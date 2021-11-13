Landslide Portfolio Earnings Review (Part 1)

Panagiotis Maravelis/iStock via Getty Images

“There is only one good, knowledge, and one evil, ignorance.” - Socrates

Intro and Update

I recently released an earnings report on some of my other main investments, but since my Landslide Portfolio is my most popular article, it would be a disservice to not continue coverage of these names on a quarterly basis as well. Since Houlihan Lokey was covered in my prior article, here, I will exclude it from this article. I would also like to thank all my followers, who have now allowed me to reach 1,000 subscribers in only about a year. Thank you for sticking through times of inactivity, but I would like to make sure there is always 100% effort in each article I publish.

As a second note, while I have had much free time over the past year and a half to work on articles, I am running out of money to do so, since my earnings are less than my living expenses. Therefore, I recently applied for a job, and this may take away from time to write articles. I will attempt to continue coverage on all stocks throughout each quarter, but please bear with me if there are long lulls of no publishing. Anyway, here are the reviews!

Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) is an online financial asset trading platform that rarely is in line in with their earnings expectations. Volatility in revenues and earnings is due to the same volatility that makes the markets work, and is quite hard to predict. However, over the long-term, I find that the company will fare better as they scale and reduce overall volatility. For Q3, revenue growth was a weak point, but comparisons to the year prior are difficult to compare. The most positive aspects of the recent earnings was the large increase in interest income by 41% YoY signifying increased lending services and balances, along with a 57% increase YoY in overall customer accounts to 1.54 million. These two growth paths will be the most important for long-term success, and my ranking metrics do not cover this future potential. However, for the moment, I am comfortable leaving IBKR in the lowest holding weight class of 2% overall as they work on their consistency issues.

Image: Source. While overall earnings and revenues are inconsistent, the underlying growth patterns are strong and entering an upward swing. Look for reduced volatility as the platform enters the mainstream.

OneMain Holdings

OneMain (OMF) is a B ranked consumer finance company, with over 100 years of personal loan experience. Growth in earnings and revenues are fairly consistent long term, and hidden potential lies in their new move into credit cards for those with poor, limited, or no credit history. While they will be serving riskier clients, this may be a lucrative segment overall, especially as they are already one of the most profitable companies in the market. While I am not an expert on the lending industry, I see no changes to any metric that merits a change in the overall rank of OneMain. Not to mention the current valuation!

Image: Source. A very informational presentation highlights the strong position OMF is in. Especially the broadening of their platform to draw more customers and increase revenue per customer.

Pool Corp

Pool Corp (POOL), a leading pool supply and services distributor, is one of those companies where you always say you will purchase if the value goes down a bit, but it rarely does due to extreme consistency of growth and profitability. Q3 saw revenues grow 23% YoY, on top of Q3 2020 revenue growth of 27%. Meanwhile, net income has grown to 11.81% over a 5 year historical average closer to 9-10%. All in all, Pool continues to get better and better, and recurring investments will allow you to feel better about your dollar cost average over varying valuations. As an example, although the share price is at all-time highs, the current P/E is only 6 to 9 percent over the historical average, even with the current financial out-performance. Therefore, one can assume that at the moment, investors may be pricing in a return to ~10% revenue growth, but any beat in expectations will allow for a jump up in price.

Image: Source. An efficient business model is the reason for the tremendous performance since the 90s. Do not expect it to fail anytime soon.

Logitech

Logitech (LOGI) is an example of why ranking metrics have risk points. While performance was incredible over the pandemic, historical performance is inconsistent at best. While I could have manually disregarded this stock for this reason, I wanted to keep it in the portfolio to determine whether there is any long-term benefit if performing recurring investments. There are two paths moving forward, first, work from office keeps growth flat or negative, even after pandemic era comparisons are over (bearish). Second, a continued phase of high growth driven by innovation, a wide range of products, and the continued need for BOTH home and office supplies (bullish). There will still be an underlying need for products either way, so I expect this downward trend to be superficial long term. While I favor the latter thesis, I would not hold it against you if you expect the former path.

Image: Source. Leveraging varying product paths may be the key for future success and look for gaming and keyboards/accessories to continue supporting the company.

Align Technology

Another “wish I bought it back whenever” company, Align (ALGN), is set to continue their dominance in the invisible/clear braces market. Now that masks are becoming less mandatory, why wouldn’t there be an increase in those who seek out treatment of this sort? In Q3, Align saw revenue growth of 38% YoY, and EPS were above consensus. Further, guidance was raised citing strong outlook, signaling maintained 25%+ growth for at least the next few quarters. Additionally, profitability remains a key bullish indicator, but increased capital expenditure may indicate potential competitive pressure. However, I do not expect competitors like SDC to play a large role in the growth slowdown of Align since their tech is far superior. With all this, I remain bullish, and recurring investments will help control valuation risk.

Source. Align Earnings Presentation The bullet train keeps on flying along.

Arch Capital

Arch Capital (ACGL), a leading insurance provider for business, is consistent year after year, and continued to do so in Q3. While revenues did not hit the mark, overall EPS beat expectations by a huge margin, over 100% for both GAAP and non-GAAP. I do not have much more to add, other than the bullish thesis is not threatened, and this low-volatility stock is a good diversifier to the portfolio.

Image: Source. It is nice to have some Steady Eddy stocks like Arch to reduce volatility of the higher growth names.

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences (EW), is a leading supplier of medical devices used in cardiology surgery and disease, including valves, monitoring equipment, and other specialty services. While COVID often disrupts elective surgeries from being performed, Edwards has maintained stable profitability and growth through this time. Benefits of the business structure include the fact that many of the devices/services provided are for life-threatening conditions that were necessary even with COVID wards filling up hospitals, and that profitability remains relatively unaffected as well. This indicates that the quality of the goods and services provided by Edwards is extremely high. Now that the net income margin is at the highest level since 2014, EW can reinvest into innovating the next generation of their platforms, providing for more growth down the road. With this, I find no reason to not be bullish on the company over a long horizon.

Image: Source. Although facing challenges due to COVID, performance was still strong and likely to exceed these levels in the future.

Repligen

As a supplier of base materials for the biotech industry, Repligen (RGEN) offers one of my favorite investments that provides exposure to this industry. With Q3 revenue growth of 90% YoY, I also have another reason to have this company as one of my favorites. The company also raised overall guidance for full year revenue growth of close to 80%, and EPS outlooks are also increased. What other company offers 80% revenue growth along with 32% operating margins? The company remains at a small $14 billion market cap, so there is plenty of growth potential in the future, and I find that those who believe this is a COVID play have a superficial view. Evidence contrary to the COVID play thesis lies in YoY revenue growth rates over the past eight or so quarters, with growth slowing during the early stages of the pandemic (to a snail-like 23-30% YoY), and only over the past two quarters has growth reached the 80% level. Either way, I think it is foolish to skip out on this company, especially if you compare the growth and profitability of other 20x P/S companies.

Image: Source. With exposure to almost all sectors of modern biologics manufacturing, this company goes beyond a COVID play, and offers a secure investment well into the future.

DexCom

DexCom (DXCM) is a maker of wireless, prick free, diabetes monitoring solutions. While growing fast, this is one of the riskier bets in the Landslide Portfolio, only due to the lack of diversity in their product line. Further, investor sentiment is quite bleak as revenue growth slows, but moving out of the US into foreign markets has been a key catalyst in maintaining growth. I find that with current profit levels, the company will remain a solid bet, but short-term volatility may be present over the next few years. Although, I will remain bullish due to the high growth of diabetes in the population, and as an unmet need in many parts of the world. Just look for DexCom to expand their platforms and solutions in the future to maintain margins and growth levels as competitors increase, and they are coming.

Image: Source. Growth has not faltered as much as some expected, hence the rising share price over the past year. However, it is a point of concern. The expansion of products is a good sign though.

SS&C Technologies

As a leading software platform for the financial industry, SS&C (SSNC), offers a unique tech/financial investment exposure. With a focus on profitability and earnings growth, the company is a sight for sore eyes when compared to other tech names. EPS growth is the main player with this stock, and at close to 20%, will provide investors with plenty of capital appreciation long-term. Also, debt levels have been reduced, and this strengthens the company when looking at my ranking metrics, as it removes a financial burden. I find this company offers a strong diversification aspect to my portfolio, and will remain bullish.

Image: Source. While revenue growth is lower than what I would like (10%+), for SSNC this was a very strong quarter. Another sleep well at night stock.

Monolithic Power

Monolithic Power (MPWR), a diversified electrical component provider, has provided investors with steady, stable growth over the past two decades. Q3 was no exception, with YoY revenue growth of 24.7%. While not beating by a large extent, the company has rarely surprised to the downside. In fact, only one time in the last four years. EPS are also growing at the same rate as revenues, and the net income margin has risen to 19% from a historical 16% average. The company is often entering new markets, and their success in doing so since the 2000s indicates bullish future success is likely. I remain bullish long term, but just like other high-value names, recurring investments will help reduce volatility risk.

Image: Source. No plateau in sight for MPWR, especially as they continue entering new fields of growth.

IDEXX Labs

While healthcare is a large focal point of the Landslide Portfolio, with IDEXX (IDXX), we are able to gain exposure to the fast growing veterinary science sector. Q3 saw revenue growth up 12% from a strong quarter the year prior. The diversity of services and products provided, along with an uptick in recurring revenues will maintain this upward trend of growth over the past five years. Further, a net income margin of over 20% will allow for excess cash for reinvesting into the future, whether through innovation or acquisition. As such, I remain bullish, and expect tremendous performance well into the future, Danaher (DHR) or Thermo Fisher (TMO), but for our animal friends.

Image: Source. Consistency is key, but steady improvements over time is even better. Look for the uptrend to continue.

Zillow Group

Hammered hard by momentum trading, speculation, and outsized expectations, Zillow (Z) had a rough Q3. However, I prefer to look at the base online platform they have, rather than home flipping, as the model you should look at for growth. As one of the leading websites for looking at homes for sale, this base business is seeing strong growth overall (Z saw 165% YoY revenue growth). If you pull back to the bigger picture, and set recurring investments, I believe the company will turn around, eventually. Especially if the housing market starts having an episode, and people begin swooping in on the opportunities (a la 2009 - at least I hope so because I am looking to buy a house soon). At current valuation and growth, I find this to be a strong contrarian opportunity long-term. Just look for EPS to return to positive as this house flipping ploy gets put to the wayside.

Image: Source. Although the home buying attempt failed, they still have their online platform to fall back on.

Image: Source. The bigger picture is always more important than one brush stroke or two brush strokes.

Conclusion

Overall, the portfolio is looking incredibly strong as of Q3, and I expect many more excellent quarters. Look for part two within a week or so, since most companies have finished reporting earnings already. Since my portfolios are for extremely long outlooks, these analyses may not work for you. For example, perhaps you can replace Logitech with Apple (AAPL), and Zillow with Booking (BKNG), since they are similar, but larger and more stable plays on similar sectors/industries. Like the Socrates quote at the beginning of the article, the only wrong choice one can make is not doing enough research. So with that, please let me know if you have any questions or comments or insights on any stock.

Thanks for reading.