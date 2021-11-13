NerdWallet: Not Paying Up For It

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) has gone public in an offering which was well-received by the market. While I too see the signs of increased revenue growth this year, and in the most recent quarter some operating leverage as well, I fail to see real appeal. In the long term, I think that the business model might not be sustainable enough as it relies heavily on intermediates while sales and marketing expenses are still quite elevated.

Trustworthy Financial Guidance

Since its founding in 2011, NerdWallet aims to empower consumers and SMBs to make smarter financial decisions through a digital platform and application. The company aims to democratize access to trustworthy financial guidance, and with the financial industry becoming complex and fragmented, the company positions itself as an independent platform to provide honest advice.

The company has attracted some 20 million monthly active users in the first nine months of this year as consumers are attracted to the neutral and independent setting of the platform. This great audience makes NerdWallet a great partner for financial service providers to team up with as well.

In terms of the revenue composition, the business is split pretty evenly between these major groups including credit cards, loans, and other verticals, although each of these divisions has seen some ups and downs amidst the pandemic of course.

Valuation and IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to sell 7.25 million shares in a range between $17 and $19 per share, with pricing set in the middle of that range. With pricing set at $18 per share, the company raised $130 million in gross proceeds with the offering.

As there are nearly 65 million shares outstanding following the offering, the equity of the company has been awarded a $1.1 billion valuation. Including a pro forma net cash position of just over $140 million, the operating asset valuation comes in just below the billion mark.

NerdWallet generated $228 million in sales in 2019 on which an operating profit of $28 million was reported. Revenues rose just over 7% in 2020 to $245 million as operating profits evaporated to less than $2 million. This came as sales and marketing expenses rose more than 25%, and after this increase this expense category makes up nearly 60% of sales. This dynamic, that of slower topline sales growth and accelerated marketing expenses, is very disappointing of course.

Growth has been a lot more convincing in 2021, with revenues up 48% to $280 million in the first three months of the year, as revenues surpass the sales number for all of 2020 already. That is the good news as this growth was only achieved on the back of sales and marketing expenses nearly doubling in the same time frame. This means that the company reported an operating loss of nearly $30 million in the first three quarters of the year.

If we look at the recent trends, we see first quarter sales of $90 million inching up to nearly $92 million in the second quarter, and to $98 million in the third quarter of this year. Promising is that the third quarter revenue number has been accompanied by a serious sequential decline in marketing expenses. This is seen in the trends on the bottom line so far this year. After posting a first quarter operating loss of $13 million, losses rose to $23 million in the second quarter, as the reduction in marketing expenses resulted in an operating profit of $6 million in the third quarter.

With sales trending at $400 million a year, the company is trading at around 2.5 times sales and is valued at around 40 times operating earnings if we annualise the most recent quarterly results.

Since the offering, shares have done quite well and currently shares trade around the $25 mark. Following this move higher, the operating asset valuation has risen to $1.4 billion. This has pushed up the sales multiple to a still reasonable 3.5 times, as the earnings numbers are still low and highly volatile of course.

Concluding Thoughts

While the sales multiples are quite reasonable, earnings multiples are still high. Other than these valuation thoughts, I think that I simply fear the underlying quality of the business (model), on which I have some doubts. The company relies heavily on search and traffic generated from among others like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), of course.

Furthermore, the mantra of trust and best outcomes for consumers leaves the door open for serious reputation risks if the algorithms or the highest-ranked searches do not yield the best results for consumers.

If we look at the competing firms this includes names like Bankrate, Credit Karma and LendingTree (TREE), among others. The first name, Bankrate, has been already acquired back in 2017 in a $1.2 billion deal. LendingTree currently is awarded nearly a $2 billion equity valuation, even as it is down significantly from the highs set in recent years.

The company currently posts sales at a run rate of $1.2 billion, amidst flattish results on the bottom line. This make that the sales multiple of LendingTree is quite modest at around 1.7 times, roughly half the sales multiple at which NerdWallet trades.

Given this dynamic, I think that the relatively low sale multiple of NerdWallet is not necessarily very compelling. Given this and my concerns about the strength of the business model, with growth driven by high marketing expenses (other than the most recent quarter), I am leaning on the cautious side and decided not to be involved here.