On November 5th, Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) released its results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. Results showed no surprises and were aligned with analysts’ expectations. Moreover, in the last couple of weeks, Sorrento received some important approvals for the COVISTIX – the 15 minutes rapid COVID-19 test. In this article, I will review Sorrento’s results and I will assess the potential impact of the COVISTIX news. My view on Sorrento is still bullish (here is my previous analysis).

Stock performance

Like all biopharmaceutical stocks, SRNE share is characterized by strong volatility. The current stock price of 6.36 $ per share (November 11th) is less than half the maximum price ever reached, 17.24 $/share in February 2021, though probably is a more realistic one. The stock is down 10% year-to-date to a market cap of 1.9 B$.

Q3-2021 results

Revenues for Q3 were 12 M$, up 2.6% versus the previous year with sales from products accounting for 63% (down 4% year-on-year) and revenues from services representing 37% (up 16% y-o-y). The increase in services is due to higher manufacturing agreements.

Operating costs saw a steep increase of 19.6% from 94.8 M$ in Q3-2020 to 113.5 M$ this quarter: the increase is mostly driven by SG&A (+24.2 M$ or +99%) as a result of higher headcount, professional salaries and stock-based compensation. R&D as well increased quite consistently by 55%, from 32 M$ to 49.4 M$: SRNE is indeed growing its efforts in the isolation of human antibody drug candidates and in advancing COVID-19, oncology and ADC programs.

As one could expect, EBIT is negative, -101 M$, and worse off than the previous year, -83 M$. The net loss is even higher, at ca. -120 M$ due to interest expenses and because of losses on marketable investments for 13.4 M$ (7 M$ coming from the investment in Celularity Inc (CELU) and 6.4 M$ from ImmunityBio (IBRX)).

Looking at the cash flow statement, one can notice a negative cash flow from operations (-209 M$, versus -118 M$ of Q3-2020) and positive cash flow from investing activities (82 M$ versus -28 M$ of the previous year). Indeed, during Q3-2021, Sorrento Therapeutics sold all of its stake in ImmunityBio generating net proceeds of 124 M$. Overall, the net cash variation was -17 M$ bringing the cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter at 39.7 M$, much lower than 120.1 M$ at Q3-2020.

Good news for COVISTIX

In the last weeks, COVISTIX - one of Sorrento’s main products – received some important approvals that could be the starting point for a new (and solid) revenue stream.

First of all, COVISTIX – the COVID19 rapid antigen detection test – received the CE Mark: the importance of such approval is invaluable since, as the European Commission website reports,

the letters “CE” appear on many products traded on the extended Single Market in the European Economic Area (EEA). They signify that products sold in the EEA have been assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements.

For a company that wants to sell its products in EU having a CE Mark is a necessary condition: therefore, the fact that Sorrento Therapeutics asked for a CE mark means that the Company is seriously taking into consideration the EU market. The first European country where COVISTIX could be sold is Belgium where the FAMHP (Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products) granted a marketing authorization.

About one week ago, COVISTIX received another relevant approval, this time from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency. The Brazilian authority approved both the manufacturing and marketing of COVISTIX: according to a press release, Sorrento is already establishing local distribution agreements and is processing the first purchase orders. I believe that this news can potentially have a huge impact on Sorrento Therapeutics’ financials since Brazil is one of the countries most affected by COVID. To give an idea, according to Worldometers, Brazil has almost reached 22 million total cases with ca. 64 million COVID tests performed so far. Moreover, 40% of the Brazilian population still has not been covered by the vaccine and therefore, testing activity is likely to be fundamental in the next months. Overall, I think that it is easily understandable the big opportunity represented by the Brazilian market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe that the results reported by Sorrento Therapeutics are nothing special, meaning that they will act neither as a positive nor negative catalyst for the stock price. On the other hand, I think that the new business opportunity represented by COVISTIX - in EU but mostly in Brazil – is going to act as a massive boost on Sorrento’s revenues supporting stock price growth. This is why I believe that, at the current stock price of 6.36 $/share, SRNE is worth a buy recommendation.