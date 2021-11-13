BreakingTheWalls/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

On November 9, Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) announced that it’s buying the American arm of Russia’s Uranium One for $112M in cash and the replacement of $19M in reclamation bonding. It claims this deal positions it as the largest American uranium mining company, which I find weird considering it won’t produce a single pound of uranium this year.

For me, this deal shows how much the uranium market has become detached from fundamentals. Think about it - $131 million buys you a plant with a processing capacity of 2.5 million pounds of uranium per year and just under 42 million pounds of low-grade uranium resources that are unlikely to ever make it into production. It should make you wonder why US uranium companies like Uranium Energy and Energy Fuels (UUUU) that have non-producing low-grade uranium deposits have market capitalizations of $1.35 billion and $1.62 billion as of the time of writing, respectively.

Overview of the deal

Uranium One has been majority-owned by Russia’s Rosatom since 2010 and is the world’s fourth-largest uranium miner. In 2020, its attributable production was 11.1 million pounds. However, not a single pound of uranium came from the USA. Its Willow Creek mine has been shut down since July 2018 and the reason for this is that US uranium deposits are just now feasible at uranium’s current price.

Uranium One is selling its seven uranium projects in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and five in the Great Divide Basin to Uranium Energy. The deal includes the Willow Creek project and its Irigaray ISR central processing plant as well as several other projects, including Christensen Ranch.

Uranium Energy pointed out in its press release that Irigaray has a licensed capacity of 2.5 million pounds of uranium per year. However, the current installed capacity is just 1.3 million pounds of uranium per year. As you can see from the table below, Willow Creek’s grades are pretty low, which is typical for US uranium projects.

Also, Willow Creek has historically operated well below its installed capacity. In 2017, the mine produced only 0.1 million pounds of uranium and booked losses of $10.1 million.

Overall, the best year for Willow Creek in terms of production was 2013 when it churned out 0.94 million pounds of uranium. The reason for this is that new wellfield installation and wellfield construction activities were suspended at the end of Q2 2013 due to continued low uranium prices. Uranium prices back then were around today’s level and the mine finished that year with revenues of $68 million and a gross profit of $0.8 million.

Overall, I see Willow Creek as a high-cost uranium project that has a pretty bad history from a financial point of view. Its story is shared by pretty much all projects in the US, which just couldn’t compete with Kazakh and Canadian competitors as uranium prices dropped over the past decade. Today, the US uranium sector is pretty much dead. In Q3 2021, local production stood at just 5,297 pounds of uranium.

Uranium Energy’s reason for buying Willow Creek seems to be synergies as its Reno Creek ISR Project is located only 45 miles away from Irigaray. However, I don’t see how this will improve the project in a significant way considering the grades at Reno Creek are lower than Willow Creek.

Besides Willow Creek, Uranium Energy is buying five properties in the Great Divide Basin. There is a resource estimate only for one of them - JAB deposit. It’s more of the same – low grades and not many pounds of uranium.

Overall, this purchase boosts Uranium Energy’s measured and indicated resources from 58.5 million pounds to 96.1 million pounds and its licensed capacity from 2 million pounds to 6.5 million pounds. It’s among the rare M&A transactions we see in the uranium space and it comes to show you just how overvalued this company is considering it’s almost doubling its asset base for $131 million. Uranium bulls will point out that the uranium market is in a structural deficit and that spot uranium prices are recovering following a decade-long bear market. However, the uranium space is small and has an annual consumption of just 190 million pounds. There is space for just a few new mines and looking at the financials, the ones that are most likely to make it into production over the next decade include the likes of Arrow and McArthur River in Canada, Dasa in Niger, and Salamanca in Spain. Not to mention that Kazatomprom has been running at an 80% capacity in a bid to boost uranium prices.

In my view, future uranium production is likely to be concentrated in a handful of miners, with none of them focused on the USA. It’s a small sector but it attracts a lot of investor interest and this could explain why even the market valuations of companies that are unlikely to ever make it to production have been soaring over the past year.

Investor takeaway

Uranium Energy is significantly increasing its resource base and processing capacity through the $131 million purchase of Uranium One’s US assets. However, Willow Creek has a pretty bad financial history and I just don’t see how US uranium projects can compete with the likes of Arrow, McArthur River, and Dasa. This deal is a good reminder that the market valuation of Uranium Energy and other US-focused uranium miners have become detached from fundamentals. It’s understandable why this is happening as uranium prices have been rising and there aren’t many companies in which new investors can put their money.

I’m bearish on this one but I think that short-selling is very risky considering it’s impossible to predict when this uranium stock euphoria will end. One viable path for investors could be a small position in long-term equity anticipation securities (LEAPS).

