-groceries is visible when comparing GMV by market players. SberMarket has approximately 13% of market share and Samokat which also belongs under Sberbank’s umbrella has 7% market share. Both brands are slowly expanding its share over its competitors.

Valuation reflects only banking franchise

Sberbank has undisputable market position in Russian banking sector. With its 103 million active retail clients, it has 45% market share in retail deposits. It is the 15th largest bank in the world with current market cap approaching US 109 billion. Putting Sberbank into comparison with other international banks, one will notice its above average profitability in terms of ROE and higher than average dividend yield. On the other hand, Sberbank’s P/E multiple is lower than median. Given the fact that Sberbank is a Russian bank, operating in a market with high political risk, it is reasonable to expect some discount to its peers located in developed markets. In order to correctly value Sberbank, one should look at the value of banking business and non-financial businesses separately.

Source: Bloomberg, Annual Reports

To calculate true intrinsic value of Sberbank’s banking franchise, I used simple dividend discount model. Four basic inputs are: estimated net income for 2021, dividend payout ratio, cost of equity and long-term growth rate. Sberbank recently reported financials for 9 months of this year, so annualized net income will be somewhere in the range of RUB 1,170 billion -1,200 billon. Sberbank’s long term dividend policy is to pay 50% of net income, so I expect dividend payout ratio to be stable in the future. Cost of Equity is calculated as yield on Russian 10Y government bond and country risk premium. Growth rate is equal to average expected growth in Russian GDP over next 3 years.

Source: own calculations

Based on this calculation, market value of Sberbank’s banking business should be somewhere close to US 130.5 billion, instead of current market cap of US 109 billion. That means, that current market cap is approximately 15% below intrinsic value of Sberbank’s banking business. However, this valuation is built on earnings of banking business only and misses value of non-financial businesses. Why is that? Because even though, non-financial businesses are growing fast, they are not generating any earnings at this moment. Valuing e-commerce businesses is not an easy task, but it can be done through comparison of EV/Sales multiples of similar businesses in the region. For comparison purposes, I used Polish Allegro, alternative to Amazon, Russian’s Yandex and Ozon. EV/Sales multiples for these e-commerce businesses are in the range of 3.7x to 9.4x. Applying these multiples to revenues of Sberbank’s non-financial businesses, the final value should be somewhere in the range of US 11 billion to US 25 billion. Mid value is approximately US 17 billion. The fact is, that we don’t know how much debt Sberbank’s non-financial businesses hold on their individual balance sheets. That’s why we need to use a little simplification and assume that only capital used was equity. Under this condition, we can assume that Enterprise Value is equal to Market value.

Source: annual reports of companies; own calculation

Summing up value of Sberbank’s banking business and its non-financial businesses, total market value is in the range US 141 billion to US 156 billion. Having a conservative view, I would shoot for mid value, which is US 147 billion. Either applying low multiple or mid multiple for non-financial businesses you will get number which is 30% to 35% higher than Sberbank’s current market value. If investors are looking for margin of safety in their investments, 30% should be a reasonable discount to pull a trigger.

Conclusion

Undervalued companies can be often found in complex situations, boring business models or high-risk countries. I think that Sberbank fulfils these conditions at least in being a boring business and being present in a high-risk country. It seems obvious that investors are overlooking Sberbank’s collection of fast-growing e-commerce businesses and are not giving any value to them. I think it is a mistake, because if these businesses were separate entities, they would trade at multiples comparable to their competitors in the Eastern Europe region. In the medium term, potential Sberbank’s investors will benefit from its e-commerce businesses one way or another. Either they will be spun off as separate entities, or they will generate earnings flowing straight to Sberbank’s bottom line. As was shown above, Russia e-commerce market has a long way to go. For patient investors, best time to jump into investment story is while nobody cares. I think that this might be a good time.